Road rage: Stony-hearted woman drags businessman on car’s bonnet for 3 km in Bengaluru after argument

News Network
January 20, 2023

Bengaluru, Jan 20: In bizarre case of road rage, a woman drove her SUV with a helpless businessman hanging on the bonnet for three kilometres in Bengaluru’s Jnana Bharathi Nagar after a heated argument today. The man, unable to get off, held on to the bonnet.

The accused has been identified as Priyanka, a married woman. In a complaint to the police, the businessman, Darshan S, alleged Priyanka's Tata Nexon collided with his Maruti Suzuki Swift which sparked an argument. Meanwhile, a counter case was also filed. 

The incident

When, Darshan, a resident of Mariyappanapalya, was on his way to work, a woman driving in a SUV (Tata Nexon) blocked his way at the junction near Mangalore Independent PU College on Ullal Main Road in West Bengaluru around 10:15 am though the signal had turned green.

Darshan asked her if she could not see the signal. The woman identified as Priyanka, in response, showed him the middle finger and said an expletive before driving off. Darshan followed the SUV and intercepted her vehicle in Ullal and asked her to apologise to him for abusing and giving her the finger.

Darshan and his friends Yeshwanth, Vinay and his brother Sujan reached the spot and insisted the woman get out of the vehicle. Her husband Pramod assaulted Darshan and threatened him with dire consequences.

Police reached the spot and asked both Priyanka and Darshan to come to the police station. Priyanka and her friend refused to visit the station. They drove the car in a bid to escape. Darshan tried to stop the SUV and climbed on top of the bonnet. Priyanka drove Darshan for more than three km despite him requesting to stop the vehicle as he may fall and die.

Public who witnessed the incident followed Priyanka’s vehicle and managed to stop the vehicle near Sankalpa hospital, Ullal Main Road at around 11 am.

Priyanka, her husband Pramod and their friend Nitish are booked for attempt to murder and other charges.

In a counter complaint, Pramod stated that he and his wife Priyanka were returning after visiting a hospital when they were taking a turn in the junction a man in a car (Maruti Swift) came on the wrong side and caused traffic jam. The man driving the car identified as Darshan abused his wife. When she pointed her finger at Darshan, he followed them and intercepted their SUV. Pramod claims he called the police control room 112.

Meanwhile Darshan called his friends. Pramod alleges that Darshan and others assaulted him and tore his wife’s clothes. When they were heading to the police station as suggested by the policemen at the spot Darshan climbed on the SUV's bonnet and broke the car glass and door. Pramod alleges that Darshan refused to get off the bonnet. Jnanabarathi police are investigating both cases.

January 17,2023

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has alleged that they are being pestered by the Ministers and ruling BJP MLAs to pay them bribe.

The Association members released before reporters here a purported conversation on WhatsApp and the audio of the conversation with the MLAs seeking money.

According to them, at least 14 MLAs and three or four Ministers were involved in the alleged extortion.

The Association working president Manjunath accused an MLA with arm-twisting an assistant executive engineer to collect bribe from the contractors.

He claimed that he paid money to the MLA directly and also through engineers. “I’ve been giving the bribe to the BJP MLA in installments since 2019,” Manjunath alleged.

The contractor claimed that he had paid Rs 20 lakh for a hospital construction work, Rs 12.5 lakh for PWD work, Rs 10 lakh during the COVID first wave and Rs 12 lakh during the second.

This apart, he paid Rs 22 lakh for the formation of a residential layout and for its approval from a competent authority in Chitradurga.

Manjunath charged the said MLA with demanding Rs 30 lakh as ‘advance commission.’ The Association’s charges come at a time when the Congress mounted an attack on the BJP accusing it of running an alleged 40 per cent commission government.

The Congress has been referring to an incident wherein a contractor committed suicide accusing the then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per commission.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations by saying there were no credible evidences to act on its partymen. 

News Network
January 19,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 19: Former MLA JR Lobo criticised Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath for claiming credit for Smart City, and other big projects being implemented in the city. Lobo said here on Wednesday he had got approval for several projects, when he was the MLA.

Lobo challenged Kamath to prove that these projects were sanctioned during the latter’s term with documents. He claimed that he got approval for Jalasiri and Amrut projects when Siddaramaiah was the CM. He alleged that Kamath was not even able to properly implement the projects.

Now, when the elections are nearing, they are remembering the Shakti Nagar Housing Project. “If he (Kamath) had made proper follow ups, then the poor would have got houses by now. If I become MLA, then I will implement this project within six months,” he said.

