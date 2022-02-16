  1. Home
RIP Channaveer Kanavi: 93-year-old Kannada poet winds up earthly journey

February 16, 2022

Dharwad, Feb 16: Senior poet Nadoja Channaveer Kanavi, who had recovered from Covid-19 infection, passed away at a private hospital at Sattur near Dharwad on Wednesday following multi-organ failure.

He was 93 and is survived by his daughter and four sons. His wife Shantadevi had passed away last year.

Kanavi was admitted to a private hospital on January 14 after he complained of respiratory problems. On admission, Kanavi tested Covid-19 positive and was shifted to ICU. However, he had recovered from the infection but continued to remain on a ventilator for several days.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced that the government will bear his medical expenditure.

Bommai, during his visit to Hubballi on February 13, had visited Kanavi and wished him a speedy recovery. However, the health condition of Kanavi deteriorated on February 14. The doctors treating Kanavi had said that the chest infection was not responding to the medications and he was drowsy.

The blood pressure had fallen and medications were started to maintain the blood pressure.

There was further deterioration in his kidney function and the nephrology team was taking care of the same.

However, he failed to respond to medical treatment and breathed his last on Wednesday.

Born on June 18, 1928, at Hombal village in Gadag (then Dharwad) district, Channaveera Kanavi came to Dharwad to study at RLS High School. Murugha Mutt provided him shelter and food till he completed his schooling. After matriculation, he joined the Karnatak College for BA and that was where the poet in him bloomed, thanks to the then principal of the college, Dr V K Gokak, an eminent litterateur who was honoured with the Jnanpith Award.

Kanavi did his M A in Kannada from Karnatak University in 1952. Soon, he joined the publication wing of the University as a secretary and served there for 31 years before retiring as its director in 1983.

Kanavi has brought out 26 collections of poems starting with ‘Kavyakshi’ in 1949. He has published 28 books on criticism and essays. He had the privilege of several prestigious awards and positions coming his way. He was honoured with the Central Sahitya Akademi award for his collection of poems ‘Jeevadhwani’ in 1982, Karnatak Sahitya Akademi Award in 1985, Karnatak Rajyotsava Award in 1989, Pampa Award in 1999, ‘Nadoja’ honorary D Litt by Hampi Kannada University in 2002, honorary doctorate by Karnatak University in 2004 and Ambikatanayadatta National Award in 2012.

He was a member of Central Sahitya Akademi, Karnatak Sahitya Akademi, Kannada Book Authority, Karnatak University syndicate, president of Akhila Karnataka Kendra Kannada Kriya Samiti, Kannada Development Authority and Dharwad Sahitya Sambhrama Organising Committee. Kanavi had the privilege of presiding over the 65th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held at Hassan in 1996. He had inaugurated the 'Mysuru Dasara Utsav' in 2016.

February 15,2022

Moscow, Feb 15: The tone of the crisis over Ukraine shifted Monday as Russia’s top diplomat endorsed more talks to resolve its stand-off with the West, and Ukrainian officials hinted at offering concessions to avert war, even as Russian warships massed off Ukraine’s Black Sea coast and Russian ground troops appeared poised to strike.

In stage-managed, televised meetings, the Kremlin sent its strongest signals yet that it would seek further negotiations with the West rather than launch immediate military action, with state television showing a feed of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov telling President Vladimir Putin there was still a diplomatic path ahead. Minutes later, it showed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu telling Putin that what he characterised as “large-scale drills” around Ukraine were coming to an end.

“I believe that our possibilities are far from exhausted,” Lavrov said, referring to Russia’s negotiations with the West. “I would propose continuing and intensifying them.”

Putin responded ambiguously: “Good.”

It was a sign that the Kremlin was still holding out the possibility that it could use its troop buildup to achieve key objectives without military action. The prospect for such a scenario was bolstered in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left open the possibility of dropping his country’s ambition to join the NATO alliance — a move that would help fulfil one of Putin’s key demands.

At a news conference, Zelenskyy emphasized that NATO membership was “for our security,” with the goal of joining the alliance written into the country’s constitution. But he acknowledged the difficult place the country found itself in, nearly completely encircled by Russian forces and with partners like the United States insisting they will not send troops into Ukraine to repel a Russian invasion.

“How much should Ukraine go on that path?” Zelenskyy said of NATO membership. “Who will support us?” The prospect of Ukraine joining NATO, he posited, could be “like a dream.”

Zelenskyy spoke alongside Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, the latest Western leader trying shuttle diplomacy to avert war. The flurry of diplomacy came as fears of war have caused oil prices to spike, pushing well past $90 a barrel.

“If Russia violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine again, we know what to do,” Scholz said. “In the event of military escalation, we are ready for very far-reaching and effective sanctions in coordination with our allies.”

Scholz will fly to Moscow on Tuesday for crisis talks with Putin, following up on last week’s Kremlin visit by President Emmanuel Macron of France. Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau of Poland — a country that is one of Russia’s most vocal critics in Europe — was also scheduled to visit Moscow on Tuesday to meet with his Russian counterpart, Lavrov. And Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio of Italy prepared to depart for his own Eastern European tour, which will bring him to Kyiv on Tuesday and Moscow on Wednesday.

Because of the continuing crisis, the United States is temporarily closing its embassy in Kyiv and moving its operations to Lviv, a city much farther from Russian territory, the State Department said.

In his televised meeting with Putin, Lavrov highlighted the West’s diplomatic frenzy as a sign that the Kremlin’s strategy of pairing negotiations with military pressure was working. Putin laid out that strategy in an address to Russian diplomats in November: It was good that “tensions” were high with the West, the president told them, and it was “important for them to remain in this state for as long as possible.”

