Reuters journalist Shruti, 37, from Kasaragod found dead in Karnataka; marital woes suspected

Bengaluru, Mar 24: A woman journalist, who was working for Reuters was found dead today at her residence in Bengaluru’s Whitefield, days after she went incommunicado.

The deceased, Shruti Narayan, 37, was working as a page editor at Reuters Bangalore bureau for the past nine years. She was the daughter of former teacher and environmental activist Narayanan Periya and former teacher Satyabhama, who live on Vidyanagar Chala Road.

Reuters shared the news of Shruti's death via an internal mail on Tuesday and held a two-minute silence for her.

Her brother Nishant had reportedly turned up at Shruti’s apartment after he was unable to contact her for a few days. Upon finding the door locked, he and some others broke the door open and found Shruti. Her body was in a decomposed state, and police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Shruthi, a native of Kasaragod in Kerala, was married to a man named Anish Koyadan Koroth. According to sources, the police recovered a suicide note from their apartment dated March 20, in which Shruti had purportedly written that she was facing harassment at the hands of her husband.

The report also states that in his complaint, Shruti’s brother Nishant told the police that Anish would allegedly harass Shruthi over money, and would also allegedly hit her on occasions. Based on his complaint, the police have filed a case under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498 A (cruelty by husband or relative) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Shruti and her husband Aneesh were married for five years and stayed in an apartment in Nallurhalli Mayfair, Bengaluru. Her husband Aneesh was away at Taliparamba, a municipality of Kannur district, Kerala, the day Shruti was found dead.

A post-mortem examination has reportedly confirmed that she died due to hanging.

Meanwhile, relatives who arrived at the scene alleged suspicion over Shruti's death. The relatives lodged a complaint with the Whitefield Police Station, asking that the mystery be cleared up. According to reports, Shruti's brother, Nishant, alleged that Aneesh, who used to work for a private company, tortured her on a daily basis.

The two supposedly had a clash due to Shruti's practice of sending a portion of her salary to her parent's house every month. “Aneesh would verbally abuse her in an intoxicated state,” Nishant reportedly told police.

It is also being alleged that Aneesh used to monitor Shruti's daily movements by installing hidden cameras around the house and recording everything she said. Nishant also told police that Aneesh would take her on tours on the weekends and abuse her.

Allegedly, Aneesh had made a murder attempt in mid-January to kill Shruti, and failed when her loud screams alerted security guards of the apartment who intervened and saved her life.