  1. Home
  2. ‘Probe will reveal truth,’ says Karnataka CM after Cong accuses him of involving in ‘votegate’

‘Probe will reveal truth,’ says Karnataka CM after Cong accuses him of involving in ‘votegate’

News Network
November 17, 2022

Bengaluru, Nov 17: With Congress accusing him of being involved in major electoral data theft, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he would order a detailed inquiry, even as he described as “baseless” the allegations made by the Opposition.

“Let there be an inquiry and let the truth come out. We’re not shying away from an inquiry,” Bommai said, adding that he had asked BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath to file a case.

Bommai explained that the Election Commission of India (ECI) tasks local bodies such as the BBMP to take up Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes for which nonprofits are roped in. “Earlier, too, when the Congress was in power, NGOs were involved,” he said.

“It has come to light now that one NGO misused its position. I will see to it that the entire episode is comprehensively probed,” he said.

Bommai rubbished the Congress’ demand for his resignation. “It’s laughable. I’m astonished at how Congress has gone bankrupt with ideas. There’s not even a remote connection (with me). And, if this is the yardstick, then the Congress CM should have resigned 100 times,” he said.

According to Bommai, the claim that voter data was stolen is unsubstantiated. ”What’s the proof that private information was given or taken? There’s nothing wrong there on paper. It’s a baseless allegation,” he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 4,2022

zia.jpg

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday, November 3, when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

Pakistan has a history of political coups and unrest. Here are some details.

2007 - Two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is assassinated in a gun and bomb attack after holding an election rally in Rawalpindi. A few months before her death, she survives a suicide bomb assassination attempt in Karachi, where at least 139 people are killed in one of the country's deadliest attacks.

1999 - Former army chief Pervez Musharraf seizes power in a bloodless coup. He is sworn in as president and head of state in June 2001. He resigns in 2008 and Asif Ali Zardari, Benazir Bhutto's husband, takes over as president.

1988 - Military ruler President Mohammad Zia ul-Haq is killed when the Hercules C-130 aircraft carrying him crashes in mysterious circumstances. Conspiracy theorists have suggested a case of mangoes put aboard the plane shortly before takeoff contained a timer device that released gas that knocked out the cockpit crew.

1979 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the father of Benazir who was elected as prime minister in 1970, is hanged on a disputed conviction for conspiring to commit a political murder by Zia ul-Haq.

1977 - Zia ul-Haq seizes power after a coup against the Bhutto government. He puts Bhutto under house arrest, imposes martial law, suspends the constitution and bans political parties

1973 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto elected as prime minister, taking over from General Yahya Khan.

1958 - In Pakistan's first military coup, Governor-General Iskander Mirza enforces martial law with General Ayub Khan as chief martial law administrator. Ayub Khan later assumes the presidency and sacks Mirza, who is exiled.

1951 - Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, after the 1947 partition of India, is shot dead at a political rally in Rawalpindi. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 16,2022

hitech.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 16: Karnataka will build six new "high-tech" cities and a dedicated "startup park", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said during his inaugural speech at the 25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday.

The six “high-tech” cities will be built near Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Bengaluru regions. 

"The city near Bengaluru will be very close to the airport and will be well-planned and will have the best universities and R&D centres," Bommai said, adding that the detailed plan for the new cities will be unveiled in six months.

The "startup park" will be a "multi-modal" one catering to nascent enterprises across sectors and will also be set up near the Bengaluru airport, Bommai said in his 15-minute-long speech.

The CM used his speech to highlight the need for sustainable innovation in the technology sector.

"The globe is shrinking...global life is reducing year by year. Resources are dwindling second by second. It is alarming," he said, adding that the current pace of growth is often seen as "stealing from the future".

"Hence, whatever technology and whatever innovations there are, their goal should be to conserve for the future and connect so that global thinking starts to save this planet, and break down the digital divide happening across the world," he said.

He appealed to the innovators to focus on sustainable solutions. "I give a call that we will have eco-friendly tech, eco-friendly innovations and eco-economies," Bommai said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 15,2022

curdmilk.jpg

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Monday announced a Rs 3 hike in the per-litre prices of Nandini milk and curd that was to take effect on Tuesday but withdrew the decision after prodding from the chief minister's office. 

The KMF cited the increase in processing and maintenance costs in dairy farming in the last two years to announce the hike. Officials said the cost of materials used to prepare cattle fodder had shot up by at least 30 per cent. “By June 2022, we collected close to 94.20 lakh litres of milk a day. But this has come down to 78.80 lakh litres because many small farmers have given up dairy farming due to rising costs," a KMF official said. 

Transport, packaging and electricity costs have also shot up by 20 per cent to 35 per cent, the KMF statement said. Lumpy skin disease and adverse weather conditions also added to farmers’ woes, it added, giving reasons for the hike that had been in the pipeline for nearly a year.

A source in the KMF said farmers had demanded a hike of Rs 5 per litre. “With mounting costs, farmers were demanding a Rs 5 hike. Many unions pay farmers Rs 2 to Rs 3 more from their reserve fund so that they don't drop out. The price rise was necessary to prevent losses to farmers and Rs 3 will be given entirely to farmers,” a senior KMF official said. 

By Monday evening, however, the hike was put on hold, ostensibly because the government was wary of public backlash with assembly elections just seven months away.

Speaking to reporters in Sedam, Kalaburagi district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a final decision on the milk price hike would be taken after November 20 by convening a meeting of the KMF chairman and senior officials. 

Following the chief minister's statement, an official confirmed that the KMF chairman had withdrawn the order. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.