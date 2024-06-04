  1. Home
  2. Rape-accused Prajwal Revanna loses as Congress wins Hassan after 25 years; Shreyas Patel is new MP

June 4, 2024

Bengaluru: Incumbent Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of rape and serial sex abuse, has lost against Congress’ Shreyas Patel.

Prajwal lost by 40,000 votes against Patel, which has helped Congress win the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency after 25 years. Patel had lost against Prajwal’s father H D Revanna from Holenarsipur in the Assembly polls last year.

When did the JDS-Congress tussle begin in Hassan? 

The rivarly between Deve Gowda and the Shreyas Patel's grandfather and Congress veteran late Putta Swamy Gowda began in 1985, when the latter contested against the former PM as an independent candidate but lost. Later, he defeated Deve Gowda from the seat in the 1989 state elections and also scored an upset in the 1999 general elections as well. 

In 1999, G Putta Swamy Gowda scored a major upset against HD Deve Gowda. Despite these setbacks, Deve Gowda has represented the constituency five times in the Lok Sabha. 

The rivalry continued for decades on end, with their next generations taking the fight forward. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prajwal Revanna won from Hassan with over 6.76 lakh votes and a vote share of 52.91 per cent. With this, he marked the entry of the third generation of Deve Gowda's family into politics.

June 3,2024

Mangaluru: Tamil Nadu surfers swept the top honors in all four categories, men’s open, women’s open, groms boys & U-16 and groms girls & U-16, at the Indian Open of Surfing at the Sasihithlu beach.

Ajeesh Ali, who competed in the Paris Olympics qualifiers (2023 ISA World Surfing Games, El Salvador) last year, was crowned the new IOS champion in the men’s open category.

Teenage sensation Kamali Moorthi completed a double victory by winning both the women’s open and groms girls & U-16 categories, successfully defending her titles.

Another Tamil Nadu teenager, Tayin Arun, impressed the judges with his maneuvers and was crowned the new IOS champion in the groms boys & U-16 category.

The final day's action began with the semi-finals of the groms boys and U-16 category. Local favorite Pradeep Pujar led the pack with a score of 8.80, advancing to the finals alongside Prahlad Sriram (8.50), Harish P (8.26), and Tayin Arun (6.76).

Speaking on the surfing conditions today, Dylan Amar from Indonesia, who was the head judge at Indian Open of Surfing, said, “The conditions today were excellent, making this venue highly competitive. Over the three days, the athletes put on an impressive show. If they maintain this level of effort, Indian surfers could soon make it to the Olympics."

The action then moved to the semi-finals of the groms girls and U-16 category. Tamil Nadu surfers Dhamayanthi Sriram and Mahathi Srinivasabharathi qualified for the finals with scores of 4.57 and 3.54 respectively. Kamali Moorthi, the top seed from Tamil Nadu, had already been granted a final spot based on her national ranking.

The finals of the groms boys and U-16 category saw Tayin Arun impressing the judges with his acrobatics, winning his first title at IOS with a score of 10.17. Harish P (8.40) and Prahlad Sriram (7.47) made it a thrilling competition, finishing second and third, respectively. Mantra Surf Club's Pradeep Pujar finished fourth with a score of 5.34.

Speaking after winning his first-ever IOS title, Tayin Arun expressed his joy, "I’m really happy to win the title today as it is my first IOS title, and the conditions were really good for surfing. I enjoyed surfing today, and I’m looking forward to winning more titles in the future. I missed Kishore Kumar as he is my best friend, and I would like to beat him as well."

The final day also featured the groms girls and U-16 finals, an all-Tamil Nadu affair. Kamali Moorthi emerged victorious with a commanding score of 12.17, securing the title by a wide margin. Dhamayanthi Sriram (5.93) and Mahathi Srinivasabharathi (2.07) finished second and third, respectively.

The highlight event of the day was the men’s open surfing final, another all Tamil Nadu affair, featuring the top-seeded surfers from across the country. Ajeesh Ali, who represented India at the 2023 ISA World Surfing Games in El Salvador, walked away with the championship title with the highest score of the day (14.70). The intense action and thrilling competition in the category captivated the audience.

Srikanth D (12.57) and Sanjaikumar S (11.10) took the runner-up and second runner-up titles, respectively, while Sanjay Selvamani came in fourth with a score of 6.17.

Speaking after winning the IOS title in surfing men’s open category, Ajeesh Ali said, “I am thrilled to have won the title today after being the runner-up in the previous edition. Winning the Indian Open of Surfing was something I desperately wanted.

"My experience in El Salvador last year for the Paris Olympics qualifiers allowed me to compete with some of the world’s best surfers and learn a great deal from them. The conditions today were challenging with slow waves, but luckily, I had a board specifically for such conditions. The competition was fierce, as my fellow surfers are among the best in the country."

The women’s open surf category finals concluded the event with fierce competition among India’s leading female surfers. Kamali Moorthi emerged victorious, winning the IOS women’s championship title in a thrilling final.

Kamali scored 12.40 in the finals, narrowly edging out 2022 champion Sugar Banarse from Goa, who scored 12.23 and finished as the runner-up by just 0.17 points. Neha Vaid from Mumbai came in third with a score of 2.97.

Speaking post winning the double titles at IOS, Kamali said, "I am thrilled to have successfully defended both my titles at the Indian Open of Surfing. Surfing in Mangaluru is always a joy, and today was no different. The women’s open category was challenging because I was competing against Sugar Banarse, the 2022 champion. Despite this, I managed to stay calm and not let the pressure get to me before the finals." 

