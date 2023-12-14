Puttur: 3 arrested for kidnap and murder of youth over affair with married woman

Puttur: Three have been apprehended by the Puttur rural police in Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the kidnap and murder of a youth.

The arrested accused are Shivappa Hanumanta Madar,45, his brother Manjunath Madar,32, and brother-in-law Durgappa Madar,42, from Bagalkot.

They are accused of arriving in a maxicab on November 17, kidnapping Hanumanta and brutally murdering him.

Puttur Rural police station registered a case regarding this incident on November 20.

Following this, the police formed a special team led by inspector Ravi BS from the Puttur Rural police station. This team travelled to various locations including Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Badami, Gadag, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Bengaluru, and Kolar.

They arrested Shivappa Hanumanta Madar and Manjunath from Bagalkot last week, who, upon questioning, disclosed that along with Durgappa Madar, they had kidnapped and murdered Hanumanta.

The trio then disposed of the body in the Agumbe Ghat. The accused were presented before a court, which remanded them in police custody for further investigation.

Subsequently, the accused guided the police to the location near the 13th curve in Agumbe, where they had discarded the body. The body, which was in a decomposed state, was recovered. On Tuesday, the police arrested Durgappa in Belagavi.

On the murder motive, police said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused Shivappa Hanumanta Madar’s wife, was allegedly having an affair with victim Hanumanta. This connection led to the planned kidnapping and murder of Hanumanta.

The accused had kidnapped the victim from Kumbra in Puttur, and they subsequently travelled through Hebri in Udupi district. After committing the crime, the accused fled, leaving no trace of evidence behind.

The investigations were conducted under the directions of SP CB Ryshyanth, additional SP Dharmappa MN and Puttur DSP Arun Nage Gowda.