  2. Procedure to permanently ban PFI, SDPI has begun: Karnataka Home Minister

News Network
September 22, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 22: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday stated that the procedure to impose permanent ban on PFI and SDPI, that have been giving tacit support to terrorist organisations, has begun at the Central government level.

These two organisations are found to be having connection with terror organisations not in Karnataka, but in other places of the country. Now, the procedure to ban them has begun, he reiterated.

"Everyone knows about the misdeeds that SDPI and PFI organisations are indulging into. The world should know how they manage to get funds and who backs them. To clean the mess, that had been created by them, raids were very much necessary," the minister opined.

These organisations have grown to this proportion only with the direct and indirect support of the Congress party all these years. If these organisations have to be cut to size, one should not look at the religion, caste, loss or profit. Everyone should cooperate, he said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the residence of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in the backdrop of NIA raids on SDPI and PFI offices and their leaders.

The NIA sleuths have taken Azeez Abdul Shukur Honnavar from Sirsi, PFI district President of Kalaburagi Ejaj Ali, Shahid Khan, President of SDPI in Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Chikkamgalur, former Mysuru president Maulana Mohammad Kaleemulla and Imamuddin from Davanagere and Abu Tahir from Harihara town.

Dakshina Kannada SDPI leader Ataullah Jokatte has maintained that three leaders have been arrested. Ashraf A.K., Mohiyuddin Haleyangadi and Nawaz Kavur have been detained by NIA, he explained. However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.

News Network
September 8,2022

Mangaluru, Sep 8: A team of the National Investigation Agency today morning raided the house of Social Democratic Party of India leader Riyaz Farangipete at Parlia in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The development comes two days after the NIA, probing the death of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, raided over 30 locations across Dakshina Kannada and confiscated various papers and records. 

Today a team of NIA visited the house of Mr Farangipete and reportedly checked some documents. 

Meanwhile, dozens of activists of SDPI staged a protest accusing the NIA of harassing the Muslims to create terror among them. 

A team of policemen from Bantwal town police station managed to stop the protest and disperse the crowd. 

News Network
September 12,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 12: The election for the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President (KPCC) will be held on September 16, chief of the party's state unit, D K Shivakumar said on Monday.

Addressing a press meet, he said, “We are conducting the KPCC president and AICC member election on September 16. The KPCC members, some MPs, MLAs and office bearers have the voting power to elect the KPCC president and the AICC members. Those in the list released by the AICC, will be eligible to vote.”

The block-level Pradesh Congress Committee members, office bearers, eligible MLAs and MPs have been asked to exercise their franchise.

“The election will take place on September 16 at the Ambedkar Bhavan at 3 pm. We are also electing the AICC delegates,” the Congress state chief said.

According to a source in the Congress, the election to the KPCC president could only be an endorsement for the continuation of Shivakumar.

News Network
September 15,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 15: The Karnataka legislative council on Thursday passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, or anti-conversion bill, by a voice vote after the Congress staged a walkout. The bill was tabled in the legislative council earlier in the day.

The bill was earlier passed in the Assembly amid similar opposition from the Congress.

Leaders of both the ruling party and opposition camp have been debating this matter in the House.

Karnataka law minister JC Madhu Swamy said the Act only restricts forceful conversions.

"We haven't made any amendments which can prevent volunteer conversion. We have made amendments to restrict forceful conversions. We are protecting our religion, we have brought this bill to stop forceful conversion. Nowhere we have restricted anybody's desire," said Swamy in the council.

Congress MLC Nagaraj termed religious conversion a "private matter" and a person's right of choice.

In December, last year, the bill was passed in the assembly, but was not presented in the council due to the lack of majority, the Prohibition of Conversion Bill was not presented in the Council.

