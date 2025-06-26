  1. Home
Scam alert: Mangaluru woman loses ₹2.3 lakh after joining social media group

June 23, 2025

Mangaluru, June 23: A woman in the city has reportedly lost ₹2.3 lakh after falling victim to an online scam that began with a Telegram group promising easy commissions for liking social media reels.

According to her complaint filed at Kavoor police station, the incident began on June 14 while she was browsing Telegram. She was added to a group named Cold Winter, where a post instructed members to like Instagram reels, take screenshots, and send them to a Telegram user identified as Ishita.Roy.

After following the instructions, she was told she would receive a commission. To her surprise, ₹150 was credited to her bank account, which seemingly confirmed the legitimacy of the offer. Encouraged, she shared her bank details and was soon directed to another user, Laveta Crooks C, with whom she shared a specific code as asked.

Things escalated when she was promised a 10% return on investment. Trusting the scheme, she initially transferred ₹4,500 via UPI to an account provided. She was then added to another Telegram group titled Quality Task Linkage 109 (2-4 tasks), where she was urged to complete more “tasks” and invest higher amounts for greater returns.

Between June 14 and 16, using her own and a friend’s bank accounts, she transferred a total of ₹2.3 lakh across several UPI IDs, as directed by the fraudsters. The scam came to light after the promised returns never materialized, and the suspects became unresponsive.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the fraud. Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid sharing personal or financial details with unknown individuals online.

June 26,2025

kalladkaflyover.jpg

Bantwal, June 26: In a significant development for commuters traveling along National Highway 75, both lanes of the 2.1-km-long Kalladka flyover have been opened to vehicular traffic as of Wednesday, June 25. The flyover, a crucial link in the ongoing BC Road–Addahole highway expansion, is expected to ease congestion and improve travel time between key destinations in Dakshina Kannada.

The move comes just weeks after the Bengaluru–Mangaluru side of the flyover was opened on June 2. At that time, only one lane was accessible, officially for vehicles moving from Mani to BC Road. However, due to mounting traffic demands, vehicles from both directions were using the same side, leading to bottlenecks and delays.

Now, with the central structure of the flyover nearing completion, two-way traffic is permitted. This marks a turning point in the region’s long-pending highway modernization project. However, officials have urged caution while using the flyover, as certain finishing works remain incomplete. The construction of dividers and retaining walls at the entry and exit points is still underway, and rainwater runoff issues persist in some areas due to unfinished drainage pipeline installations.

A Long Road to Progress

The BC Road–Addahole highway development project spans 64 kilometers and is being executed in two main packages:

1.    Periyashanthi to Addahole (15.13 km) – Approximately 95% complete, this stretch is moving slower due to a court stay order affecting a 400-meter segment. This portion passes through environmentally sensitive wildlife corridors and is being handled by S.M. Autade Private Limited at a cost of ₹400 crore.

2.    BC Road to Periyashanthi (48.48 km) – About 85% complete, this more extensive segment is under the supervision of KNR Constructions and was awarded at an estimated cost of ₹1,100 crore. This phase includes the Kalladka flyover, as well as elevated roads at Melkar, Panemangalore, Mani, Nekkilady, Uppinangady, and Subrahmanya Cross. The Nellyadi elevated road is still under construction.

The highway upgrade project was first launched in 2017, with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) initially tasked with execution. After L&T withdrew, the project was split into the two aforementioned segments.

Improving Travel Conditions

Authorities, including Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, have been actively involved in fast-tracking the opening of critical infrastructure components due to the early arrival of the monsoon and resulting travel difficulties. The newly opened flyovers and underpasses aim to provide smoother travel for those navigating the Bengaluru–Mangaluru highway corridor.

Capt. Chowta also directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to resolve waterlogging issues at Thumbe, near BC Road. In response, the NHAI is constructing a pipe culvert to improve rainwater drainage in the area.

In addition to the Kalladka flyover, two-lane vehicular underpasses at Mani and Uppinangady have also been made operational. A one-way concrete road on Narahari Hill has further enhanced traffic flