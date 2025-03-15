  1. Home
  2. Renowned Tulu-Kannada Scholar Dr. Vamana Nandavara Passes Away at 82

Renowned Tulu-Kannada Scholar Dr. Vamana Nandavara Passes Away at 82

News Network
March 15, 2025

vamannandavar.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 15: Noted Tulu-Kannada scholar, folklorist, and former president of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, Dr. Vamana Nandavara, passed away on Saturday at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness.

A distinguished literary figure, Dr. Nandavara made significant contributions to the study of Tulu folklore, poetry, and cultural history. He was a native of Nandavara village in Bantwal taluk and was the son of Babu Balepuni and Poovamma. He is survived by his wife, writer Chandrakala Nandavara, a son, and a daughter.

A Life Dedicated to Literature and Folklore

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Nandavara was honored with numerous prestigious awards, including the Kantavara Kannada Sangha Award, Tulu Sahitya Academy Honorary Award, Polali Sheenappa Hegde Award, Karnataka Nataka Academy Honorary Award, and the Bannanje Babu Amin Award.

His literary works encompassed multiple genres, including poetry, folklore studies, and critical essays. Some of his most celebrated publications include:

Taalamela – A Kannada poetry collection

Olepataki – A compilation of Tulu-Kannada riddles

Tuluvere Kusal-Kusel – A study of Tulu folklore

Singadana and Tulu Panikate – Analytical works on Tulu folk traditions

Koti-Chennaya: Folklore and Beyond – A study of Tulu history and mythology

Nambike – A critique of D.V. Gundappa’s literature

Tulu Sahitya Charitre and Tulu Janapadada Acharane – Scholarly explorations of Tulu literature and customs

Ajji Tankina Puli, Nettara Neera, and Inchitti Tulu Natakolu – Collections of folk narratives and plays

Dr. Nandavara also made remarkable contributions to children's literature, with notable works such as Koti-Chennaya, Beer (Tulu poetry collection), and story anthologies Kidigediya Keetale and Onji Kope Katikulu.

Recognitions and Awards

His deep-rooted research and literary contributions earned him several accolades. His book Tuluvere Kusal-Kusel won the Central Institute of Indian Languages Award, while Singadana Mattu Janapada Suttamutta was recognized by the Kannada and Culture Department. His work Koti Chennaya Janapadiya Adhyayana also received the Book Authority's Pustaka Sogasu award.

Dr. Vamana Nandavara's passing marks a significant loss to the fields of Tulu and Kannada literature. His legacy as a scholar, poet, and folklorist will continue to inspire generations to come.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 15,2025

shaheenshep.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 15: The Shaheen Group of Institutions, a well-known name in education, has partnered with Shepherds International Academy to establish a new campus, Shepherds Shaheen, in Arkula along the Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Press Club, here, attended by representatives from both institutions. This marks Shaheen’s first venture in Mangaluru, bringing its expertise in academic excellence and competitive exam coaching to the coastal region.

Vision for Quality Education

Dr. Abdul Qadeer, Chairman and Founder of Shaheen Group, speaking at the press conference, emphasized that education should not only focus on academic success but also on character building. “Our goal is to nurture students into responsible citizens first, before they become doctors, engineers, or other professionals,” he stated. He highlighted that Shaheen’s approach integrates strong values with academic learning to create well-rounded individuals.

Shepherds Shaheen will be built on a sprawling 3.6-acre eco-friendly campus, offering modern facilities to provide students with a world-class learning environment.

A Game-Changer for Mangaluru Students

Mohammed Nissar, Chairman of Shepherds International Academy, welcomed the partnership, stating that the collaboration would bring together Shepherds' decade-long commitment to progressive education and Shaheen’s proven excellence in competitive exam training.

Other key figures present at the event included General Secretary Mohammed Rizwan, Treasurer Shajid AK, and trustees SM Farooq and Naushad AK, who all expressed their enthusiasm for the initiative.

Sheikh Shafiq, Regional Head of Shaheen Group for Bengaluru and Mangaluru, assured that the new campus would uphold the same high academic standards that have made Shaheen a leader in medical and engineering entrance coaching across India.

A Legacy of Academic Excellence

Founded in 1989 in Bidar, Karnataka, by Dr. Abdul Qadeer, the Shaheen Group of Institutions started with just 17 students and has now expanded to over 105 branches across 13 states in India and Saudi Arabia. Today, more than 40,000 students study at Shaheen institutions.

