  1. Home
  2. Scam Alert: Mangaluru investor duped of Rs 43.32 lakh in fraudulent stock scheme

Scam Alert: Mangaluru investor duped of Rs 43.32 lakh in fraudulent stock scheme

News Network
October 29, 2024

Mangaluru: A fraud case involving ₹43.32 lakh has been reported at the CEN station, where an individual was deceived under the guise of investment opportunities. 

The victim was promised high returns from stock and Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions.

According to the complaint, the victim received a WhatsApp message on September 25 from an unknown sender identifying himself as Manju Pachisi, an Assistant at IIFL Securities Limited. 

The sender encouraged the victim to invest by sharing an online link, claiming significant profits could be earned from stock and IPO transactions.

Additionally, another link was sent via the Telegram app. Trusting the information, the victim transferred a total of ₹43.32 lakh in phases between September 26 and October 23. 

However, when he attempted to withdraw his funds, he was informed that he needed to pay a 25 percent commission. Realizing he had been duped, the victim promptly filed a complaint with the authorities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 26,2024

Bengaluru: Amid protests by farmers in Vijayapura who have been served notices by the Karnataka Board of Waqfs to vacate the land their ancestors had allegedly encroached, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said the state government will review the situation. 

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We will review it. The state government and the revenue department will review it. A decision will be taken based on old records." When asked that the Waqf Board had set a deadline to vacate the land, the minister said that is not a problem.

Meanwhile, in the district headquarter town of Vijayapura in North Karnataka bordering Maharashtra, the farmers staged a demonstration at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Holding the land records and registered land deeds, the farmers alleged that they were served notice soon after Housing and Waqf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan visited Vijayapura and directed the Deputy Commissioner to serve notices to the farmers who were sitting on Waqf land.

Farmer leaders alleged that without bringing the matter to their notice, the land records of farmers in Tenahalli village in Indi Taluk and Honvada village in Tikota Taluk were changed and made in favour of Waqf.

Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday said the Karnataka State Board of Waqfs has claimed its ownership over 1,500 acres of ancestral land of farmers in Honvada village.

Surya, who is also Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president, said the farmers of Honvada village in Tikota Taluk were served notices declaring their lands as Waqf property "with no evidence or explanation provided".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 28,2024

plantation.jpg

Bengaluru: A burned, unidentifiable body discovered in a Kodagu coffee plantation has led Karnataka police to unravel a shocking murder plot involving 54-year-old businessman Ramesh’s wife, Niharika (29), her lover Nikhil, and accomplice Ankur. The trio allegedly orchestrated Ramesh’s murder for financial gain, journeying across state lines to dispose of his body in an attempt to conceal their crime. All three suspects are now in custody.

Suspicious Discovery in Kodagu Estate

On October 8, a charred body was found in a coffee plantation near Suntikoppa, Kodagu. With no immediate means of identification, police reviewed local CCTV footage. A red Mercedes Benz passing through the area raised suspicions. Registered under Ramesh’s name, this vehicle led the police to contact Telangana authorities, linking the case to Ramesh, who had recently been reported missing by his wife, Niharika.

An Intricate Plot for Wealth

As investigations deepened, police began to suspect Niharika’s involvement. Under questioning, she revealed her role in the plot and implicated her accomplices, Nikhil—a veterinary doctor—and Ankur. The probe uncovered Niharika’s troubled past, including a stint in prison, where she met Ankur. After marrying Ramesh, her desire for luxury grew, and she allegedly demanded ₹8 crore, which Ramesh refused, leading her to conspire with Nikhil and Ankur.

Murder and Cover-Up

On October 1 in Uppal, Hyderabad, the accused allegedly strangled Ramesh. They then drove over 800 km to Kodagu, disposing of the body in a coffee estate by setting it ablaze. Niharika later filed a missing person report for Ramesh to cover her tracks.

Painstaking Investigation

Kodagu Police Chief Ramarajan highlighted the challenges faced: “The body was nearly unrecognizable. Our team traced suspicious vehicle activity across CCTV cameras from Kodagu to Tumkur, eventually linking the vehicle to Ramesh from Telangana.” Through detailed examination, police collected enough evidence to arrest Niharika, Nikhil, and Ankur, confirming the horrifying plot that led to Ramesh’s murder.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 27,2024

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav stated on Sunday, October 27, that his party is prepared to contest the Maharashtra Assembly elections independently if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) does not include them in the alliance. 

Yadav assured that the SP would only contest in constituencies where it has a strong organizational presence and would ensure its participation does not affect the MVA’s overall prospects.

Several I.N.D.I.A. alliance members have expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress over seat-sharing arrangements in upcoming state polls. 

Both the CPI(ML)L and the RJD voiced frustration after being offered only 3-4 seats each for the Jharkhand elections by the Congress.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.