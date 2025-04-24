Sailing into the future: Mangaluru gets green light for water metro revolution

In a significant leap toward sustainable urban mobility and coastal tourism, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has greenlit the ambitious Mangaluru Water Metro Project (MWMP). The approval was announced during a high-level Water Transport Board meeting held in Bengaluru, marking a milestone in the coastal city’s development roadmap.
Originally unveiled in the state budget earlier this year, the project takes inspiration from the acclaimed Kochi Water Metro and is designed to redefine water-based commuting and recreational transit in Mangaluru. The water metro will chart a 30-km course along the Gurupura and Netravathi rivers, offering both scenic journeys and practical connectivity for locals and tourists alike.
“The purpose of this project is to enhance tourism and recreation activities while also decongesting the city’s road traffic,” a senior officer from the Karnataka Maritime Board (KMB) stated. The KMB will lead preliminary studies and planning for MWMP implementation.
The proposed water route will interconnect 17 strategic locations, including:
• Kulur Bridge
• Bangrakulur
• New Mangaluru Port
• Sultan Battery
• Tannir Bhavi
• Old Port
• Bengre
• Hoige Bazaar
• Ullal
• Bolar Sea Face
• Someshwar Temple … and more, covering densely populated, industrial, and tourist-friendly zones.
Planned as a green, affordable, and efficient public transport system, the Water Metro will deploy modern catamarans, with options for electric or low-emission diesel propulsion—positioning Mangaluru as a model for eco-conscious urban infrastructure in India.
With its blend of functionality and scenic charm, the MWMP is expected to not only transform the city’s transport landscape but also boost employment, local businesses, and regional tourism.
