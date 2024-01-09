Rain lashes parts of Dakshina Kannada; tree falls on moving car, shop

Mangaluru, Jan 8: A monsoon-like atmosphere has continued to prevail over Dakshina Kannada and other parts of coastal Karnataka as the region has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall for past few days.

Karnataka has received 6.3 mm rainfall from January 1 till January 8, which is above the normal rainfall of 0.6 mm for the week, due to the trough passing from south Sri Lanka through Tamil Nadu’s north coastal area leading to cloudy conditions in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the condition is likely to remain the same in coastal and south interior Karnataka, till Tuesday.

Coastal Karnataka registered 23.3 mm rainfall against the average of 0.3 mm. Places like Mangaluru received 4 cm rainfall and Panambur and Mane received 3 cm on Sunday. Similarly, Taluguppa in Shivamogga district received 2 cm rainfall. South Interior Karnataka received 7.3 mm rainfall so far this year.

“Coastal Karnataka received above normal rainfall due to the 1.5-km wind speed over the Arabian Sea from Karnataka’s coastal areas, especially over Lakshadweep,” said a Met official.

Tree falls on car

Meanwhile, a tree fell onto a moving Tata Sumo vehicle on the Subramanya-Dharmasthala state highway at Bilinele Kaikamba junction in Sullia last evening.

The driver, identified as Shekhar from Nettana, sustained head injuries, and the vehicle was damaged. The tree also caused damage to a nearby shop, injuring its owner Rajesh. A couple of electricity poles were also uprooted in the mishap.

Emergency response teams, including the Kadaba tahsildar, Subramanya zonal forest officer, Bilinele gram panchayat representatives, Kadaba police, and Mescom personnel, promptly arrived at the scene to clear the fallen tree.

The public has urged government authorities to provide appropriate compensation to the injured parties and address the issue of potentially hazardous trees along the roadside. Forest officer Vimal Babu stated that they will take action upon receiving appeals through the gram panchayat.