Road rage: Stony-hearted woman drags businessman on car’s bonnet for 3 km in Bengaluru after argument

Bengaluru, Jan 20: In bizarre case of road rage, a woman drove her SUV with a helpless businessman hanging on the bonnet for three kilometres in Bengaluru’s Jnana Bharathi Nagar after a heated argument today. The man, unable to get off, held on to the bonnet.

The accused has been identified as Priyanka, a married woman. In a complaint to the police, the businessman, Darshan S, alleged Priyanka's Tata Nexon collided with his Maruti Suzuki Swift which sparked an argument. Meanwhile, a counter case was also filed.

The incident

When, Darshan, a resident of Mariyappanapalya, was on his way to work, a woman driving in a SUV (Tata Nexon) blocked his way at the junction near Mangalore Independent PU College on Ullal Main Road in West Bengaluru around 10:15 am though the signal had turned green.

Darshan asked her if she could not see the signal. The woman identified as Priyanka, in response, showed him the middle finger and said an expletive before driving off. Darshan followed the SUV and intercepted her vehicle in Ullal and asked her to apologise to him for abusing and giving her the finger.

Darshan and his friends Yeshwanth, Vinay and his brother Sujan reached the spot and insisted the woman get out of the vehicle. Her husband Pramod assaulted Darshan and threatened him with dire consequences.

Police reached the spot and asked both Priyanka and Darshan to come to the police station. Priyanka and her friend refused to visit the station. They drove the car in a bid to escape. Darshan tried to stop the SUV and climbed on top of the bonnet. Priyanka drove Darshan for more than three km despite him requesting to stop the vehicle as he may fall and die.

Public who witnessed the incident followed Priyanka’s vehicle and managed to stop the vehicle near Sankalpa hospital, Ullal Main Road at around 11 am.

Priyanka, her husband Pramod and their friend Nitish are booked for attempt to murder and other charges.

In a counter complaint, Pramod stated that he and his wife Priyanka were returning after visiting a hospital when they were taking a turn in the junction a man in a car (Maruti Swift) came on the wrong side and caused traffic jam. The man driving the car identified as Darshan abused his wife. When she pointed her finger at Darshan, he followed them and intercepted their SUV. Pramod claims he called the police control room 112.

Meanwhile Darshan called his friends. Pramod alleges that Darshan and others assaulted him and tore his wife’s clothes. When they were heading to the police station as suggested by the policemen at the spot Darshan climbed on the SUV's bonnet and broke the car glass and door. Pramod alleges that Darshan refused to get off the bonnet. Jnanabarathi police are investigating both cases.