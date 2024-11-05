  1. Home
Rare Asiatic lion among exotic species arrives at Pilikula Zoo in record animal exchange

November 5, 2024

Mangaluru: Pilikula Biological Park has welcomed several exotic species, including a six-year-old Asiatic lion, a wolf, two gharial crocodiles, and four rare birds (two silver pheasants and two yellow-golden pheasants), as part of an animal exchange programme with Nandankanan Zoological Park, Odisha. The exchange was approved by the Central Zoo Authority, marking a major addition to Pilikula Zoo's growing collection.

Animal Exchange Details

Park Director H Jayaprakash Bhandary provided insights into the exchange programme. In return for the new arrivals, Pilikula Zoo will send four dholes (wild dogs), four rare reticulated pythons, two Brahminy kites, three Asian palm civets, and two large egrets to Nandankanan Zoo. Notably, all animals sent from Pilikula were born in the zoo, showcasing the zoo's success in breeding rare species.

Purpose of the Exchange

The animal exchange programme serves multiple purposes, including providing companions for solitary animals and preserving pure bloodlines. Pilikula Zoo already houses three lions, and the new male Asiatic lion was introduced as a companion. Since the number of Asiatic male lions in Indian zoos is relatively low, the zoo sourced this lion from the distant Nandankanan Zoological Park.

Care During Transport

To ensure the animals' safety and well-being during the 2,000-kilometre journey — the longest distance covered in Pilikula’s animal exchange history — two veterinary officers and eight caretakers from Nandankanan accompanied the animals. Both zoos will share equal responsibility for the care of the exchanged animals.

Future Animal Additions and Revenue Boost

Pilikula Biological Park, home to approximately 1,200 animals, birds, and reptiles, is one of India’s 18 large zoos. Discussions are ongoing for future exchanges with other prominent zoos, including Chhatbir Zoo in Punjab, Byculla Zoo in Mumbai, and the Madras Crocodile Bank. The zoo also plans to introduce rare species like the Anaconda and the Humboldt penguin, for which special enclosures will be built, thanks to donor contributions.

The addition of these rare animals and birds is expected to boost the zoo’s revenue, helping it become self-sustaining, Bhandary said.

Quarantine and Public Display

Before being introduced to the public, the new arrivals will spend around 15 days in a quarantine ward to adapt to the local environment. They will receive necessary vaccinations and treatments during this period, after which they will be displayed to visitors.

Record-breaking Exchange

This animal exchange marks a significant achievement for Pilikula Zoo, with the animals being transported over approximately 2,000 kilometres from Nandankanan Zoological Park. This sets a new record, surpassing the previous longest exchange with Udaipur Zoo in Rajasthan, which was around 1,700 kilometres.

News Network
October 22,2024

Mangaluru, Oct 22: A Mangaluru resident has fallen victim to a ₹20 lakh scam after being lured into a fraudulent investment scheme by individuals posing as representatives of J.P. Morgan India. The case, filed at Kadri police station, highlights the growing threat of investment fraud in the region.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was contacted on September 24 by a man named Vishwanathan, who falsely introduced himself as the Chief Investment Strategist for J.P. Morgan India. Shortly after, a woman named Neeta Sharma reached out, using multiple phone numbers to convince the victim of her association with the prestigious financial firm. She shared a company link and urged the victim to invest ₹20 lakh, promising high returns.

On October 14, after being convinced by Neeta's claims, the victim transferred ₹20 lakh to the fraudulent account. Following this, Neeta instructed the victim to purchase 1,000 shares at ₹240 per share, which he did. The next day, she advised buying 7,900 more shares at ₹250.95 each, further strengthening her false credibility.

However, trouble arose when Neeta told the victim to withdraw the invested amount. Instead of receiving the full sum, the victim was sent only ₹1,500, transferred from an unknown account. When questioned, Neeta could not provide a clear explanation for the discrepancies.

