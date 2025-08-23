  1. Home
  2. Rotten Rice, Broken Promises: Lokayukta Exposes Shocking Neglect at Mangaluru Sports Hostel

News Network
August 23, 2025

Mangaluru: A surprise inspection by the Karnataka Lokayukta at the Dakshina Kannada District Sports Boys and Girls Hostel in Mannagudda has uncovered alarming lapses in food, facilities, and fund utilisation.

Led by DySP Dr. Gana P. Kumar along with Inspectors Bharathi J. and Ravi Pawar, the team found worm-infested rice, unhygienic kitchens, and substandard cooking oil. Despite housing 33 students, the hostel maintained no stock register.

Athletes, expected to receive nutritious meals, were instead served poor-quality food. With inadequate dining space, boys and girls ate crammed together in one corner. Parents were forced to buy sports equipment for nearly half the year, while government-distributed shoes wore out within weeks.

Accommodation was equally dismal—five students packed into a single room—while parents bore travel expenses for competitions. Despite government grants, basic needs such as telephone access, functional computers, counselling, academic support, and regular health check-ups were missing.

Shockingly, officials noted that although the offices of the Assistant Director and Deputy Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports are just 100 metres away at Mangala Stadium, neither had ever inspected the hostel. Irregularities also surfaced in food supply contracts, stock verification, and tender renewals.

Lokayukta SP (in-charge) Kumarachandra confirmed that a detailed report will be submitted for further action.

News Network
August 19,2025

teamindia.jpg

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, with Suryakumar Yadav continuing as captain. Surprisingly, Shubman Gill was elevated as the team's vice-captain in the shortest format, replacing Axar Patel. 

The selection meeting was held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, though a long delay was witnessed due to the late arrival of a few members because of extreme weather conditions in the city. There was no place for Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team despite their top performances in the shortest format. Mohammed Siraj also missed the cut. 

Shubman Gill's promotion as the team's vice-captain poses a unique challenge for head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav as the batter will be expected to be a certain pick in the playing XI. In such a case, there arrives a big question mark over Sanju Samson's batting position. 

After the T20 World Cup 2024, Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened for India in T20Is and did very well. But now, Gill could be seen opening alongside Abhishek at the top, pushing Sanju to the No. 3 position, which was occupied by Tilak Varma earlier.

Along with the 15-member team, a total of 5 reserve players were also picked for the Asia Cup, keeping the bench ready in case of injuries or other issues.

Quite surprisingly, Shreyas Iyer wasn't picked even among the 5-member reserve team that the BCCI selection committee cheif Ajit Agarkar named during the press conference. Iyer was backed by many former India stars, including Ravichandran Ashwin, to feature in the playing XI at the Asia Cup. But, he doesn't even feature in the top 20 for the selection committee.

India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel

coastaldigest.com news network
August 13,2025

flexes.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 13: With the festive season around the corner, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has set its sights on a bold goal — a ‘flex-free’ city. The move aims to curb visual clutter, protect the environment, and reduce solid waste generated by discarded banners and hoardings.

In a public notice issued on August 5, the MCC appealed to political parties, religious bodies, social organisations, and citizens to avoid using unauthorised flex boards, hoardings, and buntings during upcoming festivals, including Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

MCC Commissioner Ravichandra Naik said continuous drives are already underway to remove illegal cutouts, posters, and banners from public spaces. “Our motto is simple: Flex-free festival — clean environment for our safety. We need full cooperation from the public to make it happen,” he said.

The commissioner noted that unauthorised displays by event organisers, film advertisers, and even political and religious groups not only mar the city’s aesthetics but also add to environmental pollution through accumulated solid waste.

Citing the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and a government order dated March 11, 2016, Naik warned that violators face penalties and even criminal cases. “There is no legal provision to put up flex or similar materials in public spaces. The law will be enforced strictly this festival season,” he emphasised.

Whether Mangaluru can truly remain flex-free will now depend on the willingness of political, religious, and social stakeholders to put the city’s cleanliness above banners and publicity.

News Network
August 9,2025

justice.jpg

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has secured the overall second rank among 18 large and mid-sized states with a population of over one crore in delivering justice, according to the India Justice Report 2025.

The state rose from fifth place in 2022, while Karnataka claimed the top spot in 2025.

The state also ranked fourth in the ‘prisons’ category and fifth in ‘legal aid,’ the report said.

"We are delighted with this dramatic turnaround in our ranking. We are committed to being No. 1 in the next ranking," said TDP national spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari.

The IJR combines the latest official statistics from government sources with data from the four pillars of justice delivery—police, judiciary, prisons, and legal aid.

Each pillar was analysed through indicators such as budgets, human resources, workload, diversity, infrastructure, and trends against the state’s declared standards and benchmarks, the report added.

Andhra Pradesh ranked second also under the police pillar, followed by fifth place in the judiciary and legal aid.

According to IJR 2025, Andhra Pradesh spends the highest amount on inmates, at Rs 2.6 lakh annually per inmate, or Rs 733 daily, with a prison population of 7,200.

The report noted that both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana do not record overcrowding in prisons, with no facility exceeding 250 per cent occupancy.

Under legal aid, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments contribute over 80 per cent of their respective legal aid budgets, with 100 per cent fund utilisation reported in 2022-23.

However, Andhra Pradesh reported 89 per cent utilisation of The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) funds, compared to Telangana’s 61 per cent, the report said.

On gender and caste representation, Andhra Pradesh has recorded over a 10 per cent shortfall in SC officers since 2016, while vacancies among ST constables rose from six per cent in 2019 to 11 per cent in 2022.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reported over 50 per cent women's representation in district courts. Andhra Pradesh also boasts the highest ratio of women in the police force nationally, at 22 per cent.

The state logged a 21 per cent vacancy rate among constables and 10 per cent among officers in the police department.

The IJR highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has one of the lowest vacancy rates for district judges at 12 per cent as of 2025. However, High Court judge vacancies have increased to 19 per cent since 2022.

Reflecting on the report, retired Justice Madan B Lokur said, "The fourth edition of the India Justice Report points out that improvements remain few and far between in the absence of adequate attention to resources. Alas, the burden continues to remain on the individual seeking justice, not the state to provide it." Initiated by Tata Trusts and first published in 2019, the IJR is a collaboration among the Centre for Social Justice, Common Cause, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, and others.

Based on 24 months of quantitative research, the 2025 edition tracks the performance of states in strengthening justice delivery systems and their capacity to provide mandated services effectively.

"As India moves forward into a hundred years as a democratic, rule-of-law nation, the promise of rule of law and equal rights will remain hollow unless underwritten by a reformed justice system," said Maja Daruwala, chief editor of IJR.

The report reiterated the need for immediate and foundational reforms, highlighting urgent vacancy fillings and increased representation.

To ensure irreversible change, it emphasised that justice delivery should be designated an essential service.

