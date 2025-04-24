Sailing into the future: Mangaluru gets green light for water metro revolution

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
April 24, 2025

In a significant leap toward sustainable urban mobility and coastal tourism, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has greenlit the ambitious Mangaluru Water Metro Project (MWMP). The approval was announced during a high-level Water Transport Board meeting held in Bengaluru, marking a milestone in the coastal city’s development roadmap.

Originally unveiled in the state budget earlier this year, the project takes inspiration from the acclaimed Kochi Water Metro and is designed to redefine water-based commuting and recreational transit in Mangaluru. The water metro will chart a 30-km course along the Gurupura and Netravathi rivers, offering both scenic journeys and practical connectivity for locals and tourists alike.

“The purpose of this project is to enhance tourism and recreation activities while also decongesting the city’s road traffic,” a senior officer from the Karnataka Maritime Board (KMB) stated. The KMB will lead preliminary studies and planning for MWMP implementation.

The proposed water route will interconnect 17 strategic locations, including:

•    Kulur Bridge

•    Bangrakulur

•    New Mangaluru Port

•    Sultan Battery

•    Tannir Bhavi

•    Old Port

•    Bengre

•    Hoige Bazaar

•    Ullal

•    Bolar Sea Face

•    Someshwar Temple … and more, covering densely populated, industrial, and tourist-friendly zones.

Planned as a green, affordable, and efficient public transport system, the Water Metro will deploy modern catamarans, with options for electric or low-emission diesel propulsion—positioning Mangaluru as a model for eco-conscious urban infrastructure in India.

With its blend of functionality and scenic charm, the MWMP is expected to not only transform the city’s transport landscape but also boost employment, local businesses, and regional tourism.

Agencies
April 22,2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a landmark visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian prime minister in four decades to set foot in the port city of Jeddah.

The high-profile visit comes at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and signals a renewed chapter in the India-Saudi partnership.

During the prime minister's visit, Modi and the Crown Prince will co-chair the second meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council, a forum established during the prime minister’s 2019 visit to institutionalize deeper engagement between the two nations.

Six pacts ready to be signed — more may follow

According to high-level sources cited by news agency PTI, India and Saudi Arabia will ink at least six key memoranda of understanding (MoUs) during Modi's visit. These will cover vital sectors including space exploration, energy, healthcare, scientific research, culture, and advanced technology.

“Negotiations were still underway late Monday to finalise additional MoUs,” a senior official confirmed, adding that over a dozen agreements were on the table — some of which may be signed at the official level even if not during the PM’s presence.

Hajj quota, pilgrim support on the agenda

In his bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Modi will also raise issues related to Hajj, including India’s annual pilgrimage quota. Sources said that the prime minister aims to ensure smoother coordination and increased support for Indian pilgrims.

India’s Hajj quota for 2025 has grown to 175,025 from 136,020 in 2014, with arrangements already in place for 122,518 pilgrims. However, around 42,000 Indians are unlikely to make the journey this year due to delays by Combined Haj Group Operators in securing agreements.

Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, highlighted Jeddah’s dual importance — both as a historical trade hub with India and as the primary gateway to Mecca. “Hajj is a vital aspect of our bilateral ties, and the Indian government places immense importance on ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience,” he said.

On Wednesday, the prime minister is also scheduled to visit a factory in Jeddah that employs a large number of Indian workers — a gesture underlining the critical role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral relations.

Notably, Modi was awarded Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour, the King Abdulaziz Sash, in 2016 — a testament to the deepening diplomatic and personal rapport between the leadership of both nations.

News Network
April 14,2025

Haveri: The Contractors’ Association of Haveri district has raised a grave concern over the Karnataka government's failure to release pending payments amounting to ₹738 crore for public works executed over the past few years. In a desperate appeal, the association has warned that if the dues are not settled by the end of April, contractors may be forced to seek mercy killing (euthanasia) as a form of protest.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Mallikarjun Haveri, the taluk president of the Haveri District Contractors’ Association, alleged that corruption and commission demands in various government departments have exacerbated the financial distress of contractors.

“The commission racket is rampant,” he said. “Officials and middlemen have been demanding commissions ranging from 10% to 15% for clearing bills. Many contractors have borrowed money at exorbitant interest rates to complete government projects. Despite paying commissions, our dues remain unpaid. Middlemen are bleeding us dry.”

He further claimed that at least 10 contractors have died by suicide due to mounting debt and financial stress.

According to the association, in Haveri district alone:

₹200 crore is pending with the Public Works Department (PWD),

₹138 crore with the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department,

₹400 crore for projects announced during the previous BJP government.

The association reminded that contractors had protested in Belagavi during the winter session of the state legislature. At the time, the Public Works Minister had promised to clear the dues in phases by the end of March. However, the departments—including the RDPR, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL), and the Minor Irrigation Department—have yet to act on these assurances.

“We don’t want to take such extreme steps,” said the office-bearer. “But if the government continues to neglect us, we will be left with no option but to seek permission for euthanasia.”

Agencies
April 17,2025

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the operation of certain parts of the contentious Waqf law, including the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf boards and council, till the next date of hearing on May 5. The Chief Justice-led bench also said that the 'waqf by user' provision should not be denotified till then.

The Centre assured the Supreme Court that no appointments would be made to Waqf boards. The new law tweaks the composition of Waqf boards, making it compulsory to include non-Muslims as its members.

"SG (Tushar) Mehta assured that till the next date, no appointment shall take place to board and councils under the 2025 Act. He also assures that the status of waqfs, including waqf by user, already declared by notification or gazetted, shall not be changed," the court said in its order.

The Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, sought 7-days' time to file a response. The court allowed the petitioners to file their rejoinder within five days after that.

Details awaited.

