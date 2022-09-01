  1. Home
Renowned historian, former vice-chancellor Prof B Sheikh Ali passes away at 98

News Network
September 1, 2022

Mysuru, Sept 1: Acclaimed historian and former vice-chancellor of Goa and Mumbai Universities, Prof B Sheikh Ali, passed away in Mysuru on Thursday. He was 98. 

He is survived by a son and daughters. The mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at Muslim Hostel in Saraswatipuram. The burial will take place at main Khabrasthan behind Mysore Jail at Tipu Circle.

He was a student of University of Mysore and retired from the same institution as a professor of History.

His contributions to the historical studies of ancient Karnataka have to do with the history of Western Gangas. 

He has supported the point of view that the Gangas hailed from the South Karnataka and that the early chieftains of the clan (prior to their rise to power) were natives of the southern districts of modern Karnataka. He does not agree the argument that early Gangas were Jains.

A major share of his seminal work belongs to the period of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan.

Some of his works are:

History : Its Theory and Method, Macmillan, New Delhi,

History of the Western Gangas (Comprehensive History of Karnataka, Volume 1), 1976, University of Mysore, Mysore.

‘Goa wins freedom: Reflections and Reminiscences’, 1986, Goa University.

‘Tipu Sultan, A great martyr’, edited by B.Sheikh Ali, 1992, I.C.H.R., New Delhi
(Papers presented at a seminar organized by the Bangalore University in collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research, New Delhi, 1992.)

‘Tipu Sultan’, B. Sheikh Ali, National Book Trust, New Delhi

‘British relations with Hyder Ali’, (1760-1782), 1963, Rao and Raghavan

‘A great teacher’, 1997, Prasaranga, University of Mysore

‘Islam, a cultural orientation’, 1981, Macmillan, Delhi.

‘Essays on Indian history and culture’: felicitation volume in honor of Professor B.Sheikh Ali, Ed. by H.V.Sreenivasa Murthy, 1990, Mittal Publications.

August 19,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 19: Condemning the protests by Sangh Parivar activists against former CM Siddaramaiah in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly U T Khader has come down heavily on the ruling BJP of Karnataka and the police department. 

Addressing the press in Mangaluru, Mr Khader, who is also Mangaluru MLA, alleged that the government was attempting to suppress the voice of opposition leaders by sponsoring such protests.  

Khader accused the government of failing to take stringent action against those who tried to create unrest in society. He went on to say that the police have become puppets in the hands of the BJP. 

"The Opposition leader is considered a shadow chief minister. It is the duty of the opposition leader to listen to the woes of people in distress and awaken the government for its negligence. Several people were affected by recent rain in Kodagu. Inspite of the Chief Minister’s visit, relief has failed to reach the rain victims," he alleged.

Should opposition not raise their voices when the government fails to discharge its duty, he asked. The act of the BJP workers cannot be justified and has revealed the mindset of the party, the Congress leader said, adding that this act is against democratic values.

 “If a banner/flex is mounted with good intention by taking permission from authorities concerned, then none will object to it or ask authorities to remove it. Intention of those who mounted the banner is also important. None had asked to remove the flex on Savarkar mounted in Mangaluru constituency. The police only removed it,” Khader said.

To a query on Veer Savarkar, Khader said, “Congress has only ideological differences with Savarkar. We never said Savarkar was not a freedom fighter. All are well aware that Savarkar was imprisoned in Andaman along with others. Savarkar had begged the British for mercy and was released later. After 1924, he did not take part in the freedom struggle,” he said.

“Should we consider those who had laid down their lives as patriots or the one who begged for mercy as patriots?” he asked.

Khader said that the BJP is scared of Congress and is worried that it will not come back to power in the state. As a result, they are supporting those acts that aim at creating unrest in the state, he alleged.

August 24,2022

New Delhi, Aug 24: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Wednesday that the BJP has approached four of its legislators in Delhi, asking them to switch sides and join the saffron party or else, face "false cases, the CBI and the ED".

Addressing a press conference here, AAP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the legislators -- Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep -- have been approached by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with whom they have "friendly relations".

"They have been offered Rs 20 crore each if they join the party and Rs 25 crore if they bring other MLAs along with them," Singh said.

"They (BJP leaders) told our MLAs that if they do not accept the offer and join the BJP, they will also have to face false cases, the CBI and the ED like (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia is facing," he added.

Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making efforts to bring AAP legislators into the BJP-fold "by hook or crook" and topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

The four AAP MLAs who have allegedly been approached by the BJP were also present at the press conference.

August 20,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 20: A teenager was feared drowned as he went missing after visiting Tannirbhavi beach, here. 

The missing youth has been identified as Mohammed Kaif (19), a resident of Tannirbhavi.

It is learnt that Kaif had been to the beach for swimming on Friday, August 19 afternoon. 

It is feared that he might have got washed away by high tides while swimming. 

The family members with the help of locals and police are searching for the missing person.

