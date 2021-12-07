Religious, political leaders urged to give priority to communal harmony in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru, Dec 7: Expressing concern over recent untoward incidents in Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru MLA U T Khader said that the elected representatives and religious leaders should give priority to communal harmony and brotherhood in the society.

Speaking to press persons in the city, the former minister urged the police to act sternly against those anti-social elements who try to disrupt peace in society.

“A few are trying to issue provocative statements and post derogatory statements on the social media in the district, for self-gain. The government should take stern action against such provocative statements, to prevent anti-social elements from raising their heads again in the district,” said the former minister.

On State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel inviting all the Congress leaders except U T Khader to join BJP, Khader said that “Kateel was Congress worker in the past during his younger days. I want to invite all BJP leaders to join the Congress to remain happy. Those who desert Congress to join the BJP should read the history first.”