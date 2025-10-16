  1. Home
Rs 2,350-crore, 80,000 seats: Karnataka to get another international cricket stadium with 'world-class facilities'

News Network
October 17, 2025

stadium.jpg

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to get another world-class sports arena, with the state cabinet giving in-principle approval for an international-level cricket stadium and sports complex at Anekal in Bengaluru Urban district. The project, estimated at ₹2,350 crore, will come up on 75 acres of land at Suryanagar Fourth Stage Extension in Indlavadi village.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said on Thursday that the Housing Department has been directed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and a viability study for the ambitious project.

Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan announced that the upcoming stadium will seat 80,000 spectators and feature facilities for 24 indoor and outdoor sports, along with a 3,000-seat auditorium. “With these world-class facilities, it will become one of the largest sports complexes in the country,” he said.

Once completed, this will be Karnataka’s third international cricket stadium, following similar projects in Mysuru and Tumakuru.

A Housing Department note pointed out that the existing M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with its 38,000 capacity, is far smaller than facilities in other cities. International matches haven’t been held there since June 2004, when a post-IPL celebration stampede killed 11 people, straining ties between the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the government.

The Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, which investigated the tragedy, had recommended shifting major events to “better-suited” venues — a suggestion now finding new life in the Anekal project.

In other decisions, the Cabinet approved higher input subsidies than those prescribed under NDRF/SDRF norms for 12.82 lakh hectares of farmland damaged in recent floods and heavy rains.

News Network
October 7,2025

gaza.jpg

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza, Israel and the wider region, as he urged leaders to stop taking action that causes civilians to “pay with their lives and their futures.”

Marking the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups against Israel, he also reiterated his demand for the unconditional release of all hostages still held in the territory.

“End the suffering for all,” Guterres said of the situation in Gaza. “This is a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale that defies comprehension.”

Hamas’s “large-scale terror attack” two years ago left more than 1,250 Israelis and foreign nationals dead. More than 250 people, including women, children and the elderly, were abducted and taken to Gaza.

The ensuing assault on the territory by the Israeli military has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and hundreds of thousands have been injured. The UN believes these figures to be underestimates, given the possibility that thousands of bodies remain buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

“The horror of that dark day will be forever seared in the memories of us all,” Guterres said of the events of Oct. 7.

“Two years later, hostages remain captive in deplorable conditions. I have met with hostages’ families and survivors who shared their unbearable pain.”

He urged all those involved to “release the hostages, unconditionally and immediately,” and to make moves toward achieving a permanent ceasefire agreement and a credible political process that prevents further bloodshed.

US President Donald Trump’s recent peace proposal represented “an opportunity that must be seized to bring this tragic conflict to an end,” Guterres said.

He also stressed that the rule of international law must always be respected, and reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to support for peace efforts.

“After two years of trauma, we must choose hope. Now,” he added.

The memory of victims of the conflict must be honored not only with remembrances, Guterres said, but through actions that lead to a “just and lasting peace in which Israelis, Palestinians and all the peoples of the region live side by side in security, dignity and mutual respect.” 

coastaldigest.com news network
October 11,2025

cybersafety.jpg

Udupi: In an innovative step to curb the rising menace of cybercrime, the Udupi District Police have launched a month-long awareness campaign that blends technology, creativity, and citizen engagement.

From October 10 to 30, the police will conduct an intensive social media and outreach drive under the hashtags #CyberJagruthiUdupi and #CyberSafeUdupi, aligning with the National Cyber Security Awareness Month declared by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the initiative aims to make Udupi a model cyber-secure district by involving citizens—especially students and youth—in fun, informative activities both online and offline.

As part of the campaign, police sub-inspectors and staff will visit educational institutions to administer a Cyber Safety Pledge and educate students on safe digital practices.

Residents can also participate virtually by sharing creative reels, memes, drawings, photos, or videos promoting cyber safety. Entries must be posted on Facebook, Instagram, or X using the hashtags #CyberJagruthiUdupi and #CyberSafeUdupi, while tagging the Udupi SP’s official handle.

A Cyber Pledge link will go live on October 10 via WhatsApp and Facebook groups. Participants who take the pledge will receive an e-certificate affirming their commitment to responsible digital behavior.

The best two entries in each category—reels, memes, and drawings—will be felicitated at a special ceremony at the SP’s office by the end of the month.

“The focus this month is to spread maximum awareness through innovative, citizen-driven engagement,” said SP Hariram Shankar, urging residents to join the movement. “Together, we can make Udupi a cyber-aware, cyber-safe community.” 

News Network
October 17,2025

stressschool.jpg

Kochi: The parents of a student who was asked not to wear a hijab at a church-run school in Palluruthy here have decided to transfer their daughter to another institution.

The father of the eighth-class student at St Rita’s Public School told PTI on Friday that she would not be sent back to that school. "My daughter has been under severe stress after the hijab incident. She clearly said she doesn’t want to return, so we decided to respect her wishes," he said.

He said that the family has approached other schools for admission. "We are in talks with one school that has agreed to admit her, but we are exploring all available options," he said.

According to him, neither the teachers nor the management of St Rita’s School have contacted the family since the controversy began. "My daughter has not attended classes for the last two days, and we have received no communication from the school," he said.

The dispute erupted after the school objected to the student wearing a hijab, citing its dress code policy.

On October 10, the student’s parents, along with others, visited the school and questioned the management’s stance, following which the school declared a two-day holiday.

The Kerala High Court later directed that police protection be provided to the school.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who had initially criticised the school, later said the issue was resolved amicably.

He recently asked the management to refrain from any remarks against the government and the education department.

