Saffron activists stop Hindu-Muslim marriage, thrash bridegroom in Chikkamagaluru; 4 booked

Chikkamagaluru, Sept 16: Miscreants belonging to Hindutva outfits allegedly stopped an interfaith marriage between a Hindu woman and a Muslim youth and thrashed the latter in Chikkamagaluru.

Based on a complaint filed by the groom, the Basavanahalli police have registered a case against four of the miscreants.

The Hindu-Muslim couple had arrived at the sub registrar’s office situated on Rathnagiri road in Chikkamagaluru for entering into wedlock on Wednesday, September 14. The Hindutva activists who got information about the marriage, intervened and stopped the proceedings. They also thrashed the groom and threatened the bride and her family. They subsequently took the couple to the police station.

On hearing the news, members of various organisations gathered near the police station and held talks with the police. Based on the complaint by the victim, the Basavanahalli police have registered a case.

Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth said the man, in his complaint, accused four members of various organisations of obstructing his marriage and assaulting him. The police are on search for those named in the complaint.

Speaking to media persons, the Hindu woman’s mother said that she was not opposed to her daughter’s marriage with Muslim man. She also has urged the saffron outfits not to interfere in her family’s affairs.

“They both like each other. I want them to come to the village after getting married. My daughter is the pillar of my house. I wish good for my daughter and not bothering others,” she said.