Rains wreak havoc in DK, Udupi; bridge washed away in Sullia; landslide kills 2 girls in Subrahmanya

Mangaluru, Aug 2: Heavy rains continued to lash across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts throwing normal life out of gear. Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Sullia, Kadaba, Bhatkal, Kundapura and Byndoor taluks as part of precautionary measures.

A portion of a bridge at Kalmakaru village in Sullia taluk has been washed away in floods marooning the village.

A massive landslide buried a house in Kumaradhara in Kukke Subrahmanya last night killing two girl children.

The bodies were shifted to Kadaba hospital, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued an advisory for devotees not to visit Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple for the next two days.

Deputy commissioner said devotees are advised not to visit Kukke Temple since water has gushed inside the Adi Subrahmanya shrine and temple premises after heavy rains.

“For the next 4-5 days the state as a whole is very likely to receive widespread moderate to heavy rains due to shear zone which in turn helps the active phase of monsoon over south peninsula India. A small convective system moving all along the West Coast from central Kerala to south of Karnataka coast mainly concentrated over Dakshina Kannada district,” the DC said

On the other hand, due to the existing shear zone moving towards north will result in continuous rains over interior Karnataka districts, he added.

District minister V Sunil Kumar said that Subrahmanya, Kalmakaru, Kollamogru, Harihara, Balugodu and surrounding villages in the district have been witnessing heavy rainfall. Hence, as a precautionary measure, teams of State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) and the Central DRF have been sent to those villages.

Officials have been directed to be alert and take necessary measures. Devotees to Kukke temple should postpone their visit for a few more days and they may visit once the rain recedes, the minister said.