Reuters journalist Shruti, 37, from Kasaragod found dead in Karnataka; marital woes suspected

News Network
March 24, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 24: A woman journalist, who was working for Reuters was found dead today at her residence in Bengaluru’s Whitefield, days after she went incommunicado. 

The deceased, Shruti Narayan, 37, was working as a page editor at Reuters Bangalore bureau for the past nine years. She was the daughter of former teacher and environmental activist Narayanan Periya and former teacher Satyabhama, who live on Vidyanagar Chala Road.

Reuters shared the news of Shruti's death via an internal mail on Tuesday and held a two-minute silence for her.

Her brother Nishant had reportedly turned up at Shruti’s apartment after he was unable to contact her for a few days. Upon finding the door locked, he and some others broke the door open and found Shruti. Her body was in a decomposed state, and police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Shruthi, a native of Kasaragod in Kerala, was married to a man named Anish Koyadan Koroth. According to sources, the police recovered a suicide note from their apartment dated March 20, in which Shruti had purportedly written that she was facing harassment at the hands of her husband. 

The report also states that in his complaint, Shruti’s brother Nishant told the police that Anish would allegedly harass Shruthi over money, and would also allegedly hit her on occasions. Based on his complaint, the police have filed a case under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498 A (cruelty by husband or relative) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Shruti and her husband Aneesh were married for five years and stayed in an apartment in Nallurhalli Mayfair, Bengaluru. Her husband Aneesh was away at Taliparamba, a municipality of Kannur district, Kerala, the day Shruti was found dead. 

A post-mortem examination has reportedly confirmed that she died due to hanging. 

Meanwhile, relatives who arrived at the scene alleged suspicion over Shruti's death. The relatives lodged a complaint with the Whitefield Police Station, asking that the mystery be cleared up. According to reports, Shruti's brother, Nishant, alleged that Aneesh, who used to work for a private company, tortured her on a daily basis.

The two supposedly had a clash due to Shruti's practice of sending a portion of her salary to her parent's house every month. “Aneesh would verbally abuse her in an intoxicated state,” Nishant reportedly told police. 

It is also being alleged that Aneesh used to monitor Shruti's daily movements by installing hidden cameras around the house and recording everything she said. Nishant also told police that Aneesh would take her on tours on the weekends and abuse her. 

Allegedly, Aneesh had made a murder attempt in mid-January to kill Shruti, and failed when her loud screams alerted security guards of the apartment who intervened and saved her life.

News Network
March 23,2022

Moscow, Mar 23: President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday Russia will only accept payments in rubles for gas deliveries to "unfriendly countries", which include all EU members, after Moscow was hit by unprecedented sanctions over Ukraine.

"I have decided to implement a set of measures to transfer payment for our gas supplies to unfriendly countries into Russian rubles," Putin said during a televised government meeting, ordering the changes to be implemented within a week 

G20 Summit

President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the G20 Summit later this year in Indonesia, Moscow's envoy said on Wednesday, dismissing suggestions Russia could be excluded from the group over the war in Ukraine.

A day earlier, the United States indicated it would consult allies over Russia's membership in international forums to increase pressure over the invasion of Ukraine, which has prompted a refugee crisis in Europe and roiled global markets.

Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said that G20 host Jakarta had invited Putin to the November heads of state summit in Bali.

News Network
March 12,2022

c M ibrahim.jpg

Senior Karnataka Congress leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) CM Ibrahim tendered his resignation from the Congress party and from his position as Legislative Council Member on Saturday, March 12.  

In a letter to the party’s national president Sonia Gandhi, CM Ibrahim said that he was resigning from the party and from his position as MLC with immediate effect. 

"I tender my resignation from the Primary Membership of the party with immediate effect. I am also forwarding my resignation Letter to the Membership of the Karnataka Legislative Council addressed to the Chairman Karnataka Legislative Council through Siddaramaiah. Leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly," the former MLC said in the letter.

The announcement comes six weeks after CM Ibrahim declared that he would be resigning from the party. The miffed leader said that one of the reasons for his resignation was the fact that he was overlooked for the position of Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council. 

"In the Karnataka Legislative Council if elections would had been held to select the opposition leader or if an opinion had been taken from all our party MLC's, then I would have been definitely elected since 18 members were supporting me but the party selected BK Hari Prased, the most junior member as the Opposition Leader," the letter said.

"Whenever I have raised some basic questions regarding the functioning and development of the party, I have not received proper response. Being a senior leader in the party, I could not speak to you or Sri Rahul Gandhi directly and place the facts before you, but it has to be routed through the In-charge General Secretaries and it is well-known to you how they respond which I do not want to elaborate," the letter to Sonia Gandhi said.

CM Ibrahim had earlier said he was in discussions with several political parties including Janata Dal (Secular), Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party. He is expected to join the Janata Dal (Secular) shortly, according to a source. 

The 73-year-old was first elected to the Karnataka Assembly in 1978 contesting on a Janata Party ticket. He rose to be a minister in the Karnataka government led by the late Gundu Rao. He later shifted to the Janata Dal (Secular) and was a minister and an associate of HD Deve Gowda, the party supremo. 

He held portfolios of Civil Aviation and Tourism and Information and Broadcasting in the Deve Gowda and Gujral government, formed respectively in 1996 and 1997 at the centre. After falling out with JD(S)' leadership, he re-joined the INC in 2008.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 23,2022

ban.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 23: Law Minister J C Madhuswamy today said that the government of Karnataka cannot interfere in the ban on Muslim traders when it comes to them setting up shops or stalls on the premises of Hindu temples and shrines during fairs. 

The minister was replying to a heated debate in the Karnataka Assembly over the issue of Muslim traders being banned from participating in Hindu religious fairs in coastal Karnataka.

Madhuswamy said the government will examine whether the ban applied to the premises of the religious institutions or outside of it.

"As per The Hindu Religious Institutions And Charitable Endowments Act and Rules that were framed in 2002, it is prohibited to lease out the space near a Hindu religious institution to a person of another faith. If these recent incidents of banning Muslim traders have occurred outside the premises of the religious institutions, we will rectify. Otherwise, as per norms, no other community is allowed to set up shop on the premises," Madhuswamy said.

He also claimed that the rules were made when the Congress was in power.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, too, assured to look into the issue by examining the applicability of the rules.

The issue was raised by Congress lawmakers U T Khader and Rizwan Arshad in Zero Hour. They urged the government to take action against "miscreants" who were involved in distributing pamphlets and putting up banners prohibiting Muslim roadside vendors from setting up shop at local religious fairs.

"The government must uphold the dignity of roadside vendors as they work hard to fend for their families. Certain miscreants are trying to create a discord between communities. In many instances, Hindu brethren have themselves put a stop to such propaganda. However, the police are mute spectators," Khader said, urging the government to put an end to such practices and act against those involved.

Arshad, too, raised concerns and appealed to the government to protect the constitutional rights of the minority community.

Pandemonium prevailed when Khader said people who are putting up banners and posters calling for a ban on Muslim traders as "cowards". Khader's use of the word "cowards" caused agitation among BJP lawmakers.

Some BJP MLAs alleged that their Congress lawmakers were condemning incidents selectively. "It is the Congress that did vote-bank politics all these years," CM's political secretary MP Renukacharya said.

