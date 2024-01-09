  1. Home
  Rain lashes parts of Dakshina Kannada; tree falls on moving car, shop

News Network
January 9, 2024

Mangaluru, Jan 8: A monsoon-like atmosphere has continued to prevail over Dakshina Kannada and other parts of coastal Karnataka as the region has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall for past few days.

Karnataka has received 6.3 mm rainfall from January 1 till January 8, which is above the normal rainfall of 0.6 mm for the week, due to the trough passing from south Sri Lanka through Tamil Nadu’s north coastal area leading to cloudy conditions in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the condition is likely to remain the same in coastal and south interior Karnataka, till Tuesday. 

Coastal Karnataka registered 23.3 mm rainfall against the average of 0.3 mm. Places like Mangaluru received 4 cm rainfall and Panambur and Mane received 3 cm on Sunday. Similarly, Taluguppa in Shivamogga district received 2 cm rainfall. South Interior Karnataka received 7.3 mm rainfall so far this year. 

“Coastal Karnataka received above normal rainfall due to the 1.5-km wind speed over the Arabian Sea from Karnataka’s coastal areas, especially over Lakshadweep,” said a Met official.

Tree falls on car

Meanwhile, a tree fell onto a moving Tata Sumo vehicle on the Subramanya-Dharmasthala state highway at Bilinele Kaikamba junction in Sullia last evening.

The driver, identified as Shekhar from Nettana, sustained head injuries, and the vehicle was damaged. The tree also caused damage to a nearby shop, injuring its owner Rajesh. A couple of electricity poles were also uprooted in the mishap.

Emergency response teams, including the Kadaba tahsildar, Subramanya zonal forest officer, Bilinele gram panchayat representatives, Kadaba police, and Mescom personnel, promptly arrived at the scene to clear the fallen tree.

The public has urged government authorities to provide appropriate compensation to the injured parties and address the issue of potentially hazardous trees along the roadside. Forest officer Vimal Babu stated that they will take action upon receiving appeals through the gram panchayat.

News Network
December 27,2023

Mangaluru: The Pragati Programme of the Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL), which was launched in association with Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat (ZP), offers 40 deserving students a unique opportunity to receive free, comprehensive coaching for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

ZP CEO Anandh K told reporters here on Tuesday, that the Pragati Programme will help poor students to avail free coaching for competitive exams, which costs about Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh in private centres. “Many deserving students are not able to afford the coaching fees. Circulars have been sent to all government and aided PU colleges in Mangaluru, regarding the Pragati Programme. 

An entrance exam based on Class 10 maths and science was conducted for students of I PU in Government PU Colleges and aided PU colleges in Mangaluru. Around 100 students were shortlisted and given a second assignment of writing a statement of purpose, along with capturing and verifying all other economic details of the students’ families. Based on this SOP, 40 students were selected for the Pragati Programme 2023,” he said.

By providing free education and study materials, CFAL ensures that financial constraints do not hinder talented students from achieving their dreams, he said. “This year, the selected candidates began their transformative journey in September, embarking on a two-year journey of learning and growth,” he added.

CFAL programme coordinator Vijay Moras said, “Our goal is not just to educate but to empower. We believe in nurturing the dreams of these young minds, and providing them with the tools to excel. The total cost of the Pragati Programme for two years, covering 40 students, amounts to nearly Rs 55 lakh,” he added. Vice-principal Gaureesh Raj said that the Pragati Programme will be extended to other parts of the district in future. DDPU CD Jayanna was present.

Anandh said that the ZP has plans to commence competitive exam coaching for students in post-matric hostels run by various departments in the district. “We will prepare modules for the competitive exam coaching involving teachers from various government institutions. Poor students in the post-matric hostels of various departments in the district will be imparted training during free hours in the evening,” he said, adding that the programme is likely to commence within a month.

News Network
January 8,2024

Amid the India-Maldives row, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the resumption of a tourist boat service between Mangaluru and Lakshadweep, instructing the Dakshina Kannada district administration to take necessary steps toward this endeavour.

At present, access to Lakshadweep is primarily facilitated via ferry and flight services operating from Kochi, Kerala. Despite its closer proximity to Mangaluru, Lakshadweep remains accessible only through Kochi, posing an inconvenience for tourists worldwide. Notably, Mangaluru has historically served as a transit hub for essential commodities like building materials, fruits, and vegetables destined for Lakshadweep via its old port.

In the past, a tourist boat service from Mangaluru to Lakshadweep had successfully catered to travellers, offering expeditions to Kalpeni Island at a mere cost of Rs. 250 to Rs. 300. This service even included specially curated tour packages for tourists.

However, the service has been discontinued for several years, prompting MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to highlight the growing demand expressed by tourists through online platforms. Addressing the Collector, the MP emphasized the necessity to revive the tourist boat traffic between Mangaluru and Lakshadweep, considering the increased interest and requests from travellers.

Sources within the MP's office disclosed that MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has actively sought information from the district administration regarding the requisite measures to reinstate the tourist boat service. Expressing the need to facilitate easier access for tourists, especially after PM Modi's recent visit, the MP has underscored the importance of reviving this mode of travel.

The resurgence of the Mangaluru-Lakshadweep boat service would not only simplify travel logistics but also potentially boost tourism and promote easier connectivity between these destinations. The initiative aligns with the burgeoning demand from travellers seeking direct access to the pristine beauty of Lakshadweep from Mangaluru.

