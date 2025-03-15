Renowned Tulu-Kannada Scholar Dr. Vamana Nandavara Passes Away at 82

Mangaluru, Mar 15: Noted Tulu-Kannada scholar, folklorist, and former president of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, Dr. Vamana Nandavara, passed away on Saturday at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness.
A distinguished literary figure, Dr. Nandavara made significant contributions to the study of Tulu folklore, poetry, and cultural history. He was a native of Nandavara village in Bantwal taluk and was the son of Babu Balepuni and Poovamma. He is survived by his wife, writer Chandrakala Nandavara, a son, and a daughter.
A Life Dedicated to Literature and Folklore
Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Nandavara was honored with numerous prestigious awards, including the Kantavara Kannada Sangha Award, Tulu Sahitya Academy Honorary Award, Polali Sheenappa Hegde Award, Karnataka Nataka Academy Honorary Award, and the Bannanje Babu Amin Award.
His literary works encompassed multiple genres, including poetry, folklore studies, and critical essays. Some of his most celebrated publications include:
Taalamela – A Kannada poetry collection
Olepataki – A compilation of Tulu-Kannada riddles
Tuluvere Kusal-Kusel – A study of Tulu folklore
Singadana and Tulu Panikate – Analytical works on Tulu folk traditions
Koti-Chennaya: Folklore and Beyond – A study of Tulu history and mythology
Nambike – A critique of D.V. Gundappa’s literature
Tulu Sahitya Charitre and Tulu Janapadada Acharane – Scholarly explorations of Tulu literature and customs
Ajji Tankina Puli, Nettara Neera, and Inchitti Tulu Natakolu – Collections of folk narratives and plays
Dr. Nandavara also made remarkable contributions to children's literature, with notable works such as Koti-Chennaya, Beer (Tulu poetry collection), and story anthologies Kidigediya Keetale and Onji Kope Katikulu.
Recognitions and Awards
His deep-rooted research and literary contributions earned him several accolades. His book Tuluvere Kusal-Kusel won the Central Institute of Indian Languages Award, while Singadana Mattu Janapada Suttamutta was recognized by the Kannada and Culture Department. His work Koti Chennaya Janapadiya Adhyayana also received the Book Authority's Pustaka Sogasu award.
Dr. Vamana Nandavara's passing marks a significant loss to the fields of Tulu and Kannada literature. His legacy as a scholar, poet, and folklorist will continue to inspire generations to come.
