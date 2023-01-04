  1. Home
  2. ‘Puppy before Modi’: Siddaramaiah taunts CM for failing to bring Rs 5,495cr to Karnataka

News Network
January 4, 2023

Bengaluru, Jan 4: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "a puppy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi" for alleged failure to bring Rs 5,495 crore into the State as was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. 

Hitting back, Chief Minister Bommai said Siddaramaiah’s statement mirrors his personality. Just like a faithful dog, he is loyal to the people of the State. 

Bommai said Modi is like a 'kamadhenu' (wish-fulfilling cow) who gave many projects to Karnataka, which never happened since independence.

Addressing a public meeting on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah challenged Bommai to show some courage. “Basavaraj Bommai, you are like a puppy in front of Narendra Modi. You tremble before him,” the Congress leader remarked.

The former Chief Minister pointed out that the 15th Finance Commission in its interim report recommended the Rs 5,495 crore as a special allowance for Karnataka. “But our Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramam, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, wrote to the Finance Commission chairperson N K Singh that it is not possible for us to give the Rs 5,495 crore. She asked the chairperson to drop the issue,” Siddaramaiah claimed.

“Karnataka sent 25 BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha. You (Bommai) came to power through ‘Operation Lotus’ in Karnataka. If you have guts and courage, then get Rs 5,495 crore from the Centre,” the Congress said to the Chief Minister. Reacting to that, Bommai said the people would give a befitting reply to the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly election which is about four months away.

“The statement shows the personality of the Congress leader,” Bommai told reporters in Ballari . He added that just like dog, which is a faithful animal, he would also remain faithful. “I have not divided society like Siddaramaiah did. We have given happiness unlike Congress which gave misfortune,” the Chief Minister said.

"Narendra Modi gave 6,000 km of highway to Karnataka which is a record in the post-independence period. He gave approval also to the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway project, Mangaluru-Karwar ports and Kalasa-Bandura project,” Bommai told reporters. He said that in the coming days, the Upper Krishna project would be declared as a national project and grants would be released. The Smart City project has been sanctioned for all major cities. This was not the case during the UPA regime. All the important projects have been given by Modi, he said. 

Comments

News Network
December 22,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that the BJP government is planning to prepone the Assembly elections in the state on the 'pretext' of a possibility of spike in Covid-19 cases.

"As per an unofficial information, the issue is being discussed in the Cabinet meeting following a phone call from the prime minister's office (to prepone the Assembly elections). Higher officials have been asked to make the preparations (for polls)," he said.

"They are in a hurry and therefore, they are taking measures like giving reservation," he said, adding that these moves are only on paper. He further said that the Congress is ready to face the election whenever it is conducted.

On the issue of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asking AICC former president Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid-19 protocols cannot be followed, Shivakumar said these were BJP's tactics to prevent people from participating in the yatra.

"As large number of people are taking part in the yatra, they (BJP) are saying Covid-19 is coming to prevent people from joining the yatra. We still lack scientific information about the possibility of a Covid-19 spike. In a similar manner, I was asked not to hold Mekedatu yatra and cases were filed against me, Siddaramaiah and other MLAs," Shivakumar said.

Terming Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar as a 'dummy minister', Shivakumar said that funds are not being given to co-operative societies, APMCs, farmers and milk producers.

He alleged that over Rs 600 crore were given as loan to sugar factories and that money is not coming back because of him and some MLAs. "Crores of rupees of deposits are made with Souharda banks just to purchase properties for BJP leaders. Somashekhar, B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai are protecting such banks. Illegalities took place in the transactions of the apex bank also," Shivakumar charged.

The BJP is a part of the 'Gangotri of corruption', he said. 

Comments

News Network
December 24,2022

New Delhi, Dec 24: India's present Covid scenario does not warrant restricting international flights or imposing a lockdown, but there is a need for strengthened surveillance and vigilance in view of the rise in cases in some countries, experts have said.

