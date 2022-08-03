  1. Home
  'Rahul Gandhi will become PM,' predicts Lingayat swamji; senior swamji intervenes

‘Rahul Gandhi will become PM,’ predicts Lingayat swamji; senior swamji intervenes

News Network
August 3, 2022

Bengaluru, Aug 3: A prominent swamiji at a Lingayat seminary in Karnataka today predicted that Rahul Gandhi will be Prime Minister, until the head seer intervened and added a caveat to the blessing. 

The Congress leader was meeting the seers at Sri Murugarajendra Mutt in Chitradurga when one of them, Haveri Hosamutt Swami, said in his address, "Rahul Gandhi will become the PM", as per sources. At this, Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, president of the institution, is learnt to have interrupted and added, "Whoever visits our mutt, they be blessed."

The Lingayats, about 17 per cent of Karnataka's population, are known for their political power. With Mr Gandhi's visit to the poll-bound state, the Congress is hoping to broaden its appeal and project unity within the party too. The elections have to be held by May next year.

After being in power from 2013 to 2018, the Congress briefly formed a government after the 2018 polls, in partnership with the Janata Dal (Secular). That government -- led by JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy -- collapsed in just over a year after several MLAs from the coalition resigned, reducing it to a minority, after which the BJP came to rule to the state again. 

The BJP initially made BS Yediyurappa, from the Lingayat community, the Chief Minister. Last year it replaced him with Basavaraj Bommai, who is also from the same community.

The Congress is struggling with a rift within. Legislature party leader Siddaramaiah and state unit chief DK Shivakumar are both contenders for the CM's post if the party comes to power. 

Rahul Gandhi sought to address this at a meeting of the state unit's political affairs committee on Tuesday night, where he urged the leaders to work together and not speak out publicly, as per a news agency.

Party general secretary KC Venugopal later told reporters, "There is no leadership issue at all. Individual opinion is also not acceptable. The party's new MLAs and the high command will decide on the leader after winning."

"The committee will meet frequently and take collective decisions in the interest of the party. Rahul Gandhi appealed to leaders of the party to go aggressively and unitedly against the misrule of the BJP in Karnataka and at the Centre," he said. adding that it's been unanimously decided not to speak about internal matters in public. "Unknowingly or knowingly some statements are made here and there before the media. Don't fall for that trap... party leaders should not speak in different voices inside or outside," he said.

It was the first meeting of the committee since it was formed on July 9. Besides Mr Gandhi and Mr Venugopal, in attendance were Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, besides the party's campaign committee chief MB Patil, Leader of Opposition in the legislative council BK Hariprasad, and senior leaders such as HK Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, M Veerappa Moily and G Parameshwara.

Comments

News Network
July 21,2022

New Delhi, July 21: Sonia Gandhi, 75, was questioned for nearly three hours by the Enforcement Directorate today, on the first day of her appearance before the probe agency in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

What happened 

>> Sonia Gandhi arrived at the probe agency's headquarters in central Delhi a little after noon. She was escorted by her Z+ category CRPF security cover. Mrs Gandhi, who was diagnosed with Covid recently, was accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

>> Mrs Gandhi's questioning was carried out by five officers led by a woman Additional Director, it is learnt. The probe agency prepared 50 questions for Congress chief.

>> Ms Vadra was allowed to stay in the 'building, away from the questioning room, so that in case of a health issue she can be with her mother and provide her medicines, officials said. 

>> The party has slammed the agency's action and called it a "political vendetta". Several Congress leaders were detained as the party held nationwide demonstrations in support of the party chief. Carrying large banners saying "stop misuse of ED", Congress leaders today held a march inside the Parliament complex in a show of strength against the Enforcement Directorate. Large number of demonstrations are also being held across the country. In some places, protesters stopped trains, and even burnt vehicles, according to reports.

>> "Prime Minister forgets that his idea of Congress is based on leaders they have taken from us. They have to reborn several times to understand what Congress party is, what Gandhi family is," the party said in a press conference called this morning.

>> "We are protesting the ED summons to Mrs Sonia Gandhi. The AJL-Young India transaction is recorded in the books of account, the returns filed by the two companies and in the Income Tax returns. All that the ED wants to know can be found in the records," tweeted Congress leader P. Chidambaram, who was detained during protests in Delhi.

