  Rs 55 crore allocated for works in Mangaluru Railway Region

February 2, 2024

The interim Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday set apart over ₹55 crore for works in Mangaluru Railway Region, including ₹50 crore for line-doubling between Southern Railway’s Jokatte Railway Station and Konkan Railway Corporation’s Thokur Railway Station.

Though the distance between Jokatte and Thokur is just 1.98 km, the work becomes crucial as it connects networks of two zones, Southern Railway and Konkan Railway, said Chief Administrative Officer of SR’s Construction Organisation Shaji Zachariah. The allocation covers works being executed by both the entities in their respective jurisdiction, he said.

Mr. Zachariah said rather than the physical work of laying tracks, the ongoing work involves signalling, telecommunication, and electrification works. Modification of two yards, Jokatte and Thokur, was being done under the sanctioned work. The work was going on in full swing and was likely to be commissioned in May, he said. The exchange of trains between the two zones was expected to become hassle-free upon commissioning the work, Mr. Zachariah added.

Apart from allocating funds for Jokatte-Thokur line-doubling, the Budget has also allocated ₹4.74 crore towards completing the additional platform lines at Mangaluru Central Railway Station. While additional platforms four and five were made operational recently, provisions including platform shelters and one more footbridge were to be executed in the coming days.

The Budget has also allocated ₹1 crore towards Mangaluru Junction-Panambur patch doubling and ₹1.2 crore for Netravathi Cabin-Mangaluru Central line-doubling to complete minor pending works.

Development of the second entry towards Attavar for Mangaluru Central Station, however, did not receive much support as the Budget allocated only ₹1,000 towards the work.

In all, the Budget allocated ₹12,173 crore to Southern Railway to execute various new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, and other works.

January 21,2024

teachers.jpg

An independent human rights body says the Israeli regime has killed at least 94 university professors, hundreds of teachers, and thousands of students during its ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor provided the information in a statement on Saturday, the 107th day of the onslaught.

"The Israeli army has targeted academic, scientific, and intellectual figures in the strip in deliberate and specific air raids on their homes without prior notice," the Geneva-based body said.

"Those targeted have been crushed to death beneath the rubble, along with members of their families and other displaced families," it added.

"Initial data indicates that there is no justification or clear reason behind the targeting of these people."

The war began following an October 7 operation by the coastal sliver's resistance movements, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

At least 24,927 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have so far died in the military campaign.

According to Euro-Med, the Israeli regime systematically destroyed every university in the Gaza Strip during the indiscriminate campaign of aggression.

Elsewhere in its statement, the organization cited the Gaza-based Palestinian Education Ministry as announcing that the onslaught had claimed the lives of 231 teachers and administrators as well as at least 4,327 students.

"Israel’s widespread and intentional destruction of Palestinian cultural and historical properties, including universities, schools, libraries, and archives, demonstrates its apparent policy of rendering the Gaza Strip uninhabitable," Euro-Med warned.

January 30,2024

westbankhospital.jpg

A unit of undercover Israeli special forces has fatally shot three young Palestinians inside a hospital in the northern West Bank, in an unusual event since the beginning of the latest round of violence in the occupied territory.

Palestinian media outlets reported that members of the hit squad were dressed as doctors, nurses, and even civilians. They went into the Ibn Sina Hospital in the west of Jenin at 5:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Tuesday.

They went up to the third floor of the hospital and shot three young Palestinians dead with guns equipped with silencers before escaping the building.

One of the slain Palestinians was undergoing treatment in the hospital for some three months since he was injured by the Israeli army.

There was no apparent attempt to arrest the Israeli assailants.

The Israeli military later claimed that the three assailants were members of a team affiliated to the Hamas resistance movement planning to carry out attacks against the regime.

It alleged that one of the men, identified as 27-year-old Muhammad Jalamneh, was in contact with Hamas headquarters abroad, armed other Palestinian fighters for a shooting attack, and was previously injured while advancing a car bomb attack.

Some Hebrew-language media reports even claimed that Jalamneh was also a spokesperson for the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, in the Jenin refugee camp.

The Israeli military named the other two as brothers Muhammad and Basel Ghazawi. 

Muhammad is said to be a member of the Jenin Battalion and was involved in attacks including shooting at Israeli troops, while Basel is said to be a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

Massacre inside hospitals

The Palestinian health ministry reacted to the incident, stating that Israel is guilty of “dozens of crimes… against treatment centers and staff” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The ministry said that the Israeli military was “committing a new massacre inside hospitals.”

“The Minister of Health [Mai al-Kaila] urgently called on the United Nations, international institutions and human rights organizations to put an end to the series of daily crimes committed by the occupation against our people and health centers in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank,” it noted.

Israel has ramped up its aggression in the West Bank since its genocidal war on Gaza began in early October.

Nearly 350 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7, when Israel waged the war on Gaza after Hamas carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Israeli aggression has so far killed at least 26,637 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 65,387 others in Gaza. The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

January 30,2024

hanumaflag.jpg

Mandya, Jan 30: Amid simmering tension in Mandya over the removal of Hanuma Dhwaja from 108 feet tall flagpost, the Keragodu village Panchayat Development Officer has been suspended.

The order issued by Mandya Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Tanveer Asif on Monday said the permission was granted only to hoist the Indian tricolour at Keragodu village.

However, the PDO not only gave an opportunity to the people to hoist the Hanuma Dhwaja, but also did not take steps to remove it, the order said.

It was only on January 28, that the Panchayat Sub-divisional Officer along with Tehsildar and police officers removed the flag, which created a law and order problem for which the PDO was held accountable.

As the opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) staged a massive protest in Mandya against the removal of the Hanuma Dhwaja and its restoration, security was beefed up on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to instigate the people over the issue, with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Police on Sunday had resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd at Keragodu village, and subsequently hoisted the national flag replacing Hanuman flag in the presence of officials of the administration.

On Monday, the protestors marched from Keragodu to the Deputy Commissioner's office in the district headquarters of Mandya, covering a distance of about 14 km, holding saffron flags amid chants of 'Jai Sri Ram'. They also raised slogans against the Congress government.

BJP leaders C T Ravi and Preetham Gowda and JD(S) leaders Suresh Gowda and K Annadani joined the demonstrators.

As the march reached Mandya city, police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd as some of the activists allegedly tried to bring down a flex board featuring the image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders, according to official sources.

Later, scores of protestors gathered near the Deputy Commissioner's office, where police were deployed in large numbers and barricades were erected.

Ravi and the JD(S) leaders along with former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy addressed the crowd. 

