  2. Ruling BJP sounds poll bugle in Karnataka with back to back conventions

Ruling BJP sounds poll bugle in Karnataka with back to back conventions

News Network
November 6, 2022

BJP.jpg

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has sounded poll bugle in the state, with organisation of back-to-back conventions starting from Monday, November 7. 

The Scheduled Tribe Morcha convention will be held in Ballari on November 20 and the SC Morcha rally in Mysuru on November 30, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Sharing this information with reporters here on Sunday, he said the 'Jan Sankalp Yatra' will resume from Monday and it will be held continuously for three days in Udupi, Gadag, Haveri and Belagavi districts.

The 'Jan Sankalp' yatra will go on till December. The response has been very good everywhere and this time, the yatra will be in Mumbai-Karnataka region. This has given the indication of victory in the coming days.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the State on November 11 to take part in three important functions.

PM Modi will be flagging off Vande Bharat Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru hi-speed train; inaugurating the second terminal at Kempegowda International Airport and unveiling the 108-foot tall statue of 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda near Bengaluru Airport, during the visit, he said.

The second terminal at the airport was required due to an increase in the arrival of international passengers. The new terminal will have the capacity to handle 25 lakh passengers and there will be 100 counters to handle international commuters. Both Terminal 1 and II put together, Bengaluru Airport will become the second largest airport after Delhi Airport, Bommai explained.

This will help in development of tourism as well as of Bengaluru, industry, IT/BT, R&D sectors, he said.

Bommai said since 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda was a visionary king because of which the statue is named as 'Statue of Prosperity'. Since the PM is taking the country towards progress & prosperity, the government felt he is the right person to unveil the statue. After this function, the PM will be addressing a public meeting, he added.

Asked about the mysterious death of a nephew of Honnali BJP MLA, M.P.Renukacharya recently, Bommai said he has already spoken to the MLA and collected whatever information he has with him.

The same information has been shared with the IGP and Superintendent of Police of Davangere for a proper investigation. The truth will almost come after the postmortem report and thereafter a decision will be taken regarding the course of investigation. The incident will be probed from all angles, he stated. 

News Network
November 3,2022

masjid.jpg

Mandya, Nov 3: The row over Jamia Masjid at Srirangapatna, Mandya district, has resurfaced with a section of hardline Hindutva outfits deciding to file a petition against the mosque before the High Court of Karnataka.

Bajrang Sene district unit claimed that the mosque was constructed by destroying Moodala Bagilu Anjaneyaswamy temple, and urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to clear the mosque and hand over the land to the Hindus to construct the temple. 

Interestingly, the plaintiff will be Moodala Bagilu Anjaneyaswamy, the deity. In all, 108 devotees will be filing petitions in this regard, according to B Manjunath, state president of Bajrang Sene.

Inscriptions on the mosque written in Persian, however state that Tipu Sultan as the builder of the Mosque.

It may be mentioned that the Hindutva outfits have been demanding the district administration to give permission to do puja at the Masjid, claiming it to be a temple.

Manjunath said that the petition would be filed in a couple of days, while suitable evidence had been collected to prove that the structure was built by destroying the temple.

The Jamia Masjid, also called Masjid-e-Ala is located inside the Srirangapatna Fort in Srirangapatna in Mandya District in Karnataka. It was built in 1786-87, during the regime of Tipu Sultan.

The mosque has three inscriptions that mentions the nine names of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. The inscriptions also mention the way Tipu Sultan as the builder of the mosque. In modern times, the mosque is maintained and administered by the Bangalore Circle of Archaeological Survey of India. The mosque has a Madrasa and a cloister for rooms.

News Network
November 6,2022

french.jpg

French model and reality TV star Marine El Himer has converted to Islam, saying these moments mark the "happiest day" of her life.

Himer on Saturday, November 5, shared her photos in hijab near the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site in Makkah, two days after she announced she had accepted Islam.

"There are no words strong enough to express the intensity of happiness and emotions experienced at this very moment. A spiritual journey that I hope will continue to uplift and guide me Inshaallah," she posted on Instagram.

She added that this was "a choice of soul, heart, and reason."

In another post where she was seen touching Kaaba, Marine said: "There are no words strong enough to express the intensity of happiness and emotions I'm experiencing right now. A spiritual journey that I hope will continue to uplift and guide me Inshallah." 

The model added: "I can't thank you enough for your valuable support and kindness. Many thanks to all of you!"

Himer featured on reality television Show Les Princes et les Princess de l’Amour (The princes and princesses of love) in France.

The popular influencer also thanked her followers for their support and kindness.

French media reported that Himer grew up with her stepfather, made some researches about her real father and where they originally came from for a long time, and met Islam during this period. 

News Network
November 5,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 5: A Class 4 student of a private school has died under mysterious circumstances in Gangammanagudi police station limits in Karnataka’s capital. Her parents alleged that the girl died after her schoolteachers punished her.

The victim is Nishitha (9) a student at RD International School in Coconut Garden in Ramachandrapura near Jalahalli East.

A case of unnatural death under suspicious circumstances under CrPc 174 C has been taken up by the police. 

Nagendra, the father of Nishitha, said in his complaint that his daughter collapsed inside the classroom around 1.30 pm when the class was on after the lunch hour.

He accused the teacher of punishing the students when his daughter collapsed.

The school management rushed the girl to the nearest hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. There were no external injuries found on her body. 

An officer said the body will be subjected to a post-mortem on Saturday to know the exact cause of death. Police will visit the school on Saturday, check the CCTV footage and question the students and teachers. Nagendra is a daily wage labourer at Bharat Electronics Limited.

Nishita and her parents Nagendra and Saraswathi live in Doddachennappa Layout near the school. 

