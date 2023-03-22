  1. Home
  2. Ramadan fast in coastal Karnataka from March 23 as new moon is sighted

Ramadan fast in coastal Karnataka from March 23 as new moon is sighted

coastaldigest.com news network
March 22, 2023

moon.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 22: The month-long Ramadan fast will begin in coastal Karnataka from Thursday, March 23, with the sighting of the crescent moon on Wednesday night which was followed by a declaration of the same by a leading religious figure.

“As the crescent moon was sighted tonight (Wednesday) over the coastal region, Qazi Twaka Ahmed Musliayar and other Qadhis of the region, declared the start of the holy month of Ramadan, with fasting from Thursday in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and areas across the southern state’s west coast,” an official sources said..

In Kerala too, Ramdan begins on Thursday, while, in the rest of Karnataka, it is yet to be announced. 
 
Most of Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, too, has announced observance of Ramadan from Thursday after the sighting of the new moon.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 11,2023

dhruvanarayana.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 11: Karnataka Congress working president and former MP R Dhruvanarayana passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 61. 

He had complained of chest pain and was brought to the DRMS Hospital in Mysuru at around 6:40 am by his driver. However, he did not survive, a doctor at the hospital told reporters.

“R Dhruvanarayana passed away. He suffered chest pain and his driver picked him up at 6:40 am. But he didn't survive,” Dr Manjunath said.

Further details are awaited. Several Congress leaders took to social media to express their condolences.

“Shocked and saddened beyond words. My heart breaks at the loss of a leader like R Dhruvanarayana ji, Former MP and KPCC Working President. May his soul find peace. My support and prayers are with his family, friends and all workers,” Srinivas BV, National President of the Indian Youth Congress, said.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri R. Dhruvanarayana ji, Former MP and KPCC Working President. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and well wishers,” Krishna Allavaru, the Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, tweeted.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 15,2023

MU3.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 15: For the first time in the country, a historic decision has been taken in Karnataka to bring higher education textbooks in Kannada at the earliest. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said that the aim is to speed up the development of the country with the local language. 

Presiding over the 41st convocation of Mangalore University held at Mangala Auditorium on Wednesday, he said that the decision was taken in the meeting of vice chancellors of all the universities, union government officials and education experts on Tuesday. It is the matter of pride that Karnataka is the first state in India to implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which gives priority to education in local language. "The role of the youth is necessary to make ‘Aathma Nirbhara Bharat’ a ‘Vishwa Guru’ once again by strengthening the economy as well. Conservation of our water, air and forest is an urgent need. Being active in public life, we should develop a spirit of caring for one another,” he opined.

Director of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Prof. S. C. Sharma, in his convocation address said that the NEP 2020 helps us to rethink the concept of university education. It should increase our multitasking ability. Selfless concern towards the environment should develop within us. It requires humanity and study of liberal arts education. Awareness of our ancient wisdom, richness of our culture, and good aspects of Western culture will help us. Our studies should be practical, connected with the larger outside world, he said.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof. P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya welcomed the guests explaining the achievements and goals of the university. Registrar Prof. Kishore Kumar CK, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. Raju Krishna Chalannavar, University Syndicate Members, Academic Council Members, Deans of various departments, Principals of various colleges and hundreds of dignitaries were present. Dr. Dhananjaya Kumble and Dr. Preethi Keerthi D'Souza mastered the ceremony. 

This time 115 researchers including 7 foreigners were awarded with Ph.D. 55 students awarded with gold medals and 57 with cash prizes. Out of 199 rank holders, 71 first rankers were given certificates by the Governor. 

MU2.jpg

MU1.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 16,2023

saudi.jpg

Riyadh, Mar 16: Saudi Arabia is open to “quickly” investing in Iran following the restoration of diplomatic relations, according to the Kingdom’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan. 

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed last Friday to reassert their diplomatic ties and will reopen their respective embassies within two months.  

Speaking at the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh, Al-Jadaan was asked when Saudi Arabia could start making “significant” investments in Iran.

“I would say quickly,” he replied, later adding: “Our aim is to have a region that is stable, able to provide for its people, and prosper, and there is no reason for that not to happen, Iran is our neighbor and has been and will continue to be for hundreds of years.”

“There are a lot of opportunities in Iran, and we provide a lot of opportunities, as long as goodwill continues,” Al-Jadaan said. 

The finance minister added that as long as both sides “stick to agreements” around sovereignty and non-interference, there is no reason the relationship between the countries cannot see a “ normalization.”

“I don’t see any impediments,” Al-Jadaan added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.