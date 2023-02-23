  1. Home
  2. SC agrees to examine Karnataka hijab students’ plea as PUC exams loom

News Network
February 22, 2023

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 22, agreed to examine a plea for hearing by a group of students seeking permission to allow them to appear in annual examinations in Karnataka's pre-university colleges with their head scarf. 

Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing on behalf of the students, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that they had to appear in annual examinations beginning from March 9 in the government colleges.

The bench, also comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha, queried the counsel, "why are they prevented from taking the examination?" The counsel replied because of the headscarf and further added that the students had already lost one year and if no relief was granted, they would lose another year.

The bench said the plea for listing would be examined.

The top court was informed that the students just wanted permission to appear in examinations with their 'hijab', and all these students had already shifted themselves to private colleges but they would have to go to government colleges to appear in examinations.

The counsel asked the court to fix the interim application for hearing.

On January 23, the Supreme Court agreed to examine a plea to constitute a three-judge bench to consider petitions challenging ban on hijab in classrooms of pre university colleges in Karnataka.

The Supreme Court, in October last year, gave a split verdict on petitions challenging the validity of ban on hijab worn by some Muslim girl students in classrooms of pre-university colleges in Karnataka. The split verdict was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

Justice Gupta, retired now, upheld the Karnataka government circular and dismissed the appeals against the Karnataka High Court judgment. However, Justice Dhulia quashed the Karnataka government's decision to ban wearing of hijab inside classrooms of pre-university colleges, saying that the Constitution is also a document of trust and it is the trust the minorities have reposed upon the majority.

Justice Dhulia in his judgment, said: "We live in a Democracy and under the Rule of Law, and the Laws which govern us must pass muster of the Constitution of India. Amongst many facets of our Constitution, one is Trust. Our Constitution is also a document of Trust. It is the trust the minorities have reposed upon the majority."

The bench had said since there is divergence of views, the matter would be posted before the Chief Justice of India for setting up a larger bench.

News Network
February 10,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 10: Vittal police in Dakshina Kannada have arrested a woman, who failed to appear before the court in connection with a cheating case registered against her about five years ago, from Kerala.

The accused is Sujatha,42, a resident of Panacheri in Payyanur, Kannur district. A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against Sujatha in Vittal police station, about five years ago.

Police said a lookout circular was issued against her, after she failed to appear before the court. Vittal police received information from the immigration officials at Kozhikode International Airport, about Sujatha’s arrival at 2.30am on Wednesday.

The immigration officials handed her over to the local police station. Following this, the Vittal police team brought Sujatha from Kozhikode, and produced her before a court on Thursday, police said.

News Network
February 20,2023

boy.jpg

Hassan: A youth in Karnataka's Hassan allegedly stabbed an e-commerce delivery boy to death as he did not have money to pay for a second-hand iPhone that he had ordered online, police said.

Police sources said that the accused, who has been arrested, had stored the victim's body in a gunny bag at his home for three days before he managed to shift it out and burn it.

The incident occurred on February 7 in Arsikere town of Hassan and both victim and the accused shared the same first name - Hemanth.

According to the police, Hemanth Dutt, 20, had recently placed an order for a second-hand iPhone on an e-commerce portal. When the instrument was delivered to his home by Hemanth Naik, the accused asked him to wait inside while he went to get the money from another room.

Instead, the accused allegedly returned with a knife and stabbed the unsuspecting delivery boy several times, killing him.

The crime was solved with the help of CCTV footage which showed that the accused had transported the victim's body on his two-wheeler, as well as purchased petrol for burning it.

News Network
February 14,2023

BBC.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 14: The Income Tax Department has raided the Delhi office of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Phones of employees have been seized, according to sources. Employees have also been asked to leave the office and go home early. 

The development comes weeks after the British broadcaster released a two-part series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 genocide of Muslims in Gujarat on January 17.

Media reports said employees were asked to go home and their phones seized. Reports said that searches were in the Mumbai office as well.

On January 21, the government had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial documentary.

