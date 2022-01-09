  1. Home
  Promising marriage and jobs, youth cheats 26 women from across Karnataka after killing own wife

News Network
January 10, 2022

Bengaluru, Jan 10: The Cyber Crime Police have arrested a person for allegedly cheating as many as 26 women on the pretext of marriage.

The accused used matrimonial sites to find his victims. He landed in prison after making an attempt to dupe a woman who works in the police department.

The accused has been identified as Jai Bheem Vittal Padukoti (33), a resident of Vijayapur. The police have seized a luxury car from his possession besides freezing his bank accounts.

The accused got a job in Hescom as a lineman after the death of his father. He was married to Kavitha in 2013 and reportedly killed her following a quarrel. He was imprisoned for two years for this.

Coming out of the prison after securing bail, he resorted to cheating women on the pretext of marrying them to lead a luxurious life. The accused had created fake accounts in matrimonial sites, claiming that he was a section officer in Hescom.

He used to send messages to women that he had liked their profile. Later, he would visit their houses to win the trust of the parents and relatives of the victims. He also took lakhs of rupees from the girls' relatives promising them government jobs.

The accused managed to get the details of the bank accounts of the girls who agreed to marry him. Whenever the victims asked him to return the money, he would threaten them.

The police gathered evidence against the accused for cheating three women after developing physical intimacy with them on the pretext of marrying them.

The accused had cheated 26 women in Shivamogga, Haveri, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Dharwad, Hubballi, Yadgiri and Raichur districts. He had also taken Rs 21.30 lakh from the victims.

The accused ran out of luck after sending a similar request to a woman who worked in the police department. After observing his moves, the victim grew suspicious and informed the police.

coastaldigest.com news network
December 29,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 29: Karnataka BJP leader Anwar Manippady on Tuesday said that he will not be attending the two-day state Executive Committee meeting being held in Hubballi, despite being a member because of the “attitude of the party leaders”.

"I have written enough and I have passed on the message to the seniors of the party... they do not seem to be taking care. I am not bothered about being thrown out of the party. I have not come to politics to make money. I have always been an open person,” he said.

He added: "The concept of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas' has totally been neglected and not happening at all... such a good concept has gone. In fact, they are going against it by totally neglecting minorities, especially Muslims." He also accused the state government of taking no action against encroachments of Wakf properties.

Meanwhile, amid speculations about leadership change in the states, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he along with other leaders will collectively strive to bring the party back to power in the 2023 assembly polls.

During the two-day BJP state executive meeting, party's National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and several leaders are said to have thrown their weight behind Bommai. There have been rumours of Bommai’s possible exit for some time now. 

News Network
December 27,2021

Raichur, Dec 27: A complaint has been lodged against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri and all BJP legislators in connection with presenting of the controversial Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 popularly known as the anti-conversion bill.

The complaint has been lodged by a social activist R. Manaiah with Lingasugur police station in Raichur district, police said on Monday. The complainant has sought legal action against all state BJP honchos in his complaint.

The complainant has stated that the ruling BJP while tabling the Anti-conversion Bill has shown the people of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in poor light.

"The Anti-conversion Bill has shown the people of these communities as vagabonds, beggars and portrayed them to be the ones who get converted to other religions with the lure of money, cloth, enticements and acts of donations," the complainant stated.

The complaint has sought action in this backdrop for portraying particular communities in bad light in the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill recently presented in the Assembly session.

When the Bill was presented by the state Home Minister Araga Jnaendra, all BJP MLA's banged on their desks in the Assembly welcoming the Bill in the House. The complainant has sought in the complaint that action should be initiated against the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others.

The complainant has asked for registration of the case against all of them under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The controversial Anti-conversion Bill was passed by voice vote in the Assembly on December 23 in the recently concluded Belagavi winter session. The Bill is yet to be presented in the council. Law Minister Madhu Swamy has stated that the government has an option to get the Bill passed in the council during the next legislature session to be held in January or February of 2022. In case of delay of session, the option of promulgating the ordinance will be taken.

The government can promulgate an ordinance of the pending Bill if it is not rejected in any of one of the two Houses. But, it must get the approval of the legislature for the Bill in the immediate next session after promulgating the ordinance.

Meanwhile, the Congress has announced that it would do whatever it takes to defeat the Bill even after promulgation of the ordinance. The party has also stated that it would repeal the Bill as soon as it comes to power.

coastaldigest.com news network
December 27,2021

Zara Convention Centre, a state-of-the-art multipurpose convention centre located in the serene environs of Ganjimatt on the outskirts of Mangaluru, was formally inaugurated on Sunday, December 26. 

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad aka A P Ustad, the Grand Mufti of India and Twaqa Ahmed Musliyar, the Qadhi of Dakshina Kannada led the inauguration ceremony in the presence of Mr Bajpe Zakria, chairman and MD of Al Muzain group, who envisaged the Zara Convention Centre and turned it into reality. 

Speaking after the inauguration, the Grand Mufti appreciated the efforts of Mr Bajpe Zakria towards the development of the region. 

Former minister and incumbent Mangaluru MLA U T Khader on the occasion released the booking profile, while MLC Manjunath Bhandary launched the logo of the convention centre. 

A galaxy of dignitaries including Karnataka state wakf board president Shafi Sa’adi, former ministers B Ramanath Rai and K Abhayachandra Jain, former MLAs Mohiuddin Bawa and J R Lobo were present. 

Mr Bajpe Zakria welcomed the guests and presided over the event. Recalling 35 year long journey of Al Muzain group, he said: “We are now taking the opportunity to evolve Zara Convention Centre in order to strengthen rural development and create an environment where young people can thrive and understand their contributions and self-worth within the company.”

About Zara Convention Centre

Being built with mesmerizing design and architecture that include well-planned layouts in aesthetically pleasing settings, Zara Convention Center is a perfect venue for spectacularly hosting both small and large events. 

Zara Convention Center offers a wide range of banqueting services at a cost-effective price without compromising on the quality. This banquet hall at Ganjimatt is an ideal location to offer best hospitality to your guests, be it a wedding function, small parties, business events or meetings. With all the modern and luxurious facilities, it is ensured that you will experience a picture-perfect background for your ceremonies and a memorable time with your family, friends or colleagues.

Zara Convention Centre is located at proximity to Bajpe, Moodabidri, Surathkal, Karkala, Jokatte, Kaikamba, Belman, Vamanjoor, Shirva, B.C. Road, Nitte and Bantwal. Nestled in 2.5 acres land, spread across 100,000 sq. ft and adorned with scenic walkways, the Convention Centre offers four Mega Halls, three Mini Halls, and one Open Ground with 650 car parking. Automated Shades, Digital Sound Systems, LED Screens, High-Speed Elevators, Automated Sensor Doors, Centralized A/C, Recliner Seating, Decorative lights, Backdrops, and connectivity are among the latest amenities included in the hall.

