  2. Pro incumbency mandate for BJP in Karnataka too; will form govt again in 2023: Bommai

News Network
December 6, 2022

Bengaluru, Dec 6: With exit polls favouring the BJP retaining power in Gujarat, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday exuded confidence that the "pro-incumbency mandate" is likely in this poll-bound southern state.

He asserted that the saffron party will "cent percent" form the government in Karnataka once again, after the 2023 polls.

"People today support good governance and developmental works. It is very clear that there is no support for false and politically motivated allegations. In both states (Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh) our party will be victorious. The whole country is supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said this is not the first time there will be a pro-incumbency mandate in Gujarat, as BJP will be winning there for the seventh time. "This clearly shows that the people have strong faith in the BJP's governance, its leaders, and Narendra Modi's leadership," he added.

Exit polls on Monday predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress.

The counting of votes in both states will take place on December 8.

Elections for the Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12, while polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Asked whether this pro incumbency mandate will repeat in Karnataka too, the Chief Minister said, "Of course, in Karnataka too there will be a good outcome, and as I have been saying- cent percent there will be a BJP government here once again in 2023."

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka in about 5 months.

The BJP in Karnataka has set a target of winning minimum 150 seats in 224-member assembly to regain power.

The Congress which is hoping to come to power in the state, has set a similar target, while former PM H D Deve Gowda's JD(S) is targeting 123 seats.

News Network
November 24,2022

Davanagere, Nov 24: A man in Karnataka's Davanagere district was arrested today for allegedly killing his 6-month pregnant wife and burying her body in the jungle - in a pit he had prepared much earlier, police said.

The accused is identified as Mohan Kumar, 25, a resident of Gangondanahalli near Channagiri town near Davanagere. Police have launched a hunt for parents of Mohan, who are on the run.

The deceased woman was identified as Chandrakala aka Rashmi, 21.

According to police, the marriage of Chandrakala and Mohan Kumar was held last year. However, a dispute surfaced between the couple in the initial days. Mohan Kumar suspected Chandrakala's character and pressured her to bring dowry. He also hated her speaking to anyone.

Whenever she spoke to others, the accused questioned her and accused her of having affairs. Police said that not being able to take the torture, Chandrakala was forced to make calls to her parents stealthily.

Though she came back to her parents' house, they had sent her back. One and half months ago, Mohan Kumar had strangulated his wife during a quarrel. Later, he took the body to Hunaghatta forest area near Ajjampura in Chikkamagalur district and buried it.

He then informed her parents that Chandrakala had gone missing and lodged a missing complaint with police on October 10, saying that she had eloped with someone.

Chandrakala's parents had complained to the police and suspected that she could have been harmed by their son-in-law. The police investigations revealed that on the day of missing, the accused had taken his car and went outside at 2 a.m.

When the police took him into custody and grilled him, he confessed to the crime. The dead body was exhumed by authorities and sent for a post-mortem examination.

The probe revealed that the accused had planned to kill his wife one month ago. He also thought about disposal of the body and destruction of all evidence, and even prepared the pit in the forest much earlier, police said.

News Network
December 6,2022

New Delhi, Dec 6: Arvind Kejriwal today responded to exit polls predicting an abysmal result for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, where the party had mounted a grand campaign to challenge the ruling BJP.

An aggregate of exit polls yesterday predicted an AAP sweep in the Delhi civic body election but a flop show in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"The results are positive," said the Delhi Chief Minister

"For a new party to get 15 to 20 per cent vote share, that too in a BJP stronghold, is a big deal," he remarked.

News Network
December 1,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 1: Rejecting reports that the Karnataka government has given consent to the Wakf Board to open 10 colleges for Muslim women students in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said no such discussions have taken place at any level of his administration. As the topic drew ire from some Right wing groups, the Chief Minister clarified that it might be the personal view of the Wakf board Chairman and not the stand of his government.

"...I don't know, it might be his (Wakf Chairman) personal view. It has not been discussed in any quarters of our government and it is not the stand of my government. If anything is there, let the Wakf Chairman come and speak to me," Bommai said in response to a question.

Karnataka Minister for Haj and Wakf Shashikala Jolle too has issued a statement clarifying that there was no proposal or file before the government regarding starting separate colleges for Muslim women. Terming reports that the government has already given its approval for stating such colleges as "far from the truth", she said, "the statement in this regard by the Wakf board Chairman is his personal one. I have already spoken to the Wakf board Chairman and have asked him to issue a clarification regarding the speculations which have arisen."

Karnataka Wakf Board Chairman Maulana Shafti Saadi had recently said that it has been decided to start 10 colleges for girls in various districts in the state at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore per college, and the Chief Minister and Minister Jolle had given in principle consent to this project.

The new colleges will be opened in Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkodi, Nippani, Kalaburagi, Bijapur, Bagalkote among other places in the State, he had said, adding that after the Hijab controversy, there has been demand from the Muslim community for women colleges to be started by Wakf Board, and they had even met Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani in this regard.

However, Saadi said on Thursday the discussions have taken place at the Wakf Board level and the matter has not reached the government yet. "The proposal is still getting ready and will be sent to the government in the days to come." 