And he directed his diplomats to demand “security guarantees” from the West, such as a legally binding pledge that Ukraine will never join the NATO alliance.
“Our initiative,” Lavrov told Putin, “shook up our Western colleagues and became the reason they have no longer been able to ignore many of our previous appeals.”

Lavrov also said that Russia had prepared a 10-page response in its written back-and-forth with NATO and the United States over the Kremlin’s security demands.

Ambiguity about what comes next has been central to Putin’s strategy in the crisis set off by his troop buildup. Western officials warn that an invasion remains a real possibility in the coming days.

In Monday’s televised meetings, Putin did not state his own position, even after his defence minister told him that Russian military exercises were winding down. He did not specify which exercises were ending, but Russia has used the pretext of exercises to move troops and warships from across the country to within striking distance of Ukraine.

“Some of the drills are already ending and some will end soon,” Shoigu said.

“We’ll speak in more detail now,” Putin told him, before the Kremlin’s video feed ended.

The ambiguity over Russia’s intentions is forcing Ukraine and its Western partners to make hard decisions about what concessions to make to prevent an invasion — and causing discord over how seriously to take the threat.

The secretary of Ukraine’s security council, Oleksiy Danilov, reiterated the government’s position Monday that an invasion is less likely than how the United States has portrayed it. Such comments are intended to prevent panic among Ukrainians but also might be aimed at easing negotiations with Russia, analysts have said.

“We recognize the risks that exist on the territory of our country,” Danilov said. “But the situation is under complete control. Moreover, we, as of today, do not see that a full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation could happen on the 16th or 17th of this month.”

United States officials last week suggested Russian military action could begin within days. “We don’t see it,” Danilov said.

On Monday, the State Department recommended that US citizens leave Belarus and Transnistria, a Russian-backed breakaway region in Moldova. Both Belarus and Transnistria neighbour Ukraine.
The outlines of a possible diplomatic resolution, though still highly ambiguous and with uncertain prospects, arose in media interviews by a senior diplomat and at Zelenskyy’s joint news conference with Scholz.

In a televised address to the nation Monday evening, Zelenskyy struck a tone that was less dismissive of the threat of Russian military action than his previous comments. Zelenskyy said he had declared Wednesday — the date US officials had suggested as a possible date for the start of a Russian incursion — as a day of “national unity.”

Zelenskyy said that previous predictions by Western governments of a possible start of war had proved wrong and said there was no reason to worry Wednesday.

February 1,2022

New Delhi, Feb 1: For every rupee in the government coffer, 58 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes, 35 paise from borrowings and other liabilities, 5 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment and 2 paise from non-debt capital receipts, according to the Budget documents for 2022-23.

According to the Union Budget 2022-23 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, goods and services tax will contribute 16 paise in every rupee revenue, while corporation tax will contribute 15 paise to each rupee earned.

The government is also looking to earn 7 paise for every rupee from Union excise duty and 5 paise from customs duty. Income tax will yield 15 paise to every rupee collection.

The collection from 'borrowings and other liabilities' will be 35 paise, according to the Budget 2022-23.

On the expenditure side, the biggest outlay component is interest payments at 20 paise for every rupee, followed by the states' share of taxes and duties at 17 paise.

Allocation for the defence stood at 8 paise.

Expenditure on central sector schemes will be 15 paise, while the allocation for centrally-sponsored schemes will be 9 paise.

The expenditure on the 'Finance Commission and other transfers' is pegged at 10 paise. Subsidies and pension will account for 8 paise and 4 paise, respectively, in each rupee spending.

The government will spend 9 paise in every rupee on 'other expenditures'.  

February 12,2022

A day after the United States waded into the controversy over ban on Hijabs in the schools in Karnataka, the government of India said that the “motivated comments” on its “internal issues” were not welcome.

New Delhi apparently reacted to a tweet by Rashad Hussain, the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom. Hussain had argued in the tweet that the ban on Hijab in schools in Karnataka had violated religious freedom.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi stated on Saturday that the matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka was under judicial examination by the High Court. “Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the MEA, said. “Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities.”

Hussain tweeted on the Hijab controversy in Karnataka late on Friday.

“Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire,” Rashad Hussain, the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, tweeted. “The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls.”

Hussain, an Indian-American attorney and diplomat, was appointed by President Joe Biden’s administration last year as the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

He was the first US Government official to publicly make a comment on the controversy that erupted in Karnataka.

Hussain’s comment on the controversy over Hijab in India came on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a bilateral meeting with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on the sideline of a meeting of the a Quad Foreign Ministers at Melbourne in Australia.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had earlier hit out at the Government of India for depriving Muslim girls of education and called it a “grave violation of fundamental human rights”. “To deny anyone this fundamental right & (and) terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. The world must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims,” Qureshi had posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Biden Administration has been tacitly conveying to the Modi Government concerns in the US over the perception that India was backsliding on human rights and freedom of speech and religion. The US President as well as his Vice President Kamala Harris subtly nudged the Prime Minister to protect democratic principles of India, when they had hosted him in Washington DC on September 24 last year.

The US has been nudging India on the issue of declining religious freedom even during Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump’s four-year term in the White House.

Hussain’s predecessor Samuel Brownback had in June 2020 expressed concern over violence and discrimination against religious and ethnic minorities in India.

The US Commission for International Religious Freedom – an independent, bipartisan US federal government commission – on November 5 last year reiterated its plea to the Biden Administration to designate India – along with Russia, Lebanon and Vietnam – as a 'Country of Particular Concern' in view of the impact of the policies implemented by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s government in New Delhi on religious freedom of the minority Muslims, Sikhs and Christians as well as of the Dalits and the Adivasis.

The Modi Government, however, has been defending its track record in protecting democratic principles, human rights and religious freedom.

