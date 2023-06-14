  1. Home
  2. Rahul, Siddaramaiah, DKS summoned in defamation case filed by BJP

News Network
June 14, 2023

trio.jpg

Bengaluru, June 14: The BJP has filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court here.

The special court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected former and sitting MPs/MLAs has taken cognisance of the offences under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and posted the case for recording the sworn statement on July 27.

Summons were ordered to be issued on Tuesday to all the respondents in this regard.

The private complaint alleging false claims in advertisements tarnishing the image of the BJP was filed by the party's state secretary S Keshavaprasad on May 9.

According to the complaint, the advertisement released by the KPCC in major newspapers on May 5, 2023, in the run-up to the Assembly election claiming that the then incumbent BJP government indulged in "40 per cent corruption" and had looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the previous four years was "baseless, prejudiced and defamatory".

News Network
June 11,2023

Mangaluru: BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has demanded the chief minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of Karnataka to make arrangement for women to travel for free in private buses as well.

The demand comes as the Congress government is all set to launch Shakti, the free bus travel scheme for women across Karnataka. Women are eligible to travel for free in government-run non-luxury buses operated by BMTC, KSRTC, NWRTC, and NEKRTC from 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

Mr Kateel told reporters here, that more private buses operate in the coastal districts, including Dakshina Kannada. Hence, he demanded that women should be allowed to travel for free in private buses too. “If the government fails to implement this, then the BJP will stage a protest,” he said.

“No criteria were announced when the Congress announced the guarantee schemes. Siddaramaiah had claimed that it would be for all, including himself. However, now the guarantees schemes are being rolled out with a set of guidelines and rules. By issuing a set of guidelines for availing the benefits of Gruha Jyothi scheme, that offers free electricity up to 200 units, the government has cheated people,” Kateel said.

“The guarantee schemes have made staff in the energy and transport departments suffer due to lack of clarity. Meanwhile, the Congress guarantee scheme has also triggered fights between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law in the state,” he said.

News Network
June 1,2023

SHIP.jpg

The CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala is planning to launch a passenger ship service between the coast of the southern state and the Gulf countries to provide affordable travel for Malayali expatriates in the Middle East who are forced to pay exorbitant airline charges for their trips home.

A high-level meeting held here on Wednesday, May 31, decided to devise a plan to start a passenger ship service between Kerala and the Gulf, state Port Minister Ahammad Devarkovil said.

The minister said airline companies charge exorbitant money from ordinary expatriates for their travel during festive seasons. They are forced to set aside the lion's share of their meagre savings for travel, Devarkovil said.

The minister said the project was planned at the high-level meeting organised by the Mala bar Development Council and the Kerala Maritime Board.

The government is planning to launch the ship service with the cooperation of the Department of Non Resident Keralites' Affairs (NORKA), the official body of the diaspora of Kerala ethnicity, said Devarkovil.

In a Facebook post, the minister said the LDF government has allocated Rs 15 crore in this year's budget to solve the travel problems of expatriates. The idea is to start the ship service using this amount also, he said.

The meeting was attended by Kerala Maritime Board Chairman N S Pillai, CEO Salim Kumar, NORKA General Manager Ajith Kolassery, MDC President C E Chakunni, office bearers M K Ayyappan, Zubair, and others.

News Network
June 4,2023

ckm.jpg

Chikkamagaluru, June 4: A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death, while two suffered injuries in a scuffle that broke out among friends over a trivial issue of changing a song during a felicitation programme organised for newly elected MLA. 

The incident took place at Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district late Saturday night. 

According to Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, the deceased has been identified as Pakali Varun. A felicitation programme was organised for MLA G H Srinivas.

When the programme was about to conclude, a scuffle ensued among friends over changing of the song for dance.

In a fit of rage, some of them stabbed Pakali Varun. He was rushed to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, but he succumbed to his injuries, said the SP. 

Two others -- Sanju and Manju -- suffered minor injuries.

The SP said that all the suspects would be arrested at the earliest.

