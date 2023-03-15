  1. Home
  2. Right to rule!?: Veerashaiva - Lingayats demands 65 Cong tickets in Karnataka polls

Right to rule!?: Veerashaiva - Lingayats demands 65 Cong tickets in Karnataka polls

News Network
March 16, 2023

congress.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 16: The Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, which has highest number of legislators in Karnataka, has sought to strengthen its hold on state politics. 

Senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who is also president of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, on Wednesday met Congress national president Mallikarjuna Kharge and requested him to give 65 tickets to Veerashaiva-Lingayat community leaders in the coming assembly elections.

Shamanur along with other community leaders met Kharge here and said that in the previous assembly elections, Congress gave 42 tickets to Veerashaiva- Lingayat community leaders and in which 18 candidates won. This time the number of seats should be increased, he said in his plea to Kharge.

“Veerashaiva-Lingayat community voters spread across the state and their support was crucial for any party to come to power. If the Congress gave more seats to the community leaders, it would be easy for the party to come to power,” he told reporters.  

Senior leader from the community and former minister S R Patil also met Kharge separately. However Patil said he conveyed the party leader that he is ready to contest in the assembly polls if the party gave him the ticket.

On Monday senior leader M B Patil also met Kharge and demanded 65 seats for Veerashaiva-Lingayat community leaders.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 5,2023

mango.jpg

Even as the peak mango season is expected to start from May, the overall yield of the crop is likely to be low this year like past two years. Horticulture experts predict that the output in Karnataka could be at least 30 per cent less and the shortfall may turn the king of fruits expensive.

Untimely rain in December and excess heat in February have adversely impacted flowering and fruit setting. The vagaries of the weather will continue to impact mango yield in the state for the third consecutive year. 

Farmers were expecting a good yield this year after low yields in the last two years. However, senior officials in the Horticulture Department and the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) said that the state might get only 70 per cent of mango yield this season.

Mangoes are grown in over 1.60 lakh hectares in Karnataka. In a normal year, 14 lakh tonnes of yield is expected. But due to the withering of flowers between December and February, around 10 lakh tonnes of mango harvest is expected.

Last year, farmers had cultivated mangoes on 1.30 lakh hectares of land but could harvest only 7 to 8 lakh tonnes. The average yield of mangoes in the state in the last five years is 12 lakh tonnes.

Officials also fear the shorter span of winter might impact the quality of the fruits.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 13,2023

airport.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 13: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), the second busiest airport in Karnataka, handled 2,00,527 national and 92,290 foreign travellers in the first two months of the calendar year.

The MIA had handled 1,38,510 domestic and 56,506 international passengers in the corresponding two months of the previous calendar year, thus effectively ensuring that MIA handled 97,801 more passengers in the first two months of this calendar year, a release from the Adani-run MIA said here Sunday.

With more routes and airports opening, the development of airports has improved increasing the country’s investment opportunities while simultaneously increasing job prospects, the release said.

All seven Adani airports saw an increase of 92 per cent in domestic and 133 per cent in international travellers. There has been a rise in the number of domestic flights by 58 per cent and international flights by 61 per cent.

The air traffic jumped by around 100 per cent compared to the previous year, taking the number to pre-pandemic levels with more than 14.25 million passengers using these airports during the last year.

This upward trend is expected to continue and it is anticipated that the number of trips people will take in a year will increase. One of the factors driving this growth is the restart of tourism after the pandemic.

Being the second busiest airport in the country, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recorded nearly 8.44 million passenger movements in January-February this year. CSMIA witnessed nearly 2.22 million international and 6.22 million domestic passengers.

The first two months also saw a huge rush at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad. It had 1.74 million domestic passengers flying in and out of the airport. Its international traffic recorded 2,83,379 travellers.

Jaipur is the 11th busiest airport in the country. Jaipur International Airport (JIAL) recorded nearly 0.95 million passenger movements. JIAL experienced significant growth, with nearly 69,300 international passengers and around 0.88 million domestic passengers.

