  Resorts in pipeline at Tannirbhavi Beach and Kodikal to boost Mangaluru tourism

Resorts in pipeline at Tannirbhavi Beach and Kodikal to boost Mangaluru tourism

News Network
September 11, 2025

Mangaluru, Sept 11: The coastal tourism scene in Dakshina Kannada is set for a makeover, with the Karnataka tourism department announcing plans to develop two new resorts — one at the popular Tannirbhavi Beach and another at Kodikal, on the banks of the Gurupur River.

As per the 2025–26 state budget, the department has already initiated the process by inviting tenders for the appointment of consultants to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

During the Karnataka Tourism Investors’ Meet, held in Mangaluru on February 19 under the Tourism Policy 2024–29, officials revealed that 44 tourism nodes across the coastal belt have been identified for phased development through private partnerships.

MLC Ivan D’Souza said that tenders for the Tannirbhavi project were opened on August 7, with three bidders in the fray. The department is now in the final stage of appointing a consultant. “I have also brought to the notice of Tourism Minister H.K. Patil that the lack of a five-star hotel in Mangaluru is discouraging potential investors. In response, the minister assured that resorts at Tannirbhavi and Kodikal will be developed to fill that gap,” he said.

On the Kodikal project, D’Souza explained that the first round of tenders allowed only bidders empanelled with the Infrastructure Development, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department. However, following a pre-bid meeting where participants urged for wider competition, the government has agreed to float an open tender soon.

Officials said these projects, along with similar proposals in the pipeline, are expected to attract investors, boost tourism, and reshape the hospitality landscape of coastal Karnataka.

News Network
September 3,2025

instarape.jpg

Mangaluru, Sep 3: The city police have arrested eight individuals, including a minor, in connection with the sexual assault of a pre-university college (PUC) student and the circulation of a video of the crime on social media.

Those arrested have been identified as Karthik, Rakesh Saldanha, Jeevan, Sandeep, Rakshith, Shravan, and Suresh. A juvenile involved in the case has been sent to a juvenile home.

According to the police, the incident occurred about two months ago but came to light only recently. Investigations revealed that Karthik had come into contact with the survivor through Instagram. The friendship developed into a relationship, and in June, he allegedly lured her to a forested area near Adyar Falls where he sexually assaulted her.

Police further stated that Rakesh Saldanha, who was present at the scene, also assaulted the victim. Karthik reportedly recorded the assault on his mobile phone, and the video was subsequently shared among friends before spreading on social media.

The survivor filed a complaint at the Bajpe police station on August 16. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, and all the accused have been taken into custody.
 

coastaldigest.com news network
September 8,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 8: The lure of quick profits in the stock market has cost a city resident a staggering ₹1.1 crore, after he was drawn into an elaborate scam run through WhatsApp.

The ordeal began on July 17 when the complainant was added to a WhatsApp group run by a man identifying himself as Virender Singh. Claiming expertise in stock trading, Singh promoted a platform called Russell Investment and assured high, risk-free returns.

He later introduced the complainant to “Kristin,” who posed as a customer relationship officer. On August 11, Kristin personally guided him to open a trading account through a registration link, which displayed Indian and US stocks — giving the appearance of a legitimate platform.

Convinced by repeated promises of huge profits, the man began transferring funds. Between August 13 and September 2, he moved a total of ₹1.1 crore via RTGS and NEFT into bank accounts shared by the fraudsters.

Trouble surfaced when he attempted to withdraw his money. The scammers demanded an additional 20% payment as “tax,” warning that his funds would otherwise be blocked. Alarmed, he consulted friends and quickly realised he had been duped.

The case has now been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station. Investigations are underway to track down the culprits.

News Network
September 8,2025

Mangaluru may be a booming hub for education and healthcare, but when it comes to air connectivity, the city is left wanting.

A petition by Sidharth Agrawal has thrown light on the ordeal of thousands of students who flock to the region’s prestigious institutions. Between Mangaluru and neighbouring Udupi, there are nearly 300 engineering, medical, and management colleges. From Uttar Pradesh alone, around 40,000 students make their way here every year. Yet, there is no direct Lucknow–Mangaluru flight.

The result? Endless layovers. Students currently depend on connecting flights via Bengaluru — seven a day from Lucknow to Bengaluru and another seven from Bengaluru to Mangaluru — turning what should be a simple trip into a long, exhausting journey.

The connectivity crunch doesn’t end there. Just days ago, a parent from West Bengal, Ananda Roy, took to X demanding more flights on the Mangaluru–Kolkata route. “Most of the travellers are students and patients going to Manipal,” she wrote, calling for a survey to assess the growing demand.

Frequent flyers have also been pressing for direct links to Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata — destinations that send a steady stream of students, patients, tourists, and business travellers to the coastal belt.

For a city that prides itself on being a national destination for learning and healthcare, the lack of direct flights is more than an inconvenience. It is a bottleneck that urgently needs fixing.

