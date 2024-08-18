Revitalizing adventure: Dakshina Kannada lifts trekking ban

  1. Home
News Network
August 17, 2024

Mangaluru: In an exciting development for adventure enthusiasts, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has lifted the ban on trekking in the Netravati Peak area within the Belthangady Wildlife Range of Kudremukh National Park, as well as in other parts of the district. 

This decision, announced on Saturday, reopens opportunities for nature lovers to explore the region's breathtaking landscapes.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP confirmed that trekking to the district's hilly ranges and peaks, along with other adventure activities conducted by homestays, resorts, and the forest department, can now resume. However, he emphasized the need for necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of participants.

The ban was initially imposed to safeguard the public from potential hazards, such as landslides, lightning, and tree falls, brought on by heavy monsoon rains. Following a comprehensive report from the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of the Kudremukh Wildlife Division in Karkala, the administration deemed it safe to lift the restrictions.

With the ban now lifted, thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts can once again immerse themselves in the district's stunning natural beauty, all while adhering to safety guidelines.

News Network
August 10,2024

Mysuru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said Saturday that probe into some of the alleged scams are underway and he will speak on them once the investigation report comes to him.

The Congress veteran said he was overwhelmed at the success of the Janandolana held in Mysuru on Friday.

The Janandolan in the chief minister's home district was in support of him and to counter the opposition’s allegations and their foot march. Asked about opposition leaders' claim that they will continue their fight until the CM resigns, Siddaramaiah said, "Will I fear such things, will I bow down to such things? If they indulge in false propaganda. People will suppress their agitations that are with false allegations, on getting to know the truth."

The CM also visited Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple atop the Chamundi Hills after a long time to mark Shravana Shanivara. Last year he has visited the temple in August to make the goddess the first beneficiary of Gruhalakshmi scheme, one of the five guarantees of the Congress government.

Attacking the BJP in the state, Siddaramaiah said he knows what the saffron party state president B Y Vijayendra, his father and former CM B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Opposition Leader R Ashoka have done. “There are some more scams to be unearthed,” he added.

The BJP-JD(S) are scheduled to conclude their protest march on Saturday in Mysuru city. The final day of the 'Mysuru Chalo' protest march began at Ramaswamy circle here today and will culminate at Maharaja’s College Grounds, where a valedictory rally is organised.

To a question on the opposition’s allegations against him, Siddaramaiah said, he will tackle them politically and legally. Describing the allegation against him as ‘false’, he said, "I have spoken on a few issues in the Janandolan and will present some more issues before the people shortly."

Speaking on the Janandolana, the CM said, "It was held to counter the opposition’s padayatra, to counter their false allegations. It was held, to tell the truth to the people. The BJP-JD(S) alliance is trying to project me in bad light. They are trying to weaken the democratically-elected government in Karnataka. They think that they will be politically benefited, if they defame me. They are involved in various scams. I will expose them all, and initiate action against them."

News Network
August 9,2024

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 15-year-old boy from Benjanapadavu village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, has died by suicide. 

The young student, Bhavish Acharya, was a Class 10 student who tragically ended his life by hanging himself in the bathroom of his home.

Bhavish, the son of Udaya Acharya, lived with his family in Benjanapadavu Karavali Site and was studying at a private school in Badakabailu. 

According to sources close to the family, Bhavish had frequently expressed difficulties with his studies, sharing his concerns with his parents. However, the exact circumstances that led to this devastating act remain unknown.

On the evening of August 7, Bhavish returned home and remained indoors. Around 7:30 p.m., he went to the bathroom and didn’t return for an unusually long time. 

Worried, his family knocked on the door, but there was no response. Fearing the worst, they broke the door open and were confronted with the heartbreaking sight of Bhavish hanging. He was rushed to Thumbay hospital, but tragically, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Bantwal twon police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the factors leading to this tragic event.

Agencies
August 8,2024

Paris: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced retirement after her heartbreaking disqualification from the Olympics, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue.

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday, posted on X to announce her decision.

Addressing her mother Premlata, Vinesh wrote, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken."

"I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)," added the two-time world championships bronze-medallist.

Vinesh appealed against her disqualification from the Olympic finals on Wednesday in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal.

She spent a good part of the day at a polyclinic inside the Games village owing to severe dehydration caused by her desperate measures to make the cut, which included going hungry, avoiding fluids and staying up all night to sweat it out.

An ad-hoc division of the CAS has been set up here for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony. Her appeal will be taken up in the next few hours.

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, replaced her in the final against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

Hidebrandt won the bout to claim gold and Vinesh is now banking on CAS to be a joint silver-medallist with Lopez.

However, the sport's international governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW) has made it clear on its part that the current weigh-in rule cannot be changed as of now.

"On IOA’s suggestion that a wrestler's results from the day on which the athlete met the weigh-in requirements should not be disqualified, the UWW President was sympathetic.

"UWW will also discuss the suggestion at an appropriate platform but it could not be done retrospectively," the world body said in a statement late on Wednesday after its President Nenad Lalovic met IOA chief P T Usha.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night.

She was assured of at least a silver medal before the disqualification.

Vinesh is a three-time Olympian and has won gold medals in both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. 

