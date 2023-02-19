Rohini - Roopa spat: Home Minister warns of action for ‘bringing bad name to IAS, IPS posts’

  1. Home
News Network
February 20, 2023

In the wake of fresh feud between IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhoori, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said that such incidents are condemnable and action will be taken.

Roopa, currently serving as the Managing Director of Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation has made 20 allegations including corruption and sending ‘intimate’ pictures to three IAS officers against Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department Rohini Sindhuri.

Reacting to the ugly spat between the two senior officers, the Home Minister said that he has spoken to the DGP and Chief Secretary and action will be taken.

“Even normal people on the streets will not speak like that and these two are behaving in such a bad manner. People see them in high esteem, but these two women’s behaviour is giving a bad name to the IAS and IPS communities. They must be punished. They are bringing a bad name to IAS and IPS. I have already spoken to the DGP and spoke with the Chief Secretary and even the CM has taken note of the incident. There are conduct rules, we will have to see whether such acts are permissible. This is not the first time, there were some incidents before between these two and were warned. But if it is not going to stop, we will have to think. According to the information I have there are some personal differences between the two, and the CM will take appropriate action,” Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his displeasure over the public spat and directed Chief Secretary Vandana Sharma and DG&IGP Praveen Sood to initiate appropriate action within the framework of the law and issue notice to them.

Based on the orders of the CM, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma is likely to issue a notice to Roopa as well as Rohini Sindhuri.

Meanwhile, Rohini Sindhuri’s husband Sudheer Reddy slammed Roopa and said that he will be filing a complaint against the IPS officer.

“Who is this Roopa? Is she Sindhuri’s senior? Or does she belong to the same department? What’s her interest in this case? I need to know what’s her personal agenda. She is nowhere related to Sindhuri. I don’t know why she is speaking personally. For me, it looks like jealousy or maybe she has some mental illness. I need to know how she got access to those photos. Whether she has hacked a phone and got these photos? She should reveal the names of the 3 people whom she claims these photos were sent. Let her name those 3 people so that we can ask them directly. We have not shared any photos with anybody. All these photos are old photos taken in 2013. These photos have been taken out of context and shared. I am going to file a police complaint against Roopa as it is a personal matter,” Sudheer Reddy said.

Roopa in her Facebook post had said that as proof to her allegations, she has submitted all documents to the government

Roopa’s husband Munish Moudgil is also a senior IAS officer in the Karnataka Government.

News Network
February 17,2023

Minutes after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai began presenting the 2023-24 Budget, a ruckus broke out in the Assembly. This is the CM’s second budget and the BJP government’s last in the current term. 

CM Bommai is likely to make some big-ticket announcements like welfare schemes and fulfilment of the demands of several key communities, with an eye on the Assembly election likely to be held in April-May.

Bengaluru, with its perennial traffic woes and flooding issues, is likely to get an infrastructural push in the budget. Earlier this week, Bengaluru was ranked among the most traffic-congested cities in the world, according to the Tom Tom traffic index. The city topped the chart of India’s most traffic-congested cities, followed by Pune (ranked 6), New Delhi (34) and Mumbai (47).

The budget to be presented by Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio is likely to be aimed at pleasing all sections of the society, and the Chief Minister is also likely to highlight the achievements of the government, official sources said.

News Network
February 13,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 13: Strongly opposing Valentine’s Day celebrations, the Dakshina Kannada district unit of Bajrang Dal district has urged all business establishments in Mangaluru, not to support the celebrations. 

In his message to business establishments, especially gift centres Bajrang Dal district convener Naveen Moodushedde said that promoting the sale of Valentine's Day gifts would be insult to the Indian culture. 

“India is known for its unique culture. Despite this, youth are becoming more influenced by western culture. Such an influence is having an impact on Indian culture,” he said. 

He said it is not right to observe Valentine’s Day as part of Indian tradition. “In the name of Valentine’s Day, unethical activities are taking place,” he alleged. 

On similar lines, Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samithi also demanded that Valentine’s Day celebrations should not be allowed in the city. They urged the city police commissioner to take action against those who indulge in ‘inappropriate behaviour’ in public spaces.

Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and, through later folk traditions, has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.

News Network
February 9,2023

Karnataka Department of Collegiate and Technical Education and Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) inked an MoU on Thursday, February 9, to set up 'Industrial Internet of Things Labs' (IoT Innovation Labs) in 35 government polytechnics across the State.

The project costing Rs 1.52 crore also includes setting up of AI labs in at least two institutions.

The MoU was signed in presence of Minister for IT/BT C N Ashwath Narayan at Vikasa Souda by P Pradeep, Commissioner, DCTE and Balajee Sowrirajan, Vice-President and MD Samsung semiconductor India Research.

"Samsung India, through the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India has piloted the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) offering online coursework aligned to the C20 Curriculum Internet of Things (IoT). The SIC coursework has been mapped with our C20 curriculum so that it helps students thoroughly learn all the foundation concepts in IoT," Narayan said.

As of now, setting up of AI labs in two colleges has been confirmed. However, DCTE has asked to establish AI labs in at least 15 institutions.

The labs will be housed in Government Polytechnics at Aurad, Bagepalli, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Devadurga, Hangal, Harihara, Jalaki, Joida, Kalaburagi, Kalagi, Kampli, Koppal, Lingasugur, Mangaluru, Masale Hosahalli, Mundagod, Mysuru, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shiralakoppa, Shivamogga, Siddapura, Srirangapatna, Surapura, Udupi and Vijayapura.

According to officials, the hands-on experiment opportunities along with the online learning resources and a library of capstone project statement is expected to help students get industry training at Polytechnics as well as get industry credentials through certifications ensuring they are job-ready.

The "IoT Innovation Lab" would help foster innovations in solving local problems using IoT, they said, these labs will also be available for students at nearby Government Institutions to be used, especially for who are in Engineering and First Grade Colleges.

These labs include tools and technologies that can be applied for various STEM experiments including Unmanned Ariel Vehicles (Drones), Automobile, Bio-Medical, AgriTech, BioTech, and other potential STEM applications. Students will also have opportunities to experiment and learn hands-on servicing of mobile phone, used as tools in IoT projects. 

