  2. Rains wreak havoc in DK, Udupi; bridge washed away in Sullia; landslide kills 2 girls in Subrahmanya

coastaldigest.com news network
August 2, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 2: Heavy rains continued to lash across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts throwing normal life out of gear. Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Sullia, Kadaba, Bhatkal, Kundapura and Byndoor taluks as part of precautionary measures. 

A portion of a bridge at Kalmakaru village in Sullia taluk has been washed away in floods marooning the village. 

A massive landslide buried a house in Kumaradhara in Kukke Subrahmanya last night killing two girl children. 

The bodies were shifted to Kadaba hospital, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued an advisory for devotees not to visit Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple for the next two days.

Deputy commissioner said devotees are advised not to visit Kukke Temple since water has gushed inside the Adi Subrahmanya shrine and temple premises after heavy rains.

“For the next 4-5 days the state as a whole is very likely to receive widespread moderate to heavy rains due to shear zone which in turn helps the active phase of monsoon over south peninsula India. A small convective system moving all along the West Coast from central Kerala to south of Karnataka coast mainly concentrated over Dakshina Kannada district,” the DC said 

On the other hand, due to the existing shear zone moving towards north will result in continuous rains over interior Karnataka districts, he added. 

District minister V Sunil Kumar said that Subrahmanya, Kalmakaru, Kollamogru, Harihara, Balugodu and surrounding villages in the district have been witnessing heavy rainfall. Hence, as a precautionary measure, teams of State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) and the Central DRF have been sent to those villages.

Officials have been directed to be alert and take necessary measures. Devotees to Kukke temple should postpone their visit for a few more days and they may visit once the rain recedes, the minister said. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 27,2022

Mangaluru, July 27: The local administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC in Puttur, Sullia and Kadaba taluks of Dakshina Kannada district in the wake of the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha activist last night.

The prohibitory order came into force on July 27 at 6 a.m. and will last till midnight on July 28, according to an order issued by Puttur Subdivision Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan S. 

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan who visited the murder spot, said that five separate teams were already formed to trace the accused. 

“In the complaint, it is mentioned that people who came on a motorbike committed the crime. Separate teams have been formed to trace the accused. Three teams have already headed towards Kerala, Hassan and Madikeri searching for the accused,” he said.

“The investigation will be done in various angles. We are gathering evidence.  Also, we are questioning a few people in connection to the case,” the SP added.

Praveen Nettaru, 32, district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday (July 26) night. As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the recent murder of a Muslim boy in Bellare.

News Network
July 24,2022

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted yet another history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final here.

The 24-year-old Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13m to finish second.

The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

Chopra began with a foul throw and had 82.39m and 86.37m to be at fourth after three rounds. He got his rhythm back with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end. His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.

Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won gold with a best throw of 90.54m while Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09m.

Chopra had topped the Group A qualification round and qualified for the final at second place behind Peters by sending his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw. Peters had topped Group B with an effort of 89.91m.

The other Indian in the fray, Rohit Yadav finished at 10th with a best throw of 78.72m. Rohit had finished 11th overall in the qualification round with a best throw of 80.42m.

The 21-year-old Indian had recorded a season's and personal best of 82.54m while winning a silver at the National Inter-State Championships last month.

Chopra had won Indian athletics' maiden gold in the Tokyo Olympics last year. He is only the second Indian to have won an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who clinched the yellow metal in 2008 Beijing Games. 

News Network
July 28,2022

New Delhi, July 28: India reported 20,557 fresh Covid-19 cases and 44 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data. With these new infections, the country's active caseload currently stands at 1,46,323, taking the total number of cases to over 4.39 crore and death toll to 5,26,211 since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic.

In India, the daily positivity rate is 5.18% while the weekly positivity rate is 4.71%, the ministry said. So far, more than 4.32 crore people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country including 19,216 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.47% at present.

Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 42,20,625 doses were administered in the last 24 hours while more than 203.21 crore vaccine jabs have been inoculated to the eligible beneficiaries in the country so far.

The country has conducted over 87.40 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,96,783 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the central government has provided more than 194.60 crore (1,94,60,45,325) vaccine doses to States or Union Territories, out of which, over 7.15 crore balanced or unutilized jabs are still available with them, the health ministry added.

The central government reviewed Covid-19 situation in 115 districts of nine states showing an upsurge in Covid cases and positivity rate and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination. Furthermore, states were directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and accelerate administration of ongoing free Covid-19 vaccination for first, second and precaution dose respectively.

With an increasing number of Covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, last week the union health ministry launched a mission mode campaign to provide free-of-cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres.

