Mangaluru, Apr 5: Renowned agriculturalist Dr. Livingston Chandramohan Soans passed away on Wednesday, April 5 at his home in Moodbidiri, leaving behind a rich legacy in the field of agriculture.

Dr. Sons, fondly known as L.C. Sons, was born on April 4, 1934, and had just turned 89 the day before his passing. He was known for ‘Soans Farm’ located near Moodbidri.

‘Soans Farm’ excels in multiple crop combinations like coconut, pepper, and pineapple or mango, pepper and vanilla. Pineapple has been the major produce since Dr Soans’ father’s time in the early 1930s. Other produce are Cashew, Banana, Arecanut, Nutmeg, cinnamon and more. Ornamental and fruit nursery has been developed to a scientific level along with medicinal plants and herbs. To enhance the value and utility of the venture a canning factory functions which also contributes to better employment and fiscal wellbeing locally. A holiday service for students and others learners gives a golden opportunity to those interested.

Hailing from a farming family in Bannadka, Dr. Soans dedicated his entire life to agriculture. He completed his Ph.D. in Botany from Montana VV and was a pioneer in the cultivation of different varieties of bamboo, pineapples, and various fruits and vegetables from across the country in the soil of Mudbidiri Bannadka. His contributions to agriculture have been extraordinary, and he was considered a legendary figure in the field.

Apart from his work in agriculture, Dr. Soans was socially active and held several prominent positions in various associations. As a consultant of Mudubidiri Kadalkere Nature Reserve, he played a crucial role in several development works.

Dr Soans’ deep involvement in education and social development was vast. He was a trustee of several reputed institutions. He had served as President of the Rotary Club of Moodbidri. He was an adviser to Govt. run agricultural societies.

Dr. Soans received numerous awards and honors for his contributions to agriculture, including the Best Horticultural Achievement Award from Bengaluru Krishi VV and a Special Alumni Award from Montana VV.

Dr. Soans is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, and his brother. The funeral is expected to take place tomorrow, with Dr. Sons’ daughter flying in from England to attend the last rites. Dr. Sons’ legacy in the field of agriculture will continue to inspire generations to come.