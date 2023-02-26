  1. Home
Ready to sacrifice our lives for people, says Karnataka AAP; slams Sisodia's arrest

News Network
February 27, 2023

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Karnataka unit has strongly condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru on Monday, February 27, the party's state spokesman Prithvi Reddy said: "There is nothing wrong with Delhi's excise policy. It should be noted here that the new excise policy is yet to be implemented in Delhi and the same policy is in force in many states.

"Although Central government investigators have been targeting Sisodia for nearly a year, not a shred of evidence has been found to substantiate the allegations. No cash or any illegal documents has been found. Realizing that it is only the AAP that has the power to face the BJP and since the latter is unable to confront us politically, it is misusing its powers to create trouble like this.

"The AAP is flourishing all over the country including Karnataka. The BJP cannot tolerate people being in favour of AAP. Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Central government through the CBI, fearing that he might question the plight of government schools here when he comes to campaign for the Karnataka elections.

"We are not only ready for the arrest, but we are also ready to sacrifice our lives for the sake of the country and the people."

The spokesman went on to say that several foreign nations have also appreciated the revolution in the education brought in by the AAP in government schools across the national capital.

"But the BJP cannot tolerate this. Manish Sisodia as the Education Minister has built 25,000 state-of-the-art school rooms and laid a solid foundation for the future of around 20 lakh students.

"It is reprehensible that the BJP is doing such a low-level strategy against people like Manish Sisodia. Just like how a plant sprouts, the more the BJP disturbs, the Aam Aadmi Party will grow faster," Reddy added.

News Network
February 13,2023

bajrangdal.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 13: Strongly opposing Valentine’s Day celebrations, the Dakshina Kannada district unit of Bajrang Dal district has urged all business establishments in Mangaluru, not to support the celebrations. 

In his message to business establishments, especially gift centres Bajrang Dal district convener Naveen Moodushedde said that promoting the sale of Valentine's Day gifts would be insult to the Indian culture. 

“India is known for its unique culture. Despite this, youth are becoming more influenced by western culture. Such an influence is having an impact on Indian culture,” he said. 

He said it is not right to observe Valentine’s Day as part of Indian tradition. “In the name of Valentine’s Day, unethical activities are taking place,” he alleged. 

On similar lines, Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samithi also demanded that Valentine’s Day celebrations should not be allowed in the city. They urged the city police commissioner to take action against those who indulge in ‘inappropriate behaviour’ in public spaces.

Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and, through later folk traditions, has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.

News Network
February 26,2023

Udupi, Feb 26: A youth collapsed and died while volleyball on a school playground in Kukkundoor village of Karkala taluk in Udupi district yester evening. 

The deceased has been identified as Santhosh, a local resident, who was an electrician by profession.

It is learnt that a few local youths regularly play volleyball on the grounds of the Sri Durga Aided Higher Primary School in Joduraste, Kukkundoor. 

Santhosh, who was also a regular player, collapsed while playing on Saturday. The fellow players immediately rushed him to the local government hospital where he was declared dead.

A case has been registered at Karkala town police station and further investigations are on. 

News Network
February 14,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 14: The Karnataka High Court has cancelled criminal proceedings against a man facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and rape charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the victim and the accused married.

The victim had married him after turning major and the couple even had a child while the case was pending.

The bench headed by Justice K Natarajan, while looking into the petition by a resident of Mandya to quash the POCSO and rape charges under IPC sections against him, gave the verdict on Monday. The bench opined that the decision in this regard was made considering the interest of the child and the mother.

The bench remarked that the victim has attained majority now and is capable of taking independent decisions and selecting a life partner. She had married the accused and had a son out of wedlock. She has also agreed to quash the case against the accused person, the bench said.

Considering the interests of the victim, child and their future, the quashing of the POCSO case against the accused is appropriate, the court stated.

The victim's father had lodged a complaint on January 27, 2021 with the Arekere police station that when the girl had gone to her grandmother's place she went missing. The girl was found later with the accused. The police had lodged a case under POCSO and IPC sections.

The case was under trial in Second Additional District and Sessions Court in Mandya. The accused had made an appeal in the High Court.

The counsel C N Raju representing the accused submitted to the court that the accused had gone to judicial custody and after coming out on bail, married the victim on May 31, 2021. The couple are leading a peaceful life and the wife, who is also the victim, does not have any objection to quash the case.

The public prosecutor submitted that the victim had voluntarily gone with the accused as she could not bear the torture from the father. 

