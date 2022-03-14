  1. Home
Public outraged as Bengaluru pothole claims 27-yr-old techie's life

March 14, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 14: A pothole in Bengaluru claimed one more life on Monday, March 14 as a 27-year-old engineer, rode into it and received fatal injuries later succumbing to it in a hospital. 

The victim has been identified as Ashwin, a resident of Muneshwara Layout near Yelahanka. Ashwin, who hailed from Haveri district, is survived by his mother and he was the only earning member in the family. 

Residents alleged that the pothole had come up after the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) failed to restore the road which was dug up for pipeline work. 

“Ashwin fell into the ditch and suffered injuries to his head. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries this morning,” an eyewitness from the locality said.

Another resident, Suhasini Paniraj, said, “The condition of the road has been pathetic for the last two months and we have raised the issue with the officials. However, none of them attended to our complaints,” she said.

Several other daily commuters on the stretch also pointed out that the lack of street lights on the stretch has also compounded the problem. “None of the streetlights along the stretch work. If the road was well-lit, the incident could have been avoided,” said another resident.

The Yelahanka Traffic Police have taken up a case and registered an FIR against BWSSB and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, BBMP said, “Our zonal officials are investigating the matter. At the outset, the incident has happened at a stretch where BWSSB had dug up to lay a pipeline. But we are investigating the incident and suitable action will be taken against those who are responsible for the accident. We will ensure all precautions are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers resorted to protest at the site demanding the intervention of both BBMP and BWSSB officials. The Yelahanka police detained a few protesters as a precautionary measure.

March 2,2022

Jean-Jacques Kabeya is furious: like other foreign students in Ukraine -- from Africa, Asia and the Middle East -- he says has been stopped from leaving the country by its border guards.

He and several other foreigners alleged racist treatment by both the border guards and ordinary Ukrainians in interviews to a news agency.

Two days after fleeing the bombing around the eastern city of Kharkiv, Kabeya reached the checkpoint at Shegyni, at the border with Poland, on Sunday evening.

But the soldiers and security guards there turned him back, said the 30-year-old student studying to become a pharmacist.

"They told me 'You're going to stay here, you're fleeing the war, stay here; you are going to fight with us -- you're not leaving, least of all you blacks'," he said.

Now, after 36 hours waiting in vain to get through, he was back at the train station in the western city of Lviv.

There he found some compatriots from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who took him under their wing.

"It's a catastrophe!" said Kabeya, adding that he was still trying to find a way out.

Ukraine is a popular destination for foreign students, with tens of thousands heading there to study.

But other foreign students in Lviv had similar stories to tell, and the governments of Nigeria and South Africa have already called for better treatment for their citizens.

The African Union issued a statement Monday expressing concern at what appeared to be "shockingly racist" treatment of foreign students.

Some countries did however report that a few dozen of their citizens had managed to leave the country.

At Shegyni border post on Tuesday morning, there were still several hundred people, muffled up against the cold, queueing patiently to make the crossing.

They were from Pakistan, India, Algeria, DR Congo, Cameroon, Ghana and Algeria. Some said they had spent four nights there, with temperatures dropping as low as -10° (14 degrees Fahrenheit), in a desperate bid to leave.

On the other side of the road was another queue, reserved for Ukrainians -- mainly women and children as most men had stayed behind to fight.

That line was moving more quickly.

"All of us, we've got our papers," said Mesum Ahmed, a 23-year-old computer student from Pakistan. "Because we're foreigners, they are treating us like dogs.

"We've been sleeping here, on this pavement," said Ahmed, dressed in denim and sporting a beanie and a travel pillow around his neck.

"But the Ukrainians, they couldn't care less."

"You can see fine well what separates them from us," a young Nigerian added, bitterly. "We're black, that's what it is."

The only help on hand was from the local volunteers serving them hot drinks and sandwiches.

"We're here, we wait, and they don't tell us anything," said Richard Adjen Kusi, a student from Ghana.

He left the central city of Cherkassy when Russian President Vladimir Putin "started talking about nuclear weapons three days ago."

But everything seemed to be blocked here, he said. "It's not moving one centimetre...I'm scared."

A group of around 30 students from Cameroon who until recently had been in the central city of Kirovograd said it was only in the last few days that they had experienced racism in Ukraine.

Before the war, everything had been fine.

But Bryan Famini, a 22-year-old economics student, said that changed with the invasion.

"In the stations, on the trains, were were systematically kept away from the seating," he said.

"Some Ukrainians even made fun of us from their cars, seeing us walking," said 22-year-old Ghislain Weledji.

