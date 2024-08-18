Revitalizing adventure: Dakshina Kannada lifts trekking ban

Mangaluru: In an exciting development for adventure enthusiasts, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has lifted the ban on trekking in the Netravati Peak area within the Belthangady Wildlife Range of Kudremukh National Park, as well as in other parts of the district.
This decision, announced on Saturday, reopens opportunities for nature lovers to explore the region's breathtaking landscapes.
Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP confirmed that trekking to the district's hilly ranges and peaks, along with other adventure activities conducted by homestays, resorts, and the forest department, can now resume. However, he emphasized the need for necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of participants.
The ban was initially imposed to safeguard the public from potential hazards, such as landslides, lightning, and tree falls, brought on by heavy monsoon rains. Following a comprehensive report from the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of the Kudremukh Wildlife Division in Karkala, the administration deemed it safe to lift the restrictions.
With the ban now lifted, thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts can once again immerse themselves in the district's stunning natural beauty, all while adhering to safety guidelines.
