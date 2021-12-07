  1. Home
  2. Religious, political leaders urged to give priority to communal harmony in Dakshina Kannada

News Network
December 7, 2021

Mangaluru, Dec 7: Expressing concern over recent untoward incidents in Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru MLA U T Khader said that the elected representatives and religious leaders should give priority to communal harmony and brotherhood in the society. 

Speaking to press persons in the city, the former minister urged the police to act sternly against those anti-social elements who try to disrupt peace in society.

“A few are trying to issue provocative statements and post derogatory statements on the social media in the district, for self-gain. The government should take stern action against such provocative statements, to prevent anti-social elements from raising their heads again in the district,” said the former minister.

On State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel inviting all the Congress leaders except U T Khader to join BJP, Khader said that “Kateel was Congress worker in the past during his younger days. I want to invite all BJP leaders to join the Congress to remain happy. Those who desert Congress to join the BJP should read the history first.”

News Network
November 29,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 29: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made it clear that there is no proposal before the government for a lockdown in the state.

Speaking to media persons on Monday during his private visit to the city, he said people need not panic and that the government was not in favour of a lockdown. "There is no need to declare holiday for schools and colleges. But the government would keep a close watch over the rise in cases and take steps to contain the spread of the virus," he said.

He also claimed that the government was taking steps to contain the spread of Omicron variant. "Those who are entering the state from overseas are being examined. A strange symptom has been found in a person who came from South Africa and the sample has been sent to Indian Council of Medical Research laboratory for testing. The report is awaited," he added.

Following the rise in number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala, all travellers coming from the state are being screened for the viral infection.

With the South African variant of coronavirus posing fresh threats, the administrations of the districts bordering Maharashtra have upped the vigil at the checkposts. 

News Network
December 2,2021

BDAchef.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 2: The Karnataka Police have served notice to 10 persons, including Congress leader Gopalakrishna, in connection with a case of conspiring to kill three-time BJP MLA and BDA chief SR Vishwanath on Thursday.

Vishwanath is said to be close to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted on the issue before flying off to New Delhi and said that the "matter is seized with the police now and after the investigation, a call will be taken to whether the case should be handed over to higher investigative agencies".

A three-minute video clip containing a conversation between Congress leader Gopalakrishna and his associates about 'killing MLA Vishwanath when he goes to farm house', has gone viral. Based on this, Vishwanath gave a complaint to the Rajanukunte police.

Gopalakrishna had lost the Assembly elections to Vishwanath in the Yelahanka constituency.

Preliminary inquiries have suggested that the video was made six months ago. One Kulla Devaraj, an associate of Gopalakrishna is said to have recorded the video and handed it over to Vishwanath. The police are also questioning him.

The police have issued a notice to MLA Vishwanath to provide them with evidence in connection with the case.

Vishwanath has mentioned that Gopalakrishna, who suffered defeat against him twice and came third in the last elections, wanted to eliminate him.

Gopalakrishna has maintained that it is a conspiracy by his former associate Kulla Devaraj to fix him. He also maintained that the video is fake and he would lodge a police complaint in this regard.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 25,2021

Udupi: Aisha alias Ayshabi hailing from Padubidri, passed away on November 24, 2021 due to illness. She was aged around 97. 

She was walking holding walker for more than 20 years after she got fracture on her hip. She belonged to an agricultural background as she was growing herbs, vegetables, bananas etc. in her land. 

The Tadfeen (funeral rites) was held on the same day at 11.45 pm at Padubidri Mohiuddeen Jumma Masjid burial ground in the presence of her children, relatives & well-wishers. 

She is survived by her children (4 sons & 3 daughters), grand children, great grand-children & other large relatives. She is mother of P.A.Rahiman, Ex-President of Padubidri Mohiuddeen Jumma Masjid committee and present interim president of Mulky Kenchanakere Jumma Masjid committee, P.A.Hussain, Gulf returnee, P.A.Mohiddin, Assistant Commandant of BSF in Bengaluru and P.A.Hameed Padubidri, lawyer & social worker currently based in Saudi Arabia.

Many organizations, community leaders, her relatives, wellwishers, neighbors and others have deeply expressed their commiserations & DUAs on her demise.
 

D Abdul rahim
 - 
Friday, 3 Dec 2021

Nek saleha Ammi jaan ki maqfirat ho, khabar k sawal jawab asaan ho, karwat-2 jannatul firdoze naseeb ho aur Mohammad sollellahu va alaihi o sollem ka deedar naseeb ho. Ameen

