  1. Home
  2. Red alert for coastal Karnataka; torrential rains continue to lash IT corridor in Bengaluru

Red alert for coastal Karnataka; torrential rains continue to lash IT corridor in Bengaluru

News Network
September 8, 2022

bengaluru.jpg

Bengaluru/Mangaluru, Sept 8: Authorities are worried in Bengaluru, as rains are lashing the tech corridor areas of the city since early morning on Thursday. Sarjapur Road and Marathahalli stretches have started to receive rains. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of rainfall till September 11 in Bengaluru.

Bellandur, Kaikondralli and Soulu lakes are overflowing and water has started gushing towards residential localities. If rains don't stop, many more regions are likely to come under water. Water-logging continued at EcoSpace Business Park.

Major traffic jams are expected on the Marathahalli Outer Ring Road stretch if rains continue to lash. Authorities heaved a sigh of relief when the rain seemed to have come down on Wednesday. There was no heavy downpour throughout the night and the water level on Sarjapur Road had come down drastically allowing smooth flow of traffic.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains till September 11. Unprecedented rains have thrown life out of gear in silicon city, especially those residing in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones in the Bengaluru East have started moving out of their houses as the drinking water supply and basic amenities are severely hit.

Adding to the woes, more regions of Karnataka state are warned of heavy rainfall. The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi have been given red alert for Thursday. Orange alert has been issued to Chikkamagalur, Kodagu, and north Karnataka districts Belagavi, Bidar and Raichur on Friday.

Thunderous rainfall is predicted in these districts and authorities have predicted heavy rains in three coastal districts. Yellow alert has been issued to Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur, Ballary, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Davanagere, Mysuru, Mandya till September 11.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 7,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 7: Income Tax raids are underway at Manipal Group of Institutions at multiple locations in Bengaluru. Officials are said to be conducting raids at 20 locations including Manipal hospitals and offices.

Raids are also being conducted at Manipal Hospital near High Grounds Police Station since 6:30 am today. 16 officers are said to be checking documents at the hospital.

Raids are also being conducted at Manipal Groups' finance division in Manipal town of Udupi district, sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 27,2022

Mysuru, Aug 27: In a shocking development, two girl students have accused a prominent swamiji of a prestigious mutt of repeated sexual harassment. 

The victims are said to be the inmates of the girls hostel run by the mutt from central Karnataka. They have approached Odanadi Seva Samsthe, the city-based NGO engaged in rescue, reintegration and empowerment of trafficked and sexually exploited women and children, seeking justice.

The NGO, after a counselling session, produced the girls before the Child Welfare Committee.

According to Odanadi, the victims have revealed to the counsellors that the swamiji would summon girl students to his private room, on the pretext of extending help to the family members in distress, and subject them to sexual harassment.

The victims also alleged that they were abused and issued life threats by the hostel staff if they refused to oblige to the swamiji's wishes.

The girls were sent out of the hostel as they refused to ‘serve’ the swamiji. They decided to approach their relatives in Bengaluru instead of going home. An auto rickshaw driver took them to Cottonpet police station and the police handed them over to their parents later, Parashuram of Odanadi Seva Samsthe said, quoting the victims.

The girls have made serious allegations against a swamiji of a prestigious mutt in the state. We have shared the details with Superintendent of Police of Mysuru, Parashuram said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 27,2022

arga.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 27: In a setback to the ruling BJP, the Lokayukta has initiated an investigation against Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in connection with the allotment of a site to him by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) in violation of rules, Lokayukta sources said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has recently announced that his government would give full powers to the Lokayukta as per the orders of the High Court.

In the complaint, AAP said the Supreme Court has orally reprimanded the Karnataka government’s policy to allot sites worth crores of rupees to Jnanendra and other influential leaders.

The allotment was made despite the fact that G category sites cannot be allotted as it gives room for corruption.

The state government on Friday transferred BDA Commissioner M B Rajesh Gowda in the wake of the Apex Court’s ruling.

Even though lakhs of families of the state have been left on the streets due to heavy rains for the last four years, the BJP government has failed to build suitable houses for them, but now the way in which they have allotted sites worth crores of rupees to their minister and influential leaders show another face of BJP government, alleged of taking 40 percent commission from contractors on all projects,” the AAP claimed.

“It is clear from this case that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who has destroyed the entire law and order in the state, has misused his power and is immersed in nepotism and corruption, Mohan Dasari, AAP Bengaluru Unit President, said.

State spokesperson and senior former K A S officer K Mathai stated that Araga Jnanendra should be dismissed from the Cabinet immediately or he should respectfully resign himself.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.