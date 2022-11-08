  1. Home
  2. 'Prove me wrong': Karnataka MLA defends 'Hindu has dirty meaning' remark

News Network
November 8, 2022

Bengaluru, Nov 8: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday defended his statement that the word 'Hindu' had a dirty meaning and said that he would resign as MLA if his words were proven to be wrong.

The MLA's remarks stirred controversy across party lines and Opposition with both sides condeming the statement and Opposition demanding an apology.

"The statement was made after going through different books and those targeting me for being 'anti-Hindu' should read them. I, myself, was ready for discussion on the issue," he said during a press meet.

Satish Jarkiholi had, on Monday said that the word 'Hindu' was Persian and its meaning is "very dirty".

"Where did the word 'Hindu' come from? Is it ours? It's Persian, which covers places such as Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. What does it have to do with Bharat? How did the word 'Hindu' become yours? This must be discussed," Jarkiholi had said at the Manav Bandhutva Vedike event at Nippani town in Belagavi on Sunday night.

"If you understand the meaning of the word 'Hindu', you'll be ashamed. The meaning is very dirty. This is already on the website. You are imposing on us a religion, a word that comes from somewhere else," he had said.

He had clarified even on Monday that whatever he said was not his personal interpretation but the meaning was based on Wikipedia and articles by various authors.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had said in a tweet, "Hinduism is a way of life & a civilisational reality. Congress built our nation to respect every religion, belief & faith. This is the essence of India. The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate & deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally," said Surjewala, who oversees the party's affairs in Karnataka."

A day after Surjewala's tweet, Jarkiholi clarified that the statement was made in individual capacity and not at a Congress party forum, and hence in no way concerns the party.

"AICC leader Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke to me and asked me to clarify the statement. He is a higher authority in the party. Those from Congress condemning my statement or distancing themselves from it have not heard it.

Standing by his words, Jarkiholi dared Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to form a neutral committee to investigate the words used by him. He said he would resign as an MLA immediately and "work like a commoner" if his words were proved wrong.

"Those reacting to my statement that the word 'Hindu' has a dirty meaning, have not heard my statement completely. I have given references of Persian words and others from where the word was derived. There was need for discussion on it and I support the stand with documents. There is no need to apologise."

On former Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa's demand for an apology he reiterated, "Let government prove my statement was wrong and I myself will quit as MLA."

"Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee too defined the word Hindutva as a way of life. Those reacting have their own interpretation. There is a need to know how the word 'Hindu' came into existence, what is its meaning and whether it should be accepted," he added.

Jarkiholi also said that all political parties had divided minds and they were attempting to control him.

"It's like ‘manuwadi’ mindset. I stand by the statement and the question of apology does not arise."

The Congress lost in the Assembly elections in the state due to negligence and will overcome it in the coming elections. My statement will not have any bearing on election prospects in Yamakanamaradi, he said, adding that he would give a befitting reply to BJP MLA Basangouda Patil-Yatnal "at an appropriate forum."

News Network
October 28,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 28: B C Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy has sought a report on teaching at Arabic schools in Karnataka expressing suspicion that all students in those schools may not have access to education facilities that are at par with other schools.

“There are 106 aided and 80 non-aided Arabic schools in the state. There are allegations that teaching at these schools is not carried out according to the syllabus prescribed by the education department. The matter is being looked into by the department,” he said.

Nagesh alleged that sciences and other languages were also not being taught in many of these schools. He claimed that students enrolled in these schools were not receiving the same education when compared to those in other aided schools.

Approximately, 27,000 students enrol at Arabic schools in the state every year. But only 2,000 of them make it to the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) level, he said. “In many schools, there is a huge difference in the number of students enrolled and attending. This should not happen,” he said.

News Network
November 4,2022

Tumakuru: A 30-year-old pregnant woman lost her life after she was allegedly refused treatment at the district hospital in Karnataka’s Tumakuru as she did not have an Aadhaar card or a ‘Taayi’ (maternity) card. The state government has suspended a doctor and three nurses of the Tumakuru district hospital for dereliction of duty, pending a departmental enquiry. 

The doctor and the hospital staff allegedly refused to admit Kasturi, who was pregnant with twins, and suggested that she go to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

The woman, a labourer hailing from Tamil Nadu, could not arrange money for an ambulance to travel to Bengaluru, and returned home from the hospital on Wednesday (November 2) night. She went into labour on Thursday morning and developed excessive bleeding after giving birth to a male baby. She died before delivering the second baby. The new-born also died.

It is alleged that the hospital staff turned her away despite repeated pleas. A report submitted by the district surgeon to the health commissioner, however, claimed she refused to undergo tests and treatment at the hospital. Health Commissioner D Randeep suspended a doctor and three staffers.

Kasturi was a resident of Bharathi Nagar in Tumakuru. She and her husband were working as construction labourers in Bengaluru. Her husband died by suicide four months ago after which she shifted to Tumakuru with her six-year-old daughter.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr B N Manjunath and district surgeon Dr Veena visited Kasturi’s house. They said disciplinary action would be initiated against the doctor and the staff concerned.

Health Minister K Sudhakar vowed stern action against those responsible for the “unfortunate death” of the woman and babies. He said he will constitute a three-member committee headed by health commissioner to conduct a departmental enquiry and submit report in two weeks.

Those found guilty will also face criminal cases, he added.

Anil Kumar T K, Principal Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), said Aadhaar card or maternity card is not necessary for admission to government hospitals. “If a patient needs care, the hospital needs to provide it first and then look at the documents,” he said.

“Patients from other states get admitted to hospitals in districts like Ballari and Chikkaballapur. We have to see if these hospitals are also insisting on the cards. If that is the case, we will communicate to them clearly that such documents are not needed,” he said.

News Network
November 7,2022

cricket.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 7: The state government has approved a proposal to sanction land for the construction of a cricket stadium of international standards at Kabaka of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor said that the government approval will help promote talent among rural sportspersons. The stadium will be constructed by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Letter by KSCA to provide land

On July 22nd 2017, KSCA secretary R Sudhakar Rao wrote a letter to the Assistant Commissioner of Puttur sub division requesting the provision of 25 acres of land for an extended period on contract basis. 

Later, the revenue department identified the location. But since the identified land fell within the municipality limits, the then tahsildar wrote a letter to the municipality on Sep 28th 2017, requesting it to submit a no-objection letter regarding the providing the land on contract to KSCA. 

The municipality gave the NOC during the end of January 2018 after much deliberation was conducted during the municipality’s general meetings regarding the request.

