Saffron activists stop Hindu-Muslim marriage, thrash bridegroom in Chikkamagaluru; 4 booked

September 16, 2022

Chikkamagaluru, Sept 16: Miscreants belonging to Hindutva outfits allegedly stopped an interfaith marriage between a Hindu woman and a Muslim youth and thrashed the latter in Chikkamagaluru. 

Based on a complaint filed by the groom, the Basavanahalli police have registered a case against four of the miscreants.

The Hindu-Muslim couple had arrived at the sub registrar’s office situated on Rathnagiri road in Chikkamagaluru for entering into wedlock on Wednesday, September 14. The Hindutva activists who got information about the marriage, intervened and stopped the proceedings. They also thrashed the groom and threatened the bride and her family. They subsequently took the couple to the police station.

On hearing the news, members of various organisations gathered near the police station and held talks with the police. Based on the complaint by the victim, the Basavanahalli police have registered a case.

Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth said the man, in his complaint, accused four members of various organisations of obstructing his marriage and assaulting him. The police are on search for those named in the complaint.

Speaking to media persons, the Hindu woman’s mother said that she was not opposed to her daughter’s marriage with Muslim man. She also has urged the saffron outfits not to interfere in her family’s affairs. 

“They both like each other. I want them to come to the village after getting married. My daughter is the pillar of my house. I wish good for my daughter and not bothering others,” she said.

September 9,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 9: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and senior corporator Jayanand Anchan, was on Friday, September 9, elected the mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation. 

The two-time corporator, Anchan, who represents Kadri Padavu ward, defeated Congress candidate M Shashidhar Hegde.

On the other hand, Poornima, a corporator from the BJP representing the Central Market ward, was elected as the deputy mayor. She defeated Congress candidate Zeenath Shamsuddin.

For the 23rd term, the post of Mayor was reserved for the general category while Deputy Mayor was reserved for Backward Class A woman

The elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, and members of the four standing committees of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) were conducted by Mysuru regional commissioner G C Prakash.

The BJP has a strength of 44 corporators in the MCC council. While the Congress has a strength of 14 corporators, the SDPI has two members in the council. 

While Anchan and Poornima secured 46 votes each in the election for mayor and deputy mayor posts, their opponents from the Congress bagged 14 votes each.

Of 65 voters, 62 including MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath of Mangaluru City South and Dr Y Bharath Shetty of Mangaluru City North and 60 corporators of the MCC were present. Two corporators from the SDPI remained neutral in the election.

The government had reserved the post of mayor for the 23rd term for general category and the deputy mayor’s post for Backward Class A woman candidates.

Seven members each for the Town Planning and Reforms Standing Committee, Public Health and Education Standing Committee, Taxation, Finance & Appeal Standing Committee, and Accounts Standing Committee were elected unanimously during the election.

September 5,2022

Belagavi, Sept 5: A Lingayat swamiji has ended his life by hanging in the premises of the mutt at Negiongal village in Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi district. The incident came to the fore on Monday.

He has been identified as Basavsiddhling Mahaswamiji of Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt, Neginhal. He was found hanging in his room on the premises of mutt.

Bailhongal police rushed to the spot and were investigating.

The reason behind such an extreme step was yet to be known. In a death note, the seer has clarified that no one is responsible for his extreme step. 

According to sources, he was deeply depressed and saddened after the alleged Murugha Mutt sex scam came to light recently.

September 15,2022

Udupi, Sep 15: A teenage boy who was seriously injured after hit by an unidentified lorry on Wednesday September 14, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday September 15 at a private hospital in Udupi.

The victim is Samarth (14), a Class 7 student, son of Prabhakar Kotha. 

Prabhakar Kotha died on the spot when an unknown vehicle, perhaps a lorry, hit him and his son on National Highway 66 at Uchila near Kaup. 

The father and his son Samarth had come from Belagavi on Tuesday night by a government bus after spending Ganesh festival holidays in their home. 

After the tragedy, Samarth was rushed to a hospital, where he breathed his last this morning without responding to any treatment. 

