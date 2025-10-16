Rs 2,350-crore, 80,000 seats: Karnataka to get another international cricket stadium with 'world-class facilities'

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to get another world-class sports arena, with the state cabinet giving in-principle approval for an international-level cricket stadium and sports complex at Anekal in Bengaluru Urban district. The project, estimated at ₹2,350 crore, will come up on 75 acres of land at Suryanagar Fourth Stage Extension in Indlavadi village.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said on Thursday that the Housing Department has been directed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and a viability study for the ambitious project.

Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan announced that the upcoming stadium will seat 80,000 spectators and feature facilities for 24 indoor and outdoor sports, along with a 3,000-seat auditorium. “With these world-class facilities, it will become one of the largest sports complexes in the country,” he said.

Once completed, this will be Karnataka’s third international cricket stadium, following similar projects in Mysuru and Tumakuru.

A Housing Department note pointed out that the existing M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with its 38,000 capacity, is far smaller than facilities in other cities. International matches haven’t been held there since June 2004, when a post-IPL celebration stampede killed 11 people, straining ties between the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the government.

The Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, which investigated the tragedy, had recommended shifting major events to “better-suited” venues — a suggestion now finding new life in the Anekal project.

In other decisions, the Cabinet approved higher input subsidies than those prescribed under NDRF/SDRF norms for 12.82 lakh hectares of farmland damaged in recent floods and heavy rains.