Sensing the deceit, the victim demanded a full refund of his investment. Neeta, however, brazenly asked for an additional ₹4 lakh, prompting the victim to realize the extent of the fraud. He then filed a formal complaint with the Kadri police.

This incident serves as a critical reminder for the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent schemes, particularly those involving investment promises from unverified sources. Always ensure that you verify the legitimacy of financial institutions and representatives before transferring funds. 

The Kadri police are investigating the case and have urged the public to stay alert and report any suspicious investment schemes.

Tips to Protect Yourself from Investment Scams:

1.    Verify Credentials: Always cross-check the credentials of anyone claiming to represent a reputable financial institution. Use official contact information from the company's website to verify.

2.    Be Skeptical of Unsolicited Offers: Be cautious of unexpected investment offers, especially those that promise unusually high returns.

3.    Conduct Thorough Research: Before investing, investigate the company and the proposed investment thoroughly. Look for reviews, ratings, and any red flags.

4.    Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect a scam, report it immediately to local authorities or financial regulatory bodies to prevent further fraud.

News Network
October 26,2024

beach.jpg

Udupi, Oct 26: In a heartbreaking incident in Beejadi village near Kundapur in Udupi district, two young men were swept away by a powerful wave while swimming in the sea on Saturday morning. 

Santosh, 21, was pulled from the water by local fishermen and residents, but tragically, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. Ajay, who was also caught in the wave, remains missing, according to Kundapur police.

The duo, along with friends Shreyas and Mokshith, had been staying at the Sahana Sun Caste Resort to attend a wedding. Ignoring warnings from locals about the dangers of entering the sea, the group ventured into the water. Around 9:30 a.m., a large wave suddenly engulfed them, sweeping Ajay and Santosh into deeper waters.

Police reported that Ajay hailed from Hangalli village near Kundapur, while Santosh was from Dasarahalli near Bengaluru. Expert divers have been dispatched to the scene in hopes of locating Ajay’s body.

News Network
November 3,2024

Mangaluru, Nov 3: Mangaluru police have apprehended two individuals connected to a major online purchasing scam, seizing assets worth ₹11.45 lakh. The suspects, Raj Kumar Meena (23) and Subhash Gurjar (27), hail from Rajasthan and are accused of fraudulently acquiring high-value electronics through deceptive orders.

Background of the Case

According to City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, the case began with a fraudulent order placed through an international e-commerce company. Using a false identity under the name "Amrith," the suspects ordered two high-end Sony cameras along with ten other items, directing the delivery to an address near the KSRTC bus stand in Mangaluru on September 21 at 4 p.m.

The Scam Unfolds

During delivery, Raj Kumar Meena received the items by providing a delivery OTP, while Subhash Gurjar reportedly distracted the delivery personnel. The suspects then executed a sticker-swapping tactic, replacing original Sony camera box labels with stickers from other items in the order to mislead the delivery team. Meena also intentionally provided an incorrect OTP, causing further confusion. The duo told the delivery agent they would collect the cameras the next day, then sent him away before cancelling the camera order.

Detection and Arrest

The unusual activity raised suspicions, and upon inspection, Amazon’s delivery partner, Mahindra Logistics, discovered the sticker swap and alerted Amazon. Subsequent investigations revealed that the suspects had taken the genuine cameras and left behind tampered boxes.

Upon deeper investigation, CCTV footage and other tracking methods led the police to identify and pursue the suspects as they attempted to flee the city. Meena was initially detained by the Salem police on October 4 for a similar scam and subsequently transferred to Urwa police custody in Mangaluru. Following his 13-day custody beginning on October 18, which included a thorough probe in both Mangaluru and Jaipur, Subhash Gurjar was apprehended on October 21.

Broader Criminal Network

The arrested individuals are allegedly part of a larger network, with involvement in at least 12 other high-profile cases. Their targets included high-end cameras, iPhones, and laptops, each costing over ₹10 lakh, with cases registered across states like Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

The seized assets, valued at ₹11.45 lakh, have been presented to the court as evidence, and investigations continue as authorities seek to dismantle this organized fraud operation.

