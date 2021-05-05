Sadananda Gowda, Shobha Karandlaje favour stricter lockdown in Karnataka

  1. Home
News Network
May 6, 2021

Bengaluru, May 6: Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje have favoured a lockdown in Karnataka, where covid-19 cases touched the 50,000-mark in the highest single-day tally yesterday.

“Given the situation today, there’s a need to think about it seriously,” Gowda said, on the imposition of a full lockdown.

“In Maharashtra, because of a full lockdown, cases in Mumbai fell from 10,000 to 2,000. The Supreme Court has also observed that Mumbai-type lockdowns should be done in different parts of the country where cases are more,” Gowda pointed out. “In my opinion, we need to save lives before livelihoods. So, we need to do whatever it takes to save lives on priority.”

Gowda also said that Covid-19 cases were on the rise in the districts after strict lockdown-like measures were enforced in Bengaluru. “Cases are spreading in rural areas,” he said. “We need the same seriousness in the districts as we did in Bengaluru,” he said, lauding Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for giving district ministers full authority to take measures.

The clamour for a lockdown is growing in Karnataka. At present, Karnataka’s 2-week ‘close down’ will end at 6 am on May 12.

Shobha Karandlaje said: “The current janata curfew isn’t helping bring cases under control. If people continue moving about like this with marriages and other functions going on, the virus will spread faster,” she said.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar lamented that the janata curfew was not effective. “I don’t have to tell you how the janata curfew is being followed in the real sense. It’s not as we expected. I appeal to people, the government alone can’t do it and we need you to cooperate. If cases came down in Mumbai, why not in Bengaluru?” he said.

Yediyurappa has said that he was awaiting instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on imposing a full-fledged lockdown.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 22,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 22: All hospitals that have bed capacity of more than 30, will now have to earmark 80 percent of these and ICU facilities to the state government.

Speaking to newsmen here on Thursday, Minister for health and Medical Education Dr Sudhakar said that beds that are dedicated to dialysis, mother and child care and all life threatening diseases will not be disturbed, but that apart all other beds in Bangalore will be dedicated to Covid patients, which means that over 7000 beds will be immediately available for treatment.

All the Nursing Homes and hospitals with up to and less than 30 beds should mandatorily treat non-Covid patients.

"There is a medical emergency and private hospitals need to recognise this and work with the government and handover 80 percent of the beds and the State government will bear the cost of treatment and refund the money to these hospitals which treat Covid patients,"he added.

The Minister said that there was no shortage of oxygen in the state and already 5500 metric ton oxygen has been made available.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said that the government provided cylinder oxygen and in this connection he had already discussed this issue with industry minister Jagadeesh Shatter.

"The government was also in touch with manufacturing units and supplied 40,000 tonnes of oxygen" he said.

Karnataka has asked the Centre to supply 1,500 metric tonnes of oxygen and one lakh vials of Remdesivir in view of the growing COVID cases in the state.

"We have estimated that in the next one month, we may require 1,500 metric tonnes of oxygen. In this regard, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has written to Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal," he added.

He said he too has written to the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan for supply of oxygen.

Sudhakar said the state government had a meeting with the major oxygen generators in the state.

Out of the oxygen suppliers JSW Steel is the largest one.

"We had a meeting with Sajjan Jindal and he has assured us to supply as much oxygen required in the state," Sudhakar said.

The Minister said after the meeting that JSW steel supplied 40 metric tonnes of oxygen in the last two days, required for Bengaluru.

Besides this, the State has demanded additional supply of Remdesivir injections, which is crucial for COVID treatment.

According to him, the state has ordered 70,000 vials of Remdesivir injection, of which 20,000 had arrived while the remaining would be supplied in the coming days.

"We have already ordered 70,000 vials of Remdesivir.

This besides we have put forth the demand for one lakh Remdesivir vials for which we have written to the Centre," he added.

News Network
April 22,2021

yechuri.jpg

Gurgaon, Apr 22: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his elder son Ashish died of Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to Covid-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury said on Twitter.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 21,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 21: In a major relief for bus commuters across Karnataka, transport employees called off their 15-day strike today.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League took the crucial decision a day after the Karnataka High Court observed that the workers of the state road transport corporations (RTCs) had chosen the "worst time to go on a strike" citing the pandemic.

Kodihalli Chandrashekar, the president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, who was leading the strike, said: "We have decided to withdraw the strike due to the court order".

However, he said they will go on a strike again if their demands are not met.

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday said that even if transport employees’ demands were legitimate, this is, possibly, the worst time to go on strike since the entire state is in the grip of Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials said full-fledged operations will commence from Thursday.

Till 5pm on Wednesday, four STUs operated 12,692 buses including KSRTC (4808), BMTC (2808) and NEKRTC (2134) and NWKRTC (2942)

The employees have been on strike since April 7, seeking revision of salaries on par with Sixth Pay Commission recommendations.

The state government has said it cannot implement the pay revision now because of its financial position and urged the employees to return to work at the earliest.