Being the busiest airport in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) recorded nearly 1.04 million passenger movements in both months. CCSIA witnessed a fruitful first two months with nearly 1,36,880 international and around 9.03 lakh domestic passengers.

Considered the gateway to Northeast India, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport has flights to and from 32 domestic and two international destinations. It recorded a footfall of 9,02,694 passengers, witnessing a sharp increase from the corresponding months last year.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded 2,99,850 and 2,99,770 domestic and international footfalls. The airport has connectivity to ten domestic and 12 international airports.

The growth in traffic is proof of Adani Airports’ attempts to promote passenger confidence through initiatives like e-gates, barcode scanners, friendly and cooperative ground staff, Pranam Service, free Wi-Fi, retail and F and B stores and automated parking systems.

The rise in passenger traffic was driven by positive sentiments among air travellers and a strong surge due to the festive holiday season, the release said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 4,2023

suhail2.jpg

Riyadh: Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, asserted that the bilateral relationship between two countries is strong and fast enhancing to its height. 

He was addressing the Indian diaspora at a function organized by the Indian community at Hotel Crown Plaza (old Riyadh Palace) in Riyadh-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last week. He was given felicitation and accorded with the warm welcome by the Indian community.  

“In terms of trade and commerce, the KSA is the 4th largest partner of India; the KSA has been a traditionally strongest strategic partner in the energy… As a bilateral partner, there was a worth more than US$ 42 billion trades in 2021-2022; our export to the KSA has been constantly increasing & it's expected to increase by 25% in one year between 2021-22 & 2022-23; there has been a rapid leap in the relation between India & KSA with regard to the defense sector too..." he elucidated. 

The Ambassador said that he was appointed as a head of the Indian Embassy-KSA at an exciting time when the Indo-Saudi relationship is being augmented. 

Dr Khan asserted that the Kingdom is swiftly being transformed to a new pinnacle in line with the Vision-2030, a brainchild conceived by the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister for the overall development of the KSA. 

India and the Kingdom reached a great milestone in their strategic partnership. Trade, commerce, education, technology, health, investment & energy are some of the sectors where the two countries partnered to the next level of positive growth and development. 

Further, he stated that a cultural bridge has also been built to open up an ambience enabling Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Amitha Bachan & other cine stars to make their debut appearances on the stage in the KSA.  

Dr Khan voiced his immense appreciations for the contributions of the Indian community, who comprised of more than 2.5 million, towards the progressive development of the KSA. He also expressed his earnest pleasure and gratification for the wholehearted gestures the Saudi Arabian leaderships offered to India.  

Dr Khan resumed his office in Riyadh in January this year. Earlier, he was serving as the Indian Ambassador to Lebanon. 

There were more than 300 Indian invitees, who attended in the 'Welcoming Ceremony'. Various organizations like Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra, Bihar, Associations, Tamil Sangam represented by Ahmed Imtiyaz, AMU Alumni Association etc, Social/community workers & known individuals in the KSA have welcomed & applauded him by garlanding, offering shawls, presenting boutiques on the occasion.

Karanataka represented by Santosh Shetty, Dr Vanishree Santosh Shetty, Dr Anwar Kurshid, Nelson D'Souza, Usman Gulvadi, Dr P A Hameed Padubidri, Francis Kota, Rajesh Kumar, Pavitra Shetty, Ashraf Kozi (JDS), Dr Kyzer, Viraj Shetty, Jagdish Belchada, Shahul Hameed in Riyadh were present on the occasion to welcome the Ambassador. 

Mohammad Zaigham Khan Convener of All India Steering Committee, Shihab Kottukad, Satish and other heads of the various organizations were also there to witness the program. Saleem Tamil Nadu, Mehamoona Abbas and other duos were there to read out the names of the bouquet presenters on the occasion.

(With inputs from Dr P A Hameed Padubidri)

Khan2.jpg

Khan.jpg

suhail1.jpg

suhail.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.