They also said that a fresh outbreak of severe Covid cases and hospitalisation is unlikely as people in India have the advantage of 'hybrid immunity' i.e. natural immunity due to infection reinforced by vaccination.

"Overall, there is no increase in Covid caseload and India currently is in a comfortable situation. Under present circumstances, there is no need to restrict international flights or impose a lockdown," Dr Randeep Guleria, a former AIIMS director, told PTI on Friday.

Past experiences show that banning flights is not effective in halting the transmission of infection, he said. "Moreover, data suggests that the Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which is driving the surge in China, has already been found in our country."

Asked whether a lockdown could be needed in the coming days, Dr Guleria said, "A fresh outbreak of severe Covid cases and hospitalisation is unlikely as the Indian population already has hybrid immunity because of a very good vaccination coverage and natural infection."

"Considering the current situation and a good degree of hybrid immunity in the population, there does not seem to be a need for a lockdown," Dr Guleria said.

Dr Neeraj Gupta, a professor in the Department of Pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said India needs to exercise caution given the surge of COVID-19 cases in China and some other countries but a "lockdown-like situation is not envisaged in near future given the current India scenario".

"Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be reinforced since complacency has crept in because of very low number of Covid positive cases. We cannot be slack given the global scenario since the pandemic is still not over," he said.

He added 'hybrid immunity' makes a person more secure against future infections with morbidity/mortality benefits.

"India has the advantage due to citizens taking voluntary actions like prevention, early diagnosis and good vaccination strategy," he told PTI.

He also opined China comparatively is more vulnerable right now possibly because of low natural immunity, "poor vaccination strategy where young and healthy people were prioritised rather than older and vulnerable population, and lower vaccine efficiency".

Their population may be less immune and more vulnerable also due to the country's strict lockdown mechanism, he said.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, a physician and an epidemiologist, said the experience of last three years has shown that while travel restrictions delayed the transmission of virus, it has no role anymore. 

In fact, it cannot stop the transmission and moreover, by the time a new variant is detected, it already reaches to different parts of the world, he said.

"We had seen this a year ago with the Omicron variant. Clearly, travel bans have no role anymore. And secondly India has over 250 sub-variants of Omicron already. And, therefore, the most rational approach is to random sampling -- with no mandates and minimal inconvenience to passengers -- for incoming international passengers. The purpose would be to keep track of emerging covid sub-variants," he said.

The current Covid situation in India is under control and there are no reasons to panic, said Dr N K Arora, the chairperson of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

He, however, added people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and those eligible should take the precaution dose.

Amid a spurt in cases in Japan, United States of America, South Korea, Brazil, France and China, India has stepped surveillance and genome sequencing of covid positive samples. 

Chinese cities are currently hit by the highly transmissible Omicron strain mostly BF.7 which is the main variant spreading in Beijing and is contributing to a wider surge of infections in that country.

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible. It has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

Also, 97 per cent of the India's eligible population have been administered the first dose while 90 per cent have taken the second as well.

But, only 27 per cent of the eligible population has taken the precaution dose. 

Comments

News Network
December 22,2022

Beltangady, Dec 22: The incident of two students being suspended for allegedly hugging and kissing at a book release function attended by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah came to light on Thursday.

The matter has taken a communal turn as the boy is a Muslim and the girl student is a Hindu. The incident took a communal turn after the matter was discussed on social media.

Alleging 'love jihad', the Hindutva activists were reported to be giving life threats to the boy. They are questioning the boy for romancing with the Hindu girl.

As the matter took a communal turn, the management of a private college lodged a complaint with the Beltangady police station and demanded action against those who were carrying out campaigns online about the students.

The college had stated that after the incident had come to their knowledge both the students have been suspended from the college. Sources said that the students indulged in romance when opposition leader Siddaramaiah attended a book release function in Belthangady town last week.

However, the Hindutva activists were falsely alleging that only the Hindu girl student was suspended from the college. The police have taken up further investigation.

Comments

