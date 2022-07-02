  1. Home
  2. Protesters block Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway after elephant kills man; tiger attacks 2 farmers

News Network
July 3, 2022

Hassan, July 3: An elderly man was killed by an elephant while two farmers suffered grievous injuries in tiger attack in two separate incidents on Saturday in old Mysuru region.

A farmer sustained serious injuries in head and face caused by the tiger claws at a farm at Lakkipur on the fringes of Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar taluk.

A stray tiger attacked Gaviyappa when he tried to rescue a cow from its clutches. After he raised an alarm, farmers working in nearby fields rushed to the spot and managed to chase away the tiger.

The big cat, however, ran into a banana plantation nearby. During an operation by Forest personnel to catch the tiger, a few onlookers provoked the feline by throwing stones. It attacked Rajashekar, also a farmer, with its claws and injured him. Rajashekar has sustained serious wounds in his knees.

In another incident, a stray elephant trampled a 67-year-old man to death at Kelagalale village in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, on Saturday. Krishnegowda is the deceased.

The elephant attacked him, when he was heading towards his estate along with his son Sudeesh and grandson Pratham. Sudeesh and Pratham, however, survived the attack.

The angered villagers staged a flash protest, by blocking Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway for 30 minutes. The villagers demanded the state government and the Forest department to take necessary measures to check the man-animal conflict.

News Network
June 21,2022

mla.jpg

Mandya, June 21: JD(S) MLA M Srinivas allegedly tried to slap a college principal several times in full public view for not providing prompt answers about the ongoing work at a computer lab.

The ugly incident came to light after a video had gone viral that showed the Mandya MLA purportedly making several attempts to slap the Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar ITI College principal Naganand.

Huge public outrage is pouring in on the social media against Srinivas for his misconduct.

The video purportedly depicts the MLA scolding and trying to slap him twice before his college staff and local politicians.

The principal appears to be in trauma and astonished while the onlookers are trying to pacify the MLA.

Meanwhile, the Government Employees Association on Tuesday took cognizance of the incident and pledged to bring it to the notice of Deputy Commissioner.

The association convened an emergency meeting and collected details of the incident. The members including association president Shambhu Gowda met the victim and assured him relief.

News Network
June 20,2022

uakhasimullal.jpg

Mangaluru, June 20: Veteran Beary activist and writer U A Khasim Ullal, passed away at his residence in the city early on Monday morning. 

74-year-old is survived by his wife, four sons and three daughters besides a large number of relatives, friends and fans. 

He was one of the pioneers of Mangaluru based Muslim Lekhakara Sanhga and Beary literature movement. 

Apart from promoting Beary literature through his works, he has also written in Kannada language. His short stories, poems and novels have inspired many young writers in coastal Karnataka, especially in Beary community.

He has also served as an office bearer of Kendra Beary Parishad and Beary Literary & Cultural Association, and a member of the Beary Sahitya Academy.

News Network
July 2,2022

Mumbai, July 2: A chemist in Amravati district of Maharashtra was stabbed to death after he allegedly shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, whose abusive and provocative remarks against Prophet Muhammad snowballed into a major political issue.

The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was killed on June 21, and five persons have been arrested so far in this connection, an official said.

The incident is being compared with the Udaipur murder in which tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed in an apparent act of "vengeance" on June 28.

Amravati Police Commissioner Dr Aarti Singh said that five people have been arrested in connection with the murder so far, and the police is searching for the prime accused.

The police have also seized the knife used in the crime and obtained the CCTV footage that captured the events.

"Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers," an official of the City Kotwali police station said.

The incident took place when Kolhe (54) was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop while his son Saket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him on a different vehicle.

"When all of them reached near Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official said.

BJP MLC Dr Anil Bonde has demanded investigation into the case.

