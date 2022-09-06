  1. Home
  2. Rs 15 lakh bribe for PSI post: Audio clip lands Karnataka BJP MLA in trouble

Rs 15 lakh bribe for PSI post: Audio clip lands Karnataka BJP MLA in trouble

News Network
September 6, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 6: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said agencies probing into the PSI (police sub-inspector) recruitment scam may also investigate into the audio clips purportedly showing a BJP MLA receiving Rs 15 lakh to help an aspirant get the job of a police sub-inspector.

In the purported conversation, a person named Parasappa, who claims to be the father of a PSI candidate, requests the Kanakagiri BJP legislator Basavaraj Durugappa Dadesugur to return Rs 15 lakh that was given to him to get the job for his son, as it has been one-and-a-half years.

In the audio clip, a voice, said to be that of Dadesugur replies he was in Bengaluru, and has given the money to the "government," and that it would take some time to get it back.

"Whoever or whatever it is, the investigation is on (regarding PSI recruitment scam), we have already filed the chargesheets. If anything new comes, it will also be investigated into," Bommai said in response to a question on the audio of the MLA's involvement in the scam.

The CID is investigating into the scam, which involves the alleged fraud in recruiting 543 PSIs in the state. Reacting to the audio clip, Dadesugur said that he, being a public figure, was approached with a request to resolve some litigation between two parties, and that he had told them that he would resolve the issue.

Asked about him in the audio speaking about money being given to the government and assuring to return it, he said, "I have only said I will resolve the issue, and have nothing to do with money or anything..."

On whether it was his voice in the conversation, the MLA said, "I had spoken regarding resolving issues between two parties, other than that I am not aware of anything on the money, and questions regarding it should be asked to the parties who have recorded and released the audio..." State Congress president D K Shivakumar has demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

"Dadesugur has said he has given money to the government. Government means who? Government means Minister, Chief Minister...there has to be a judicial probe, Lokayukta will be of no use in this case...no one can stop the truth from coming out...it will somehow come out," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 29,2022

hijaborder.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Supreme Court of India today sought response from the Karnataka government on pleas challenging the high court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued notice to the state on the pleas and posted them for hearing on September 5.
 
The bench also pulled up the petitioners, who sought adjournment in the matter, and said it would not permit "this kind of forum shopping".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he would accept notice in the bunch of petitions and added, there is no need for a response affidavit.

Mehta said since the case involved a pure question of law, no reply affidavit from Karnataka govt is needed. He told SC petitioners had mentioned 6 times seeking urgent hearing.

Petitioners through Mohd Nizamuddin Pasha said urgent hearing was sought when exams were round the corner.

Pasha and other advocates said they need to prepare with the case. The SC said "you were mentioning for urgent hearing without being prepared with the case?"

One of the appeals in the top court has alleged "step-motherly behaviour of government authorities which has prevented students from practising their faith and resulted in an unwanted law and order situation".
The appeal said the high court in its impugned order "had vehemently failed to apply its mind and was unable to understand the gravity of the situation as well as the core aspect of the Essential Religious Practices enshrined under Article 25 of the Constitution of India".

"Wearing of hijab or headscarf is a practice that is essential to the practice of Islam," it has added. Karnataka high court in March had held that the prescription of uniforms is a reasonable restriction that students could not object to and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on hijab in education institutions saying they are without merit.

The hijab row had erupted in January this year when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls sat in protest outside college over being denied entry. After this, boys of several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves.

This protest spread to other parts of the state as well leading to protests and agitations in several places in Karnataka. As a result, the Karnataka government said that all students must adhere to the uniform and banned both hijab and saffron scarves till an expert committee decides on the issue.

On February 5, the pre-University education board released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and that no other religious attire will be allowed in colleges.

The order stated that in case a uniform is not prescribed by management committees, then students should wear dresses that go well with the idea of equality and unity, and do not disturb the social order.

A batch of appeals was filed against the government's rule in the Karnataka High Court by some girls seeking permission to wear the hijab in educational institutions.

On February 10, the high court had issued an interim order stating that students should not wear any religious attire to classes till the court issues the final order.

The hearings related to the Hijab case concluded on February 25 and the court had reserved its judgement.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 3,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 3: Two cab drivers were arrested in Bengaluru for raping a 25-year-old woman after offering her a lift, police said on Saturday.

The arrested have been identified as 25-year-old G Akshilesh from Ballary and 21-year-old J L Deepu from Hassan district.

According to the police, the incident had taken place three days ago and the accused were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the victim.

In her complaint to police, the 25-year-old victim said that on Thursday, she was walking towards church in Ejipura when the accused offered her lift to the place of worship.

However, instead of church, they took her to an isolated place near Huskur, stripped her and gang-raped her. The accused also kept her in captivity. The victim somehow managed to escape from there in the darkness and took shelter behind the bushes for entire night, police said.

Early on Friday morning, the victim managed to reach a nearby house and requested for clothes. After managing to get them, she reached straight to Viveknagar police station where police lodged an FIR and arrested the accused.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 4,2022

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderous rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka. Heavy rains are going to lash Bengaluru, three districts of coastal Karnataka and hilly regions of the state from Sunday.

Yellow alert has been issued to Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur districts. Incessant rains have continued in the state for a month.

The fishermen have been told not to venture into the sea as dangerous speedy winds are predicted. The rains are expected to pound north Karnataka districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, Davanagere for the next 4 days.

Heavy rains are predicted on the first day of the week - Monday, in Bengaluru city. The capital city has been facing the fury and many of the regions especially those in IT corridors have been affected.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is visiting the flood affected localities and directing officials to respond to the flood affected local residents. Mahadevapura, Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road stretches of roads are inundated affecting the movement of software professionals.

The companies have written to the government and conveyed their displeasure over crumbling infrastructure due to heavy rains. Thousands of houses have been inundated across Bengaluru and authorities have taken up an operation to clear encroachments on storm water drains amid incessant rains.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) has also warned of heavy rainfall.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.