  1. Home
  2. Priyanka declaring herself 'Nayaki' as women in Karnataka not ready to make her leader: CM Bommai

Priyanka declaring herself 'Nayaki' as women in Karnataka not ready to make her leader: CM Bommai

News Network
January 16, 2023

bommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 16: In the wake of the Congress' 'Na Nayaki' convention being attended by Priyanka Gandhi in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday stated that women in Karnataka are not ready to make her 'Nayaki' (leader), and therefore, she is declaring herself as 'Na Nayaki'.

"Let her (Priyanka) come. Many people come to Bengaluru. I don't have objection. May the event take place properly, but one thing which I am failing to understand is the title of the programme 'Na Nayaki'," Bommai said.

"Today people have to say 'Na Nayaki' by keeping Priyanka Gandhi's photo. Such a situation has risen where Priyanka Gandhi has to announce herself as a woman leader", Bommai added.

Congress leaders know that they would not come to power, and therefore, they are giving all kinds of assurances, Bommai opined.

Reacting to Congress leaders terming Yuvajanotsava (youth festival), as 'Yuvavinashotsava', Bommai said Congress leaders are getting dreams of destruction (Vinasha) of the Congress, and therefore, they are seeing 'Vinasha' in everything.

"They do not know to appreciate any good work. Cheap remarks being made by them regarding national issues and state's progress in recent days show their desperation level. People will not give importance to such remarks," he noted.

Bommai was in Hubballi on his way to attend the valedictory of the five-day National Youth Festival in Dharwad, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the youth festival was held meaningfully, and youth in the region get inspiration from that to achieve in all fields.

"Our youth policy gives opportunity for youth in all fields including education, employment, sports and culture, while rural games are also being encouraged, to identify and encourage new talents from rural areas," he added.

Bommai also said, the case of a prisoner at Hindalaga jail in Belagavi making extortion calls to Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is taken very seriously, and a comprehensive probe is being conducted. Background of the incident and the motivation behind it would also be brought out, he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 14,2023

iran.jpg

Dubai, Jan 14: Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing him to death on charges of spying for Britain.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Friday that Iran must not follow through with the execution of Akbari, a former Iranian deputy defense minister.

Britain had described the death sentence as politically motivated and called for his immediate release.

“Alireza Akbari, who was sentenced to death on charges of corruption on earth and extensive action against the country’s internal and external security through espionage for the British government’s intelligence service ... was executed,” Mizan said in a tweet.

It accused him of receiving 1,805,000 euros, 265,000 pounds, and $50,000 for spying.

In an audio recording broadcast by BBC Persian on Wednesday, Akbari said he had confessed to crimes he had not committed after extensive torture.

Iranian state media broadcast a video on Thursday that they said showed that Akbari played a role in the 2020 assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in a 2020 attack outside Tehran which authorities blamed at the time on Israel.

In the video, Akbari did not confess to involvement in the assassination but said a British agent had asked for information about Fakhrizadeh.

Iran’s state media often airs purported confessions by suspects in politically charged cases.

Ties between London and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts have stalled to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact, to which Britain is a party.

Britain has also been critical of the Islamic Republic’s violent crackdown on anti-government protests, sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian-Kurdish woman in September. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 16,2023

bengaluru.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 16: The Congress in Karnataka on Monday promised Rs 2,000 a month to every woman head of households if the party is voted to power in the State.

The announcement was made at a convention attended by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who said Rs 24,000 a year would be directly credited to their bank accounts under "Gruha Lakshmi Yojana", an "unconditional universal basic income".

The promise comes within days of the Congress making an announcement to provide 200 units of free power every month to each household in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.

‘Gruha Lakshmi Yojana’ is an attempt of the Congress party to share the "burden of the exorbitant" LPG prices and the "costly daily expenses" that a woman has to bear, the party said.

The Congress wants every woman of the State to be empowered and capable of standing on her own feet and also taking care of her children. The party wants to provide financial independence to each woman of Karnataka, it said.

More than 1.5 crore women would benefit from this scheme, the party said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said a separate manifesto for women would be released in the State and alleged rampant corruption in the BJP-ruled State.

“I am told that the situation in Karnataka is very shameful. I am told that your Ministers are taking 40 per cent commission on jobs,” Vadra said during the women-centric titled ‘Na Nayaki’ (I am a woman leader).

She alleged that Rs 1.5 lakh crore of public money has been looted in Karnataka.

“Think about some development that has to take place in Bengaluru for Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 3,200 crore is going into commission,” Vadra alleged.

Referring to the alleged police sub-inspector recruitment scam, Vadra said, "Nothing moves without paying bribes in Karnataka."

“There are shameful scams like the PSI scam where the police posts are being sold. You educate your children, the young boys and girls to get them jobs. Is this what you expect from the people in power?” the Congress leader asked.

She alleged that people have to pay bribes for borewells, driving licences, housing, transfers and almost everything related to government work.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 12,2023

india.jpg

The World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended that two Indian cough syrups - Ambronol and DOK-1 Max - should not be used for children in Uzbekistan.

Analysis by Uzbekistan's health ministry showed the syrups contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and were administered in doses higher than the standard for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists.

The manufacturer of both these products, which have been linked to the deaths of 19 children in the country, is India-based Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd. So far, Marion has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products, the agency said in its statement.

Marion Biotech could not immediately be reached for comment. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.