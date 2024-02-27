  1. Home
Rajya Sabha polls: Congress wins 3 seats, BJP bags 1 in Karnataka

News Network
February 27, 2024

RSpolls.jpg

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress in Karnataka won three seats and the BJP one in the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka on Tuesday.

Those who were elected to the Upper House are Ajay Maken, G C Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain, all belonging to the Congress, and Narayansa K Bhandage of the BJP.

Five candidates were in the fray for the four seats in the elections, including JD(S) contestant D Kupendra Reddy.

The elections were marred by cross-voting. While one of the BJP MLAs, S T Somashekar, voted for the Congress's Maken, the other, A Shivaram Hebbar, abstained.

News Network
February 16,2024

airport.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 16: The Mangaluru International Airport has received the coveted level-3 airport customer experience accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI), a release from the MIA here said on Friday.

Issued by the ACI on February 2, the accreditation is valid for one year. The airport had received the level-2 accreditation in December 2022.

The accreditation aims to further strengthen the continued endeavour of this public asset to enhance customer experience. Airports that participate in this process undergo a comprehensive assessment and training that includes stakeholder-employee engagement and staff development.

It is the only accreditation programme in the airport industry worldwide that provides a 360 degree view of customer experience management.

The level-3 accreditation recognises MIA for advanced practices on the specific domain of service design and innovation, airport culture, governance, operation improvement, measurement, customer understanding and strategy.

The MIA is the first airport in India under the 5 million passenger category to reach this coveted milestone, the release said.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general and CEO at ACI – ACI World in a LinkedIn post congratulated Mangaluru International Airport on achieving the accreditation, which will be conferred at the annual ACI customer experience global summit that will be held at Atlanta, USA from September 24 to 26 this year.

The airport has now set its sights on the level-4 of this accreditation, which necessitates airport-community collaboration, the release said. 

News Network
February 27,2024

industrial.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 27: Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Monday assured that henceforth 24.1 per cent of the land in industrial areas developed by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) will be reserved for Dalit entrepreneurs, as per rules.

In a meeting convened with the delegation led by the Karnataka Dalit Entrepreneurs Association Working President Srinivasa, he said that violations of rules will not be allowed.

The delegation brought to the minister's attention that while regulations mandate 24.1 per cent reservation for Dalit enterprises in KIADB-developed industrial areas, the effective allocation stands at only 16 per cent. Particularly in 12 industrial areas of Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, and Kolar district, 653 acres of land remains to be allotted to Dalit entrepreneurs, Srinivasa said.

In response to this, the Minister stated that nothing could be done in industrial areas where already enterprises are set up. However, moving forward, 24.1 per cent of the land will be reserved for Dalit entrepreneurs in neighbouring industrial areas, he added.

He said that the government remains committed to the cause and authorities concerned will be instructed to adhere to the norms. He said that further discussions would be held with the association.

The Minister Patil said that the issue of unequal treatment towards Dalit entrepreneurs predates the current administration and has persisted through previous governments. He also assured the delegation that necessary actions would be taken accordingly. Principal Secretary, Industries, S. Selvakumar and KIADB CEO Dr. Mahesh were present at the meeting.

News Network
February 15,2024

khansarfaraz.jpg

Rajkot: Sarfaraz Khan made his long awaited debut memorable by smashing a half-century in just 48 balls in Rajkot. His whirlwind knock on debut helped India cross the 300-run mark on the first day of the third Test played between India and England.

Sarfaraz was looking nervous at the start but he got into the grove later and started playing his natural game to attack the bowlers. The right-handed batter completed his half-century in quick time and wrote his name in the record books with such performance.

Yuvraj of Patiala stands atop the list as he completed his fifty in just 42 balls in 1934 against England. Hardik Pandya is the one with whom Sarfaraz shared the second spot as both the batters achieved the milestone in just 48 balls.

Sarfaraz had a memorable debut with a knock of 62 runs from 66 balls. His brilliant knock helped the team get to a decent total.

Tragic run-out 

An incredible innings by Sarfaraz Khan had an anti-climatic end on day one of the third Test between India and England as he was run-out following a terrible mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja.

India captain Rohit Sharma slammed his cap against the door after Sarfaraz Khan was run out following a brilliant 62 on his Test debut against England on Day 1 of the ongoing third game at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. The incident took place on the fifth ball of the 82nd over. 

Batting on 99, Ravindra Jadeja drove a James Anderson delivery to mid-on, called for a single and took a couple of steps down. However, seeing the ball at Mark Wood’s hands, Jadeja turned the single down with no chance for Sarfaraz to get back. Wood took aim and hit the single stump on view.

Reacting to the dismissal, an angry Rohit was on display soon as he flung his cap in disgust and utters the famous Ben Stokes expletive while taking out his frustration. Sarfaraz took 66 balls for his knock, that included nine fours and one six. 

