Protesters block Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway after elephant kills man; tiger attacks 2 farmers

Hassan, July 3: An elderly man was killed by an elephant while two farmers suffered grievous injuries in tiger attack in two separate incidents on Saturday in old Mysuru region.

A farmer sustained serious injuries in head and face caused by the tiger claws at a farm at Lakkipur on the fringes of Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar taluk.

A stray tiger attacked Gaviyappa when he tried to rescue a cow from its clutches. After he raised an alarm, farmers working in nearby fields rushed to the spot and managed to chase away the tiger.

The big cat, however, ran into a banana plantation nearby. During an operation by Forest personnel to catch the tiger, a few onlookers provoked the feline by throwing stones. It attacked Rajashekar, also a farmer, with its claws and injured him. Rajashekar has sustained serious wounds in his knees.

In another incident, a stray elephant trampled a 67-year-old man to death at Kelagalale village in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, on Saturday. Krishnegowda is the deceased.

The elephant attacked him, when he was heading towards his estate along with his son Sudeesh and grandson Pratham. Sudeesh and Pratham, however, survived the attack.

The angered villagers staged a flash protest, by blocking Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway for 30 minutes. The villagers demanded the state government and the Forest department to take necessary measures to check the man-animal conflict.