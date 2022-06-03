RS polls: Cong refuses to withdraw second candidate from Karnataka, issues whip

  1. Home
June 3, 2022

Bengaluru, June 3: The Karnataka Congress has issued a whip to all its lawmakers asking them to vote for the party’s candidates in the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. 

With this, the Congress has shown determination to go ahead with its general secretary Mansoor Ali Khan as the party’s second candidate, even as it has numbers to surely win one. 

Opposition Chief Whip Ajay Dharam Singh has asked all Congress MLAs to vote for the party’s candidates during the Rajya Sabha election that will be held at room 106 in Vidhana Soudha between 9 am and 4 pm on June 10. 

Of the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka going to polls, the BJP can win two, the Congress one and the JD(S) none. A candidate will need 45 votes to win. 

All three parties have fielded a candidate for the fourth seat despite not having enough votes - Lahar Singh Siroya (BJP), Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress) and Kupendra Reddy (JDS). 

Friday is the last day to withdraw nominations. 

The JD(S) and the Congress tried playing the secular card against each other: the regional party wants Khan to withdraw from the fray whereas the Congress wants Reddy out of the contest. 

“Why should we withdraw our candidate? We have fielded him because we want to win,” Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said.

When pointed out that the Congress does not have enough numbers to make Khan win, Siddaramaiah said: “Does the BJP and JD(S) have the numbers? We have our votes in tact, including 71 second-preference votes.” 

Siddaramaiah said the Congress expects lawmakers to cast conscience votes. “I can’t tell you now who will vote for us,” he said, hinting at the possibility of cross-voting. 

May 30,2022

tejaswini.jpg

Bengaluru, May 30: Medical apathy claimed another life in Karnataka's capital where a 21-year-old female died after undergoing surgery in a private hospital in the city. 

The deceased student has been identified as Tejasvini (21), a resident of Bagepalli. She was an engineering student who was staying in a PG accommodation. 

The family of the deceased filed a complaint against the perpetrators and the hospital and two doctors have been booked for causing death due to negligence. An FIR of death due to negligence has been filed against the hospital (Jeevika Hospital) and two doctors. 

The post-mortem report is awaited and police will take further action after the report gives clarity on the cause of the death. The police have also sought a second opinion by a government hospital doctor in order to ascertain what happened leading to the death of the young woman.

Tejaswini had suffered severe hand injury after she fell down in the bathroom of her PG on Sunday. She was rushed to Maarathahalli Jeevika Hospital for treatment where she was advised a surgery by the doctors and within a few hours of the hand surgery being conducted, she passed away at around 4 a.m. on Monday. 

The two doctors who have been booked have been identified as anaesthesia specialist Dr Shahshank and Dr Ashok Shetty. 

The autopsy report will help cops to go forward with their investigation and subsequent action.

The hospital has remained mum on the issue and further communication from the board is awaited. It is to be noted that the criminal medical apathy has claimed numerous lives in Karnataka, particularly the state capital Bengaluru.

The tragic loss of life of a 21-year-old woman who had gone with the hope of getting better after a hand surgery has once again put the issue of medical negligence in the spotlight.

May 22,2022

With skyrocketing prices across commodities, the Centre on Saturday took a slew of measures, including cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel.

While the excise duty on petrol was cut by Rs 8 per litre, on diesel, it was reduced by Rs 6 per litre. The move will make pump prices of petrol lower by Rs 9.50 per litre and diesel by Rs 7 a litre, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In the past two months, however, petrol prices have been hiked by Rs 10 per litre.

The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 8.69 a litre on petrol in Delhi and Rs 7.05 per litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.

Petrol in the national capital now costs Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 previously. Diesel is now priced at Rs 89.62 per litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 earlier.

In Mumbai, petrol rates have been slashed to Rs 111.35 a litre from Rs 120.51, while diesel rates have come down to Rs 97.28 per litre from Rs 104.77.

In Bengaluru, petrol now costs Rs 101.94, down from Rs 111.09 a litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.89 from the previous Rs 94.79/ litre.

Petrol now costs Rs 106.03 a litre in Kolkata (earlier Rs 115.12) and Rs 102.63 in Chennai (previously Rs 110.85). Diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 a litre in Kolkata (previously Rs 99.83) and Rs 94.24 in Chennai (earlier Rs 100.94).

Rates differ from state to state depending on incidence of local taxes such as VAT.re.

After the latest excise cut, the incidence of central tax on petrol will come down to Rs 19.9 a litre and that on diesel to Rs 15.8 per litre.

Brent - the world's most known crude benchmark - was at $112.55 per barrel on Sunday.

May 26,2022

protest.jpg

Mangaluru, May 26: Backed by hardline Hindutva outfits, dozens of Hindu students of Mangalore University College at Hampanakatta in the heart of the city, staged a protest in the campus against Muslim girls for not fulfilling the demand to expose their hair.  

The agitating students also slammed the Principal for not forcing over 40 Muslim girls to removing the hijab before entering the college.

The students also condemned the college for not extrapolating the Karnataka High Court's controversial order on hijab in pre university colleges, to degree colleges too. 

A meeting of departmental heads in the college has been convened to discuss the issue and on the college's next course of action.

The hijab crisis started towards the end of last academic year as a protest by six students of the Udupi Government Pre University Girl's College, which later escalated into a massive row. The students filed a petition at Karnataka High Court seeking permission to wear Hijab in classrooms.

Taking note of the situation and sensitivity of the matter, the High Court constituted a special bench and heard the petition immediately. The special bench headed by Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi dismissed the petition filed by students and went on the extent of claiming that wearing of hijab is not an essential practice in Islam.

The government of Karnataka had issued guidelines for schools and pre-university colleges making uniform compulsory for students without giving any room for wearing of hijab in classrooms.