"I've been disappointed by this country," he added. "I won't be coming back."

Ukraine's border service denied there had been any difficulties.

"Nobody has been prevented from leaving Ukraine," they told AFP. No they had received no complaints.

On the Polish side, officials confirmed that anyone fleeing Ukraine would be welcomed, whatever their nationality.

As well as the nearly 680,000 refugees who have already left Ukraine, there are an estimated one million who have had fled their homes but are still inside the country.

At Lviv station, 70 kilometres (44 miles) from the border, thousands of Ukrainians -- and some foreigners -- were still waiting Tuesday, in the hope of getting a place on one of the rare trains leaving for Poland.

Amanjyot, a 23-year-old medical student said she had tried to board one train the day before but that Ukrainians had been given priority.

But she and her friends were grateful for the succour provided by Ukraine's Red Cross workers and other charities in front of the station.

"They help so much!" she said. There was plenty of food and they took care of everyone, without discrimination, she added. 

March 13,2022

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview in German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

"In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories," Stoltenberg was quoted by Welt am Sonntag as saying, adding that the Kremlin was inventing false pretexts to justify what could not be justified.

"Now that these false claims have been made, we must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations under this fabrication of lies. That would be a war crime," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying.

He added that although the Ukrainian people were resisting the Russian invasion with courage, the coming days are likely to bring even greater hardship. 

March 1,2022

Ending months-long saga that kept the fintech platform BharatPe in headlines for all the wrong reasons, its Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover has finally quit minutes after receiving the agenda for upcoming Board meeting, saying that he was being forced to bid adieu to a company he had founded.

In an emotionally-charged letter addressed to the Board of Directors, Ashneer said that while they will not find a single act of impropriety against him, "I will not be participating in your charade".

"Since you clearly believe you can run this Company better without me -- I am leaving you with this challenge. Build incrementally even half of the value I created so far -- I am leaving you with three times the funds I've utilised till date," said Ashneer.

"I hereby resign as the Managing Director of BharatPe, effective immediately. I also resign as a Director of the Board. I will continue as the single largest individual shareholder of the Company," he added.

A BharatPe spokesperson said on Tuesday that Ashneer resigned as Managing Director and Board Director of BharatPe "minutes after receiving the agenda for upcoming Board meeting that included submission of the PWC report regarding his conduct and considering actions based on it".

"The Board reserves the right to take action based on the report's findings," the spokesperson added.

The resignation came as top investors in the fintech platform declined to buy his 8.5 per cent stake in the company for Rs 4,000 crore as he had sought. Ashneer also lost an arbitration in Singapore he filed against the fintech platform for launching a probe against him.

According to the investors, Grover's valuation does not hold ground as the company is not valued at $6 billion as being projected by him. At a $2.85 billion valuation and at the current dollar-rupee exchange rate, his stake would be around Rs 1,824 crore.

In the letter, Ashneer said that he has founded and built "BharatPe into what it is today, and this identity, none of you can take away from me".

"I am the rebel slave who must be hung by the tree so none of the other slaves can dare to be like me ever again. Unfortunately, I refuse to walk that path and refuse to tolerate this continuous and shameful vilification of me and my family," he wrote.

"I have been the one who founded this company and built it up to its enviable position today, no wonder you want to oust me for your vested interests. So when do we end this? We end this now," the letter stated.

Ashneer and Shashvat Nakrani founded BharatPe in 2018.

"With my efforts and hard work, the company has created a network of more than 1 crore (10 mn) shopkeepers who transact more than Rs 100,000 crore ($16 bn) annually and lent out more than Rs 4,000 crore ($0.5 bn) as loans. It is indisputable that BharatPe loans have helped lakhs of small businesses fight organised e-commerce and Covid," Grover wrote in his resignation letter.

"With a team of less than five hundred on-roll employees, aggregate spending of less than $150 mn, and by raising $615 mn from ten of the marquee investors without using a single banker, the success story of BharatPe is for everyone to see," he continued.

The fintech platform last week sacked his wife Madhuri Jain Grover over alleged financial irregularities during her tenure.

She escalated the battle against BharatPe via social media, posting questions over the board's handling of the situation.

BharatPe currently has 8 million merchants on its platform.

"Am I perfect? As every other human being does, I am sure I have my follies. I have been told that I am too straight forward, headstrong, and have very demanding standards when it comes to work," Ashneer said in the letter.

"Unfortunately, what has happened in the recent past seems to be a battle of egos being played to the gallery of the media under the charade of "good governance", he lamented. 

