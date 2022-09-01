Renowned historian, former vice-chancellor Prof B Sheikh Ali passes away at 98

Mysuru, Sept 1: Acclaimed historian and former vice-chancellor of Goa and Mumbai Universities, Prof B Sheikh Ali, passed away in Mysuru on Thursday. He was 98.

He is survived by a son and daughters. The mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at Muslim Hostel in Saraswatipuram. The burial will take place at main Khabrasthan behind Mysore Jail at Tipu Circle.

He was a student of University of Mysore and retired from the same institution as a professor of History.

His contributions to the historical studies of ancient Karnataka have to do with the history of Western Gangas.

He has supported the point of view that the Gangas hailed from the South Karnataka and that the early chieftains of the clan (prior to their rise to power) were natives of the southern districts of modern Karnataka. He does not agree the argument that early Gangas were Jains.

A major share of his seminal work belongs to the period of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan.

Some of his works are:

History : Its Theory and Method, Macmillan, New Delhi,

History of the Western Gangas (Comprehensive History of Karnataka, Volume 1), 1976, University of Mysore, Mysore.

‘Goa wins freedom: Reflections and Reminiscences’, 1986, Goa University.

‘Tipu Sultan, A great martyr’, edited by B.Sheikh Ali, 1992, I.C.H.R., New Delhi

(Papers presented at a seminar organized by the Bangalore University in collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research, New Delhi, 1992.)

‘Tipu Sultan’, B. Sheikh Ali, National Book Trust, New Delhi

‘British relations with Hyder Ali’, (1760-1782), 1963, Rao and Raghavan

‘A great teacher’, 1997, Prasaranga, University of Mysore

‘Islam, a cultural orientation’, 1981, Macmillan, Delhi.

‘Essays on Indian history and culture’: felicitation volume in honor of Professor B.Sheikh Ali, Ed. by H.V.Sreenivasa Murthy, 1990, Mittal Publications.