May 29,2024

 

The Jam’iyyatul Falah (JF) Dammam Unit convened its 34th Annual General Body Meeting (AGBM) at Red Pot Restaurant in Dammam, marking a significant event in the organization's calendar. The meeting was conducted with the utmost decorum and efficiency, showcasing the dedication and commitment that has defined JF since its establishment in 1988. The organization, which is in its 36th year, continues to champion its motto, "Education is the key to success," by uplifting communities through education in the coastal belt of Karnataka State.

The proceedings were moderated by Mohammad Irshad, with Suneer Ahmed serving as the master of ceremonies. Distinguished guests included Abdul Salam, Kabeer K.M., Sayed Bava, Sameer Ahmed, President of JF Jubail Unit Mohammad Farook, Treasurer of JF Jubail Unit Salim Shaikh, President of Dammam Unit Br. Sharief Karkala, and NRCC Ameer Mansour Ali Ahmed was invited on the Dais.

The meeting began with a recitation of Qirath by Abdul Hafiz, which highlighted the importance of charity in Islam, emphasizing its virtues in fostering brotherhood and saving believers from hellfire. This was followed by a warm welcome address from Mohammad Siraj.

In his presidential speech, Sharief Karkala expressed profound gratitude to the committee members for their support, enabling the Dammam Unit to effectively contribute to JF-HQ back-home in Mangalore. He detailed the support provided through JF's 14 Taluk Units, from Sullia to Byndoor. 

ExCom Member Ameen Shaikh presented the annual report, detailing various initiatives undertaken during the Term-2022. These included student support schemes, distribution of Ramadan kits; support for the renovation of JF’s Green View School & PU College in Adkerepadpu, and recognition of top-performing students and dedicated teaching staff.

A significant highlight of the report was the Dammam Unit's 'Ladies Hostel' project, a crucial initiative aimed at providing a safe and supportive environment for students and working women. The project is moving forward aggressively, reflecting the unit’s commitment to addressing this essential need.

Additionally, Ameen Shaikh elaborated on the wide range of activities undertaken by JF in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, including:
•    Supporting poor and deserving students through scholarships.
•    Organizing health camps and providing free dialysis services.
•    Running a high school and PU women's college in the remote village of Deralakatte (Adkerepadpu) offering free education.
•    Providing shelter for poor and deserving families.
•    Raising social awareness against drugs and other social evils.
•    Promoting communal harmony and brotherhood.

NRCC Ameer Mansour Ali Ahmed announced the recipients of the 'Outstanding Support in Term-2022' awards to its dedicated members; Nazeem Ahmed, Ishtiaq Mohammad, Mohammed Wahid, Sajid Hussain, and Nizamuddin Shaikh. The 'Outstanding Member in Term-2022' award was bestowed upon Ahmed Kabeer (Lucky Star), while the 'Man of the Year' accolade went to President Sharief Karkala, presented by Ex-President Mohammad Mubeen. Ex-President Ahmed Hussain presented the 'Outstanding Support' memento to Red Pot Restaurant for their unconditional support for the meeting venue.

ExCom member Mohammad Siraj has asked all the senior members of Dammam Unit to join him to honor NRCC Ameer Mansour Ali Ahmed for his unwavering support for the Dammam Unit’s growth and success, with senior members presenting a memento and shawl as tokens of respect.
With the permission of the chair, ExCom member Saad Abdul Rahman announced the dissolution of the old committee. Vice-President Sajid Hussain then elucidated the importance of committee work and commitment before the election of the new committee for the Term 2024-2025.

Election officers from JF Jubail Unit conducted a transparent election, resulting in the formation of a new Executive Committee comprising 51 members, including 19 office bearers. The new committee is led by:

•    President: Ahmed Kabeer (Lucky Star)
•    Vice President-1: Ameen Shaikh
•    Vice President-2: Sajid Hussain Kasargod
•    General Secretary: Suneer Ahmed
•    Joint Secretary: Mohammed Junaid Shaikh
•    Treasurer: Nazeem Ahmed
•    Joint-Treasurer: Mohammed Siraj
•    Auditor: Ishtiaq Mohammad
•    Event Coordinators: G. I. Ismail and Zaheer Ahmed
•    Sports Coordinators: Sheikh Mubarak Ahmed and Abdul Rashid Vittal
•    Organizing Secretary: Mohammed Irshad
•    NRCC Representatives: Mohammad Wahid, Ahmed Hussain, Rafiq Nariyar, Mohammad Sharief Sultan, and Sheikh Nizamuddin.

New President Ahmed Kabeer (Lucky Star) expressed heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing committee and pledged that the new committee will strive to achieve the Dammam Unit’s goals, particularly focusing on the 'Ladies Hostel Project'.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks from ExCom Member G. I. Ismail, followed by a Dua and a photo session with the new Executive Committee, marking the end of a successful AGBM-2024.

May 21,2024

Mangaluru, May 21: A tragic road accident on Shiradi Ghat early Tuesday morning claimed the lives of a college student and his mother. The mishap involved their Innova car and a speeding truck.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Shafiq bin Shabbir (20) and his mother, Safiya (50). Shafiq, a student at P A Engineering College in Mangaluru, was driving the car. They were residents of Bondala in Bantwal taluk.

The accident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Sakleshpur rural police station as the car was nearing Kempuhole on Shiradi Ghat. A container truck, traveling in the opposite direction, collided with their vehicle.

Among the car's passengers, three children sustained serious injuries. The family was returning from a wedding reception in Bengaluru.

Family sources reported that the victims had attended a wedding reception in Bengaluru on May 20. They left the city around midnight to return to Dakshina Kannada. The accident occurred when the truck collided with their car.

The mortal remains of Shafiq and Safiya have been moved to a private hospital in Mangaluru. The injured children are receiving treatment at another hospital in the city.

