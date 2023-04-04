  1. Home
Renowned agricultural scientist Dr L C Soans of Moodbidri’s ‘Soans Farm’ passes away

News Network
April 5, 2023

Mangaluru, Apr 5: Renowned agriculturalist Dr. Livingston Chandramohan Soans passed away on Wednesday, April 5 at his home in Moodbidiri, leaving behind a rich legacy in the field of agriculture.

Dr. Sons, fondly known as L.C. Sons, was born on April 4, 1934, and had just turned 89 the day before his passing. He was known for ‘Soans Farm’ located near Moodbidri.

‘Soans Farm’ excels in multiple crop combinations like coconut, pepper, and pineapple or mango, pepper and vanilla. Pineapple has been the major produce since Dr Soans’ father’s time in the early 1930s. Other produce are Cashew, Banana, Arecanut, Nutmeg, cinnamon and more. Ornamental and fruit nursery has been developed to a scientific level along with medicinal plants and herbs. To enhance the value and utility of the venture a canning factory functions which also contributes to better employment and fiscal wellbeing locally. A holiday service for students and others learners gives a golden opportunity to those interested.

Hailing from a farming family in Bannadka, Dr. Soans dedicated his entire life to agriculture. He completed his Ph.D. in Botany from Montana VV and was a pioneer in the cultivation of different varieties of bamboo, pineapples, and various fruits and vegetables from across the country in the soil of Mudbidiri Bannadka. His contributions to agriculture have been extraordinary, and he was considered a legendary figure in the field.

Apart from his work in agriculture, Dr. Soans was socially active and held several prominent positions in various associations. As a consultant of Mudubidiri Kadalkere Nature Reserve, he played a crucial role in several development works.

Dr Soans’ deep involvement in education and social development was vast. He was a trustee of several reputed institutions. He had served as President of the Rotary Club of Moodbidri. He was an adviser to Govt. run agricultural societies.

Dr. Soans received numerous awards and honors for his contributions to agriculture, including the Best Horticultural Achievement Award from Bengaluru Krishi VV and a Special Alumni Award from Montana VV.

Dr. Soans is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, and his brother. The funeral is expected to take place tomorrow, with Dr. Sons’ daughter flying in from England to attend the last rites. Dr. Sons’ legacy in the field of agriculture will continue to inspire generations to come.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 31,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 31: In what appears to be a case of murder-cum-suicide, four members of a family including two children was found dead in a lodge room on KS Rao Road in Mangaluru on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Devendra (46), his wife Nirmala (38), and their 9-year-old twin daughters Chaithra and Chaithanya.

The family, hailing from Vijayanagar in Mysuru had taken the room on rent on March 27 and were supposed to vacate on March 30. 

While the husband was found hanging, the wife and two children were found dead in sleeping position.

A death note found in the room stated that financial problems forced them to end their lives, according to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

Sleuths of Mangaluru north police station rushed to the spot. Further investigation is under way. 

News Network
March 30,2023

Mangaluru: A 22-year-old youth accidentally fell down from the ninth floor of an apartment in Nanthoor while fixing an air-conditioner on Wednesday, March 29, evening.

The deceased is Vinay Joel Tauro, an AC technician. 

The tragedy occurred at around 7:38 pm when Vinay was fixing an AC unit outside the window on the 9th Floor of the Mount Tiara Apartment building. 

According to police, Vinay accidentally slipped and fell to death. The post-mortem was conducted at the mortuary of AJ Hospital. 

News Network
April 4,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 4: A man was arrested in Mangaluru for allegedly keeping a pistol without authorisation at his rented accommodation, police said on Tuesday.

The pistol seized from the man identified as Shishir also had a bullet inside it, police added.

Shishir was living in a rented house in Kadri police station limits and the arrest was made after the house owner complained to the police about the pistol being held by Shishir. The man has been staying in the house for the last five months, they further said.

During questioning, the man told the police that the pistol was given to him by a friend named Andrew Rodrigues. Preliminary enquiries revealed that Rodrigues was an accused in a murder case in the city in 2014 and was absconding after securing bail.

Further investigation is in progress. 

