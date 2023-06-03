  1. Home
  2. ‘Reveal the source of revenue; Karnataka will face deep crisis’: Kateel hits out at CM over implementation of guarantees

‘Reveal the source of revenue; Karnataka will face deep crisis’: Kateel hits out at CM over implementation of guarantees

News Network
June 3, 2023

kateela.jpg

Mangaluru, June 3: The BJP in Karnataka on Saturday asked the Congress government to bring out a white paper on the financial situation of the state and reveal the source of revenue for implementing the five poll promises of the party.

Addressing reporters here, BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said even while implementing the guarantees, the entire process lacked clarity.

The details of the implementation of the schemes should be made clear to the people, he said.

On the 10 kg free rice scheme for BPL families implemented by the state, Kateel wanted to know whether it would be an additional 10 kg rice, besides the 5 kg rice already being provided by the Centre.

Kateel said the state will face a deep financial crisis if the Congress is implementing the guarantees only with an eye on the coming elections to local bodies and the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

The state government should convey to the public the source of income for the implementation of guarantees.

The Congress had announced the schemes before elections without any clarity and is implementing them without clear-cut details, he alleged.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his Cabinet has decided to implement the ruling Congress's five poll guarantees, without any discrimination of caste or religion, and has fixed a timeline to operationalise the schemes within this financial year.

In its manifesto for the Assembly elections, the Congress had promised to implement five guarantees -- 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders, both in the age group of 18-25 (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on coming to power.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 31,2023

saliath.jpg

Mangaluru, May 31: A 24-year-old volleyball player from Dakshina Kannada, who had represented Karnataka state at national level tournaments, died of cardiac arrest under mysterious circumstances today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Salihath, daughter of daughter of Adam and Havva couple from Padangadi Poyyegudde in Belthangady taulk of Dakshina Kannada. 

She was an alumna of SDM College, Ujire. She was residing at her husband’s house at Chikkamagaluru after she got married a year ago. 

It is learnt that Salihath was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru after she complained of chest pain. She breathed her last Wednesday morning without responding to any treatment. Doctors confirmed that she died of cardiac arrest.

Salihath completed her primary education from Padangadi, ninth standard at an aided high school in Ujire, Class 10 at Mundaje and PU and degree at SDM Colelge Ujire. She made commendable achievement in sports when doing her PU and degree studies.

Initially, Salihath was coached by Hyder Padangadi. When she was in high school of Mundaje, physical teacher Gunapal M S was her coach. She was instrumental in Karnataka state getting second spot in the national level volleyball competition that was held at Allahabad of Uttar Pradesh.

Later, when she was doing PU and degree studies at SDM Ujire she was one of the most sought after volleyball players of Karnataka. Physical director of SDM College, Ramesh also had put lots of efforts in grooming Salihath as a national level volleyball player.

Salihath had bagged silver medal at national level, gold medal in senior nationals of south zone and third place in junior nationals. Dr D Veerendra Heggade had also honoured Salihath on her achievements. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 20,2023

trio.jpg

Newsroom, May 20: The freshly sworn-in Karnataka Cabinet on Saturday had its first meeting, post which the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, announced the approval of poll promises made by the Congress.

"Five guarantees in the manifesto were promised and the order for the implementation of those five guarantees was given after the first Cabinet meeting. All will be in force after next cabinet meeting which will be called within a week," Siddaramaiah told reporters during a press conference in the Vidhan Soudha.

During the campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections - which the Congress won by a landslide, bagging 136 seats - the party had made five guarantees to the people.

Here are the five schemes announced by the Congress in its election manifesto:

Gruha Jyothi
This scheme assures 200 units of free electricity per month for every household in the state.

Gruha Lakshmi
This scheme aims to provide Rs 2,000 every month to the woman head of a house.

Anna Bhagya
10 kg of free rice will be provided to Below Poverty Line (BPL) card holders per month.

Yuva Nidhi
The scheme promises Rs 3,000 to graduate unemployed youth and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders of this year maximum of up to two years.

Sakshi scheme
It aims to provide free bus passes for women in Karnataka to travel across the state.

These five guarantees were given in-principal approval the same day as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet took oath in the state capital.

Prior to the Cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah announced that his government would fulfill the election guarantees they made.

"We will give an administration which people have expected from us. Five guarantees will be passed in the cabinet meeting and an order will be issued to implement them today itself," Siddaramaiah said soon after taking oath as the Chief Minister.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the five 'guarantees' promised by the party before the elections in Karnataka would be implemented within a few hours after the first Cabinet meeting.

"I had said we don't make false promises. We do what we say. The first cabinet meeting of the new government will take place in one to two hours. In that meeting, all the five 'guarantees' will become a law," Gandhi said after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony.

In the May 10 Assembly elections, the Congress ousted the BJP from power, winning 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. BJP got 66 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda managed only 19.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 28,2023

diamond.jpg

Mangaluru, May 28: The customs officers seized 306.21 carat diamonds of different sizes from a passenger at Mangaluru International Airport. The value of the seized diamond is Rs 1.69 crore. 

Customs official said that during the pre-embarkation security check of passengers at the Mangaluru International Airport, the CISF personnel intercepted a passenger bound to Dubai and found two pouches concealed in his underpants on the suspicion that they contained precious stones.

The passenger hailing from Kasaragod was offloaded and handed over by CISF to the customs officers at the airport for further investigation. 

The two pouches contained 13 smaller packets with diamonds of different sizes. 

The passenger was arrested and produced before the Magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody. Further investigations are in progress.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.