The group has gained national recognition for its outstanding performance in medical and engineering entrance exams. Since 2008, over 5,000 students from Shaheen have secured MBBS seats in government medical colleges, with many more excelling in engineering and other professional courses. Shaheen students consistently secure 1% of all government MBBS seats in India and 15% of those in Karnataka. Many have also been admitted to prestigious institutions like AIIMS Delhi.

Shaheen’s presence in Karnataka is particularly strong, with multiple campuses in Bidar offering separate facilities for boys and girls. The institution is praised for its innovative curriculum, experienced faculty, and strong student support system.

With the launch of Shepherds Shaheen in Mangaluru, the institution aims to provide high-quality education to students in the coastal region, helping them achieve their academic and professional aspirations.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 5,2025

billioans.jpg

The number of Indian high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), those having assets more than $10 million, rose 6 per cent last year to 85,698, according to Knight Frank.

Global property consultant Knight Frank on Wednesday released its 'The Wealth Report 2025', which estimated the HNWI population in India at 85,698 in 2024, as against 80,686 in the preceding year.

The number is expected to rise to 93,753 by 2028, reflecting India's expanding wealth landscape, the consultant said.

The increasing trend of HNIW population highlights the country's strong long-term economic growth, increasing investment opportunities, and evolving luxury market, positioning India as a key player in global wealth creation.

India's billionaire population has also seen a strong year-on-year growth in 2024.

"India is now home to 191 billionaires, of which 26 joined the ranks in just the last year, which was pegged at just 7 in 2019," the consultant said.

The combined wealth of Indian billionaires is estimated at $950 billion, ranking the country third globally, behind the US ($5.7 trillion) and Mainland China ($1.34 trillion).

"India's growing wealth underscores its economic resilience and long-term growth potential. The country is witnessing an unprecedented rise in high-net-worth individuals, driven by entrepreneurial dynamism, global integration, and emerging industries," Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said.

This expansion is not just in scale but also in the evolving investment preferences of India's elite, who are diversifying across asset classes, from real estate to global equities, he added.

"In the decade ahead, India's influence in global wealth creation will only strengthen," Baijal said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
March 10,2025

ranya.jpg

Kannada actor Harshavardhini Ranya – also known as Ranya Rao, arrested for smuggling gold from Dubai – was allotted land to set up a steel plant by the previous Karnataka government in February 2023, said the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) said on Sunday.

Ranya Rao was found to be in possession of gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Searches were also conducted at her residence, and gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore were seized, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had said on Wednesday.

Ranya is the stepdaughter of DGP-rank senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao.

The KIADB's statement comes after reports claimed that a company linked to Ranya Rao was allotted 12 acres of industrial land by the board in 2023.

The office of the minister for medium and large industries MB Patil shared the government's final notification issued on February 22, 2023, regarding the allocation of land to Ranya Rao's firm Ksiroda India at the Sira Industrial Area in the Tumakuru district, news agency PTI reported.

The Congress came to power after defeating the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party in the Karnataka assembly election in May 2023.

The proceedings of the Karnataka government, shared by the minister's office, said, "Approval to the proposal of M/s Ksiroda India Private Limited to establish a unit for manufacture of 'steel products - TMT bars, rods and allied products' at Sira Industrial Area, Tumakuru district.

"The government is pleased to accord in-principle approval to the investment proposal of ₹138 crore, generating employment to about 160 persons with the following infrastructure assistances, incentives and concessions," it said.

In a press release issued by MB Patil's office, the KIADB said the allotment to the company linked to Ranjya Rao was done in January 2023.

KIADB CEO Mahesh said on Sunday Ksiroda India was allotted 12 acres of land on January 2, 2023, by the previous government, referring to the BJP, the PTI report added.

"The land, located in Sira Industrial Area, Tumakuru district, was approved for allotment during the 137th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held on the same day, when the last govt was in power," PTI quoted Mahesh as saying.

According to the KIADB press release, the company had submitted a proposal to set up a manufacturing unit for steel TMT bars, rods, and allied products, with an investment of ₹138 crore. The project was expected to generate approximately 160 jobs.

Ramachandra Rao is currently serving as the chairman and managing director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

The total seizure in the case stood at ₹17.29 crore, including assets worth ₹4.73 crore, marking a significant blow to organised gold smuggling networks.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.