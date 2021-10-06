  1. Home
  2. ‘RSS uses educational institutes to achieve its target’: Nalin Kateel’s response to HDK’s '4K RSS bureaucrats' remark

‘RSS uses educational institutes to achieve its target’: Nalin Kateel’s response to HDK’s '4K RSS bureaucrats' remark

News Network
October 6, 2021

Shivamogga, Oct 6: Reacting to JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's remark that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) trained over 4,000 bureaucrats in India who conform to its ideology, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel invited Kumaraswamy to visit RSS shakha and see its activities before criticising any organisation. 

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said, "Kumaraswamy must visit RSS shakha once and stay there for about a week to inspect the activities. RSS has been playing a key role in instilling patriotism among people for the past several years. RSS uses educational institutes in the country to achieve this target. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovi are also volunteers of RSS."

Taunting JD(S) leader, he said, there are volunteers of RSS in JD(S) and former minister PGR Sindhia is one among them and even Congress has many such volunteers. RSS aims to build a strong nation on the basis of patriotism and it does not run after political power.

Referring to the candidates for by-elections to Hanagal and Sindhagi assembly constituencies, the list of probable candidates has been sent to Central leadership and the candidates would be announced soon. He exuded confidence that BJP would win both the seats in the by-elections and the party workers are working on these lines. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 29,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 29: The Karnataka government has reached an understanding with private engineering colleges in the state that fees will not be hiked during the ongoing academic year.

According to Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, this decision was taken on Wednesday in a meeting held with the representatives of private colleges at Vikasa Soudha.

“The fees for engineering courses in private colleges for students who secured admission this year under government quota will continue to be the same. The fees will have to be paid in two different slabs of Rs 65,340 and Rs 58,806,” Ashwathnarayan said.

 Further, it was decided that the maximum amount that can be collected as ‘miscellaneous fees’ and ‘skill fees’ would be capped at Rs 20,000, as per recommendations made by a committee headed by Prof Karisiddappa, the vice-chancellor of Vishwesharaiah Technical University (VTU).

According to officials, colleges will soon be ordered to notify the purposes for which ‘miscellaneous fees’ are collected. “Colleges will be asked to furnish the said information to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Department of Technical Education, and VTU to be published on corresponding websites,” a senior official said.

Ashwathnarayan said that the government has decided that all fees should be remitted to the KEA in a bid to ensure accountability and transparency in the fee-collection process.

“Beginning this year, admission fees, miscellaneous fees, and skill fees should not be remitted at colleges. Instead, these should be remitted at the KEA,” he said. Earlier ‘miscellaneous fees’ used to vary from college to college ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 70,000.

KEA officials had apprised the minister that there was confusion among students and parents on the payment of admission fees due to the provision that existed earlier allowing them to pay the admission fees either directly at the colleges or at the KEA.

Meanwhile, ‘skill fees’ collected from the academic year 2021-22 will be classified into three different slabs, the minister said. “Three slabs of Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 20,000 will be in place for skill-based training from this year. The slab will be fixed after an inspection by the VTU team, after assessing the standard of training facilities,” Ashwathnarayan said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 28,2021

sanghattac,.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 28: A few college students who were travelling in together in a vehicle were reportedly attacked by the miscreants belonging to Sangh Praivar near Surathkal on the outskirts of the city. 

The police swung into action after a video clip showing the attack went viral on social media.

The video clip shows a crowd having mobbed a car and deriding some people with obscene words is visible.

A case has been registered in Suratkal police station. 

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, said city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Comments

Wellwisher
 - 
Wednesday, 29 Sep 2021

Finish the culprits. Mangalore dies not require such sanghi activities.

Ahmed A.K.
 - 
Tuesday, 28 Sep 2021

ivarige eiga thinnalikke kudiyalikke hanavilla - adu karana hoguva baruva vahanagalannu nillisi upadravisi avarinda enadaru peenkisalikke siguttada noduvudu

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 1,2021

New Delhi, Oct 1: Sources of union government have denied the reports that Tata Sons has won the bid for national carrier Air India

Bloomberg earlier reported that a panel of ministers accepted a proposal recommending Tata Sons's bid for debt-laden state-run airline Air India ahead of an offer from Ajay Singh, promoter of India's airline operator Spicejet Ltd, the report said. 

The Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), however, has denied any such development. "Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. Media will be informed of the Government decision as and when it is taken," the Secretary, DIPAM, said in a tweet. 

A spokesperson for Tata Sons declined to comment. A finance ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters message seeking comment, while Air India declined to comment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been pushing to sell its entire interest in the loss-making airline, kept aloft by a bailout since 2012.

The government loses nearly Rs 20 crore every day to run the national carrier, which has accumulated losses of over Rs 70,000 crore ($9.53 billion), officials have said.

An effort to auction a majority stake almost three years ago drew no bids, forcing the government to ease the terms. It had also extended the deadline multiple times due to the pandemic.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.