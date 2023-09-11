  1. Home
  2. Private transporters call off ‘Bengaluru bandh’ as Karnataka govt assures to fulfil demands

Private transporters call off ‘Bengaluru bandh’ as Karnataka govt assures to fulfil demands

News Network
September 11, 2023

transport.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 11: The federation of private transport associations have called off the ‘Bangalore Bandh’ after Karnataka government assured to fulfil their promises. From the morning, the private transport system was halted as cabs, taxis and other private buses stopped operating across the IT capital.

The major demand of the unions is to extend the government's Shakti scheme to even the private players in the state as they are severely hit by the free transport scheme to women. The government has already said that it is practically not possible to extend the Shakti scheme to private buses.

The auto unions have also demanded a ban on bike taxis in Karnataka, which is affecting their livelihood. The government said that it must seek a legal opinion on their bike taxi ban demand. Welfare board for drivers, insurance for auto drivers and lifetime tax on commercial goods vehicles are among the other demands. A total of 30 demands were presented to the transport department by the unions in previous meetings.

Earlier, transport unions had held discussions with state transport minister Ramalinga Reddy on July 24, just three days before they initially scheduled a protest for July 27.

However, Reddy had then said that he will take it to the notice of the chief minister and discuss the issues with him. After not hearing back from the government, the associations decided to go on a strike for a day on September 11. After minister Ramalinga Reddy promised the fulfillment of demands, the bandh was called off on Monday afternoon. 

Comments

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 9,2023

G21.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 9: The African Union was made a permanent member of the G20, comprising the world's richest and most powerful countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the bloc's summit in New Delhi on Saturday.

The African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, now has the same status as the European Union - the only regional bloc with a full membership. Its previous designation was "invited international organisation".

Modi, in his opening remarks at the summit, invited the AU, represented by Chairperson Azali Assoumani, to take a seat at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member.

"We welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 and strongly believe that inclusion of the African Union into the G20 will significantly contribute to addressing the global challenges of our time," a draft declaration reviewed by Reuters showed earlier.

The move was proposed by Modi in June.

Other issues being decided on at the summit include more loans to developing nations by multilateral institutions, reform of international debt architecture, regulations on cryptocurrency and the impact of geopolitics on food and energy security.

The 38-page draft which was circulated among members left the "geopolitical situation" paragraph blank -- reflecting deep dividsion over the war in Ukraine -- but 75 other paragraphs indicated broad agreement on issues such as cryptocurrencies and reforms in multilateral development banks.

The G20 previously comprised 19 countries and the European Union, with the members representing around 85% of global GDP, more than 75% of global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

News Network
August 28,2023

MP.jpg

Bhopal, Aug 28: A Dalit teenage Dalit boy was beaten to death, and his mother was subjected to public humiliation by a mob numbering in the hundreds in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday. The attack was prompted by a sexual harassment case that had been filed by the victim's sister in 2019. Tragically, the young man's sister was also assaulted when she attempted to shield her family from the aggressors.

Nine people have been charged with murder and three will face charges under the stringent Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Act. Eight people have been arrested, informed Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey.

According to the 18-year-old victim's sister, pressure was being exerted on her to withdraw her case, ultimately leading to the brutal attack on her family.

"They thrashed him a lot. He couldn't survive. Hume beparda kar diya. I was stripped. Then the cops arrived and I was handed a towel. I stood there in a towel until they got me a saree," said the young man's mother.

She said the mob also ransacked and vandalized their home. "None of the household items are left intact. Even the pucca roofs were broken," she wept.

Then they went to another house in search of her other two sons.

The victim's aunt said a mob barged into her house too and threatened her husband and children. "They would have killed my children and husband too. They even checked our fridge," she claimed.

The situation remains tense in the village with heavy police force deployed after the incident.

The victim's family performed his final rites after the district collector assured them of help under government schemes and informed them of the arrests, police said.

In 2019, the victim's sister had filed a case against four men, accusing them of threatening and beating her. All four were arrested in the case that is now in the courts, said the police.

The incident triggered a political row in election-bound Madhya Pradesh, with the opposition Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party slamming the BJP government. 

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Dalit and tribal oppression continued unabated in Madhya Pradesh, which is due for polls this yearend.

He claimed the state has the highest rate of crimes against Dalits and that "the BJP has made Madhya Pradesh a laboratory of Dalit atrocities."

State Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded financial assistance for the victim's family and claimed the accused had links with the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh denied the allegations, claiming the crime was a fallout of a dispute. He accused the Congress of politicising the incident.

News Network
August 31,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Following the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court, the Karnataka government on Thursday increased the quantum of release of water from the KRS Dam in Mandya district amid protests by farmers.

Sources confirmed that 7,279 cusecs of water is being released from the KRS dam by lifting more than 80 gates of the dam. Farmers’ organisations have decided to continue the protest and hold an important meeting to devise future strategy. The leaders are likely to announce the decision on Thursday.

The farmers have erected tents near the KRS dam and are staging a protest. Mandya District Raitha Hitarakshana Samithi has given a call for agitation. Melukote MLA Darshan Puttanaiah, from Sarvodaya Karnataka Party is also staging an indefinite strike. He launched the protest on Wednesday and sat with the farmers and supporters throughout the night.

The protest would also be staged near the District Commissioner’s office in Mandya city. Kannada organisations have also extended their support to the agitation. The farmers and activists attached to Bhoomitaayi Horata Samithi in Srirangapatna town of Mandya district have decided to stage a shirtless protest march from the Cauvery River to the Taluk office.

Karnataka has been asked to release five cusecs of water for 15 days to Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is reaching New Delhi on Thursday to hold a meeting with legal experts regarding the Cauvery issue.

