  1. Home
  2. Rollback of Muslim quota likely to turn into crisis in poll-bound Karnataka

Rollback of Muslim quota likely to turn into crisis in poll-bound Karnataka

News Network
March 28, 2023

protest.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 28: Withdrawal of 4 per cent reservation for Muslim community by the ruling BJP government is likely to snowball into a crisis-situation in the poll-bound Karnataka.

As the major political parties engage in a war of words over the issue, members of the Muslim community came out in the open on Tuesday to protest against the BJP government's decision.

The ruling BJP had withdrawn reservation of Muslims under 2B category and sent a proposal to the Centre. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the 4 per cent quota for Muslim will be given to Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

Chief Minister Bommai maintained that the reservation quota for Muslims will be intact as they will be moved to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

Muslim groups and political parties have come to the streets lately demanding that their quota should remain untouched. The protests have been staged in Belagavi, Chitradurga and Mandya cities of Karnataka.

The Minority Unit of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Muslim community members had taken out a protest march in Belagavi. The agitators raised slogans against the ruling BJP party. They had also submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner's office.

Members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest on the road in Chitradurga raising slogans against the government. SDPI had built a platform near DC Circle for the protest. As the police denied permission, the protest was staged on the road.

Various Muslim organisations and SDPI staged a protest against withdrawal of reservation. The protest was staged near the Vishveshvaraya statue in Mandya.

Former CM and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy raised a concern that what if Muslim community takes to the streets like the Banjara community? Who will be responsible for the consequences?

"I appreciate the conduct of Muslim community at this hour. The BJP government had taken decisions as per whims and fancies. If Muslim community members had come to streets angered by withdrawal of their 4 per cent reservation, innocent people would have lost their lives," he reiterated.

Kumaraswamy further stated that the national parties should not indulge in creating conflicting situations between castes. Both parties are indulging in this, he added.

The protest by Banjara community members over a new reservation decision by the BJP government turned violent in Shikaripura of Shivamogga district. The agitators had pelted stones on former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa's residence and even attacked police.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 23,2023

covid.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 23: India logged 1,300 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 140 days, while the active cases have increased to 7,605, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,816 with three deaths. One death each has been reported by Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.46 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.08 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,99,418).

The active cases now comprises 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

A total 92.06 crore tests for detection of Covid has been conducted so far with 89,078 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,60,997, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 14,2023

obaidullah.jpg

Former Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader Obaidullah Khan Azmi joined Janata Dal (Secular) at former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s residence in Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru.

Azmi, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had served as a Rajya Sabha member from 1990-2008.

JDS state president CM Ibrahim was present during the occasion.

“Obaidullah Khan Azmi has joined JDS in the presence of HD Deve Gowda. Azmi has huge popularity and has gained a unique reputation in the Muslim community. He has worked with leaders like VP Singh, and Jayaprakash Narayan among others. He has appreciated the promises made by HD Kumaraswamy and has decided to work for the party by staying in Bengaluru till the elections are over. He has also assured to build JDS at the national level,” Ibrahim said.

Speaking at the event, 74-year-old Azmi said that when the Janata Dal government was there, it worked for the development of all religions.

“During the Janata Dal government, its character was to serve the poor and all sections of society. Later Janata Dal was divided. But, JDS is the only one which is not corrupt. Ibrahim was in touch with me for a few months. It was Deve Gowda who gave reservations for Muslims. Even today, if there is any hope for Muslims it is in Janata Dal,” Azmi said.

Meanwhile, Deve Gowda welcomed Azmi to the party and said that both have worked together in the past and thanked him for being part of the party during such ‘tough times.’

Since Ibrahim joined JDS last year, he has been making efforts to consolidate minority votes across the state.

JDS is preparing to release the second list of candidates for the upcoming elections. The party in December had released a list of 93 candidates.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 24,2023

RahulGandhi.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 24: A day after conviction by a Surat Court, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday was present in a meeting of the MPs at the party office in Parliament premises.

Sonia Gandhi was also present in the meeting.

The Congress party has called a meeting of its steering committee members, senior leaders, state chiefs and legislative party leaders on Friday to devise a strategy after Rahul Gandhi's conviction.

The party has planned mega protests in the coming days, taking all like-minded parties along.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has also called a meeting of the opposition parties on Friday, following which the MPs will march to the Vijay Chowk.

On the same evening, all the state Congress presidents and legislative party leaders will meet to chalk out plans for nationwide protests.

According to sources, the Congress leadership has also sought time to meet President Droupadi Murmu on this issue.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.