Resorts in pipeline at Tannirbhavi Beach and Kodikal to boost Mangaluru tourism

Mangaluru, Sept 11: The coastal tourism scene in Dakshina Kannada is set for a makeover, with the Karnataka tourism department announcing plans to develop two new resorts — one at the popular Tannirbhavi Beach and another at Kodikal, on the banks of the Gurupur River.

As per the 2025–26 state budget, the department has already initiated the process by inviting tenders for the appointment of consultants to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

During the Karnataka Tourism Investors’ Meet, held in Mangaluru on February 19 under the Tourism Policy 2024–29, officials revealed that 44 tourism nodes across the coastal belt have been identified for phased development through private partnerships.

MLC Ivan D’Souza said that tenders for the Tannirbhavi project were opened on August 7, with three bidders in the fray. The department is now in the final stage of appointing a consultant. “I have also brought to the notice of Tourism Minister H.K. Patil that the lack of a five-star hotel in Mangaluru is discouraging potential investors. In response, the minister assured that resorts at Tannirbhavi and Kodikal will be developed to fill that gap,” he said.

On the Kodikal project, D’Souza explained that the first round of tenders allowed only bidders empanelled with the Infrastructure Development, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department. However, following a pre-bid meeting where participants urged for wider competition, the government has agreed to float an open tender soon.

Officials said these projects, along with similar proposals in the pipeline, are expected to attract investors, boost tourism, and reshape the hospitality landscape of coastal Karnataka.