>> The BJP criticised the Congress' protests as its "duragrah" (obstinate demand) for protecting the Gandhi family. "The Congress has become a pocket organisation of a family, and now its assets are also being pocketed by the family," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged, attacking the Gandhis.

>> Earlier today, a meeting chaired by the Congress to discuss "relentless political vendetta" by the Centre was attended by almost 13 opposition parties. A statement released by like-minded opposition parties has condemned the BJP-led Centre's "misuse" of investigating agencies. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has also given a zero-hour notice over "misuse of central investigation agencies by the ruling government". 

>> The Congress chief appeared after the third summon. She sought exemption on earlier dates of June 8 and June 23 after she contracted coronavirus infection.

>> The ED has been investigating the role of the Gandhis in the case which involves the Young Indian's takeover of AJL (Associated Journals Limited), the company which ran the National Herald newspaper. Founded by Mr Gandhi's grandfather and the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the newspaper was a Congress mouthpiece that later went entirely online.

Comments

coastaldigest.com news network
August 2,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 2: Two days after arresting the owner of the car used by the murderers of 23-year-old Muhammad Fazil in Surathkal, the police today managed to arrest six persons directly involved in the crime. 

The accused have been identified as Suhas Shetty Bajpe (29), Mohan Kulai (26), Giridhar Kulai (23), Abhishek Surathkal (23), Deekshith Surathkal (21) and Srinivas Surathkal (23). All of them are closely linked to Bajrang Dal. 

Suhas and Srinivas are already facing 4 more cases against him and Deekshith has 3 cases. Mohan, Giridhar and Abhishek have two cases each. 

According to poilce, they were arrested on Tuesday morning at Udyavar. They will be produced to the court and 14-day police custody will be sought.

Fazil, a resident of Mangalapete, who was work part-time as a cleaner for a HPCL bullet tanker, was brutally hacked to death without any provocation by the on July 28. 

The exact reason for the murder of an innocent man is yet to be revealed by the accused, according to city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar. 

He told media persons that key accused Suhas Shetty, on July 26, had discussed with other miscreants about killing someone and identified 7 targets. 

On July 27, the miscreants contacted Ajith Crasta and convinced him that they would provide him Rs 15,000 within three days if he provides his car. That day Suhas reportedly stayed in one of his friend’s residence in Kavoor. 

On July 28, Suhas left early in the morning with weapons to Bantwal's Karinjeshwar temple, while three other accused had to appear in the court in a case. They had a discussion near the court where Fazil’s name was finalised as the target. Meanwhile, Mohan bought Ajith’s car.

The accused then went to a canteen in Surathkal and had discussion there. Later they had lunch at a bar in Kinnigoli. Two of them were closely monitoring Fazil’s movements.

The accused located Fazil at Surathkal. Suhas, Mohan and Abhishek were the assailants. Giridhar was driving the car. Deekshith was seated in the car, while Srinivas tried to protect the accused from the public during the murder. The six accused then escaped towards Palimar. They abandoned the car and escaped in another car to a hide-out, the police said.

Comments

News Network
August 2,2022

Mangaluru, July 2: Two sisters who were found holding their hands were among the six persons killed in landslides in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka, police said on Tuesday.

Four members of a family were killed after a portion of a hill collapsed on their house at Muttalli of Bhatkal taluk in Uttara Kannada district, police sources said. 

In another heart-wrenching incident reported from Subramanya in Dakshina Kannada district, the mortal remains of two sisters were found holding their hands together as a portion of a hill collapsed on their house.

The bodies of the siblings were removed after a long rescue operation. Shruthi (aged 11) and Jnanashree (6), daughters of Kusumadhar, lost their lives in the tragedy on Monday.

Heavy rains were lashing Subramanya from the evening of Monday. Around 7 pm, a loud noise was heard.

Shruthi who was reading a book in the portico of the house, ran inside thinking the sound must have come from there. Jnanashree also ran inside the house.

At the same time, the hill collapsed on their home. The children's mother, who was busy in the kitchen, came outside the house, thinking that the children must be outside. As a tree fell on the way and water was overflowing, rescue personnel could not reach the spot immediately. The rain also hampered the operation, police sources said.

Comments

