Puttur: Cooperative bank CEO killed as police jeep hits his motorbike

News Network
March 6, 2023

Puttur, Mar 6: A middle aged man lost his life when a speeding police jeep collided with a two-wheeler on the Mani-Mysuru national highway near Sampya in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada last night.  

The deceased has been identified as B Laxmana Naik, 50, the CEO of an agricultural cooperative bank at Arlapadavu, and a resident of Kote under Panaje village.

Naik was traveling towards Arlapadavu when a police jeep coming from the opposition direction collided head-on with his motorbike.

Naik is survived by wife and two daughters. It is said that the police jeep belonged to DAR and a sleuths of National Investigation Agencies were on board the vehicle. 

A case has been registered and investigations are underway. 

News Network
February 20,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 20: The brutal murder of two young men at Doddabelavangala village on the outskirts of Bengaluru has shone light on sports tournaments sponsored by politicians. 

Bharath Kumar (23), an engineering graduate working for a private firm, and Prateek N (17), a PUC student, were fatally stabbed by a five-member gang during violence that erupted after a fight over car parking around 3.10 pm on February 17. 

Vinay, 27, the son of a former president of Hulikunte gram panchayat, his younger brother Anil, and three others had tried to drive into the Karnataka Public School playground where the cricket tournament was being played. Organisers and participants asked them not to park there. 

An argument ensued, and the crowd at the ground smashed the car and forced the group to leave. 

The brothers and their three friends, Trimurthy, Kori and Deepu, later got into a fight with local residents — Channappa, Kitty, Chikka Ramaiah and Nagaraju — who gave them an earful for causing disturbance. The group attacked them with pepper spray. They also pulled out cricket bats, wickets, hockey sticks, daggers and rods, and went on a  rampage. 

They attacked Kumar and Prateek, assuming that they were also part of the crowd as they wore T-shirts provided by the tournament organisers. Prateek was stabbed with a dagger that remained stuck in his private parts while Kumar was knifed in the lower abdomen. 

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi, Bengaluru Rural, said that the murders were "spontaneous" but they were investigating whether or not the victims were part of the crowd that had smashed the car. 

On Sunday, police shot Vinay and Trimurthy in the right leg after they allegedly tried to attack constables Qarar Hussain and Sunil Basagi with a knife and stones. Anil, Kori and Deepu remain at large. 

The tournament was sponsored by Dheeraj, a local BJP leader who aspires to contest the Assembly election from Doddaballapur. 

Following the murders, police have banned all sports tournaments sponsored by politicians until the elections get over. 

Vinay and Anil's mother Parvathamma was the president of Hulikunte gram panchayat. She was an independent but received support from the Congress party. 

Doddaballapur's Congress MLA, T Venkataramanaiah, said that the tournament's organisers hadn't taken permission from the school principal or the police. 

"They submitted a written request to the police, who acknowledged the letter but didn't give permission," he said.

"Had the organisers taken police permission, the cops would have provided security at the school ground and averted the fight over parking. These unfortunate murders over parking wouldn't have occurred." 

coastaldigest.com news network
February 28,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 28: The coastal city of Mangauru is all set to witness ‘Beary Mela – 2023’ from March 3 to 5 being hosted by the Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall. 

Dddressing press conference at press club here today BCCI chairman S M Rashid Haji said that the three-day event would be inaugurated by Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar M R and Mangaluru MLA U T khader would confer awards on achievers. MLC B M Farookh would inaugurated the exhibition of outlets. 

Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru Mayor Jayanand Anchan and city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain would be the chief guests on the occasion, said Mr Rashid Haji. 

Providing details of the event, he said, the event would be formally inaugurated at 5 p.m. on March 3 and the award ceremony would commence at 6:30 p.m. 

On the second day, i.e., on March 4, a women entrepreneurs’ meet would be held from 10 a.m. At 4 p.m. a discussion on family business would be held. At 6:30 p.m. Beary cultural programmes would be held. 

On the third day, i.e., on March 5, a job fest would commence at 10 a.m. A beary talent exhibition (Bol Beary Bol) would be held at 2 p.m. Beary cultural programmes would be held at 6.30 p.m. 

Beary Mela convenors Mansoor Ahmed and B M Mumtaz Ali and Secretary Nisar Mohammed Faqir were present at the press meet. 

News Network
March 1,2023

As a step towards making Mangaluru a hub for business networking and exhibitions, ZMZ Event is organizing a ‘WOMEN EXPO’ on March 4 and 5 at TMA Pai Convention Centre in the city with the theme “We for Women - Reinvigorate Yourself”.

Announcing this at a press conference here, Zaheer Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of ZMZ Event, said that ‘Women Expo’ is an exhibition focusing on Women Beauty, Fashion, Gems & Jewellery, Health & Wellness, Business and Mother and Baby care. The event is supported by Inchara Foundation, All India Hair & Beauty Association (AIHBA) and Karnataka Hair & Beauty Association (KAHBA). 

Zaheer Ahmed briefed that "It's fantastic to see this concept created by women, for women, become a reality. It's a one-of-a-kind event initiated in Mangalore – a women-led effort to raise awareness on health, beauty and fashion”. What we discussed in the boardroom is now an exhibition that will be taking place across India.

“There would be 50 plus companies who would be showcasing their products and services from Gems and Jewelry, Kurtis, Dress Materials, Handloom Sarees, Cosmetics and Skin Care, Baby foods, Bags, Footwears, Mobile accessories, Automobiles, Scooter, Wellness products and services and also there would be women start ups promoting their products and services ”. He added.

Commenting on the Gold Sponsorship and participation Mr Mohammed Dilshad, Founder & CEO, KEVABOX said “It is an immense pleasure for KEVABOX and City Gold to join hands with Women Expo as Gold Sponsor. As a brand our objective is not just to provide quality and vast range of products to our customers but also to provide excellence in service and maintain customer loyalty with new and innovative offers. As a main sponsor we would be launching many offers during Women Expo. Some of the offers include: Gold Ornament purchase offer with 55% off on making charges, Diamond purchase offer upto 20% off on diamond value, PFA Scheme offer with special gift for every joining member and special offer on advance booking from 1st March to 20 March 2023.”

Naushad C.A, Director, City Gold; and Rakshitha Shetty, Project Manager, Women Expo were also present.

The Women Expo has also launched many social media and onsite event contests such as Mom & Me Photography Contest, Women Expo Video, Poem on Mother, Message to Women Contest and many more onsite games and awards to be won during the two days event.

The event has received support from City Gold and KEVABOX as Gold Sponsor, Toyota United Cars as Automobile partner, KMC Hospital as Health Partner, The Diamond Factory, Zinterio, Sri Anagha Suzuki, Tabillo, Skylanes, Kunafa World, Farm Boutique, Master Chef, AK Apple Ply, Xylex, Neocoats, Safedecor, Mad over chairs as Silver Sponsor, Shop Unique as Mobile Accessories Partner.

Women Expo is free to attend and it's open for all. For more information log on to www.womenexpo.in or contact 7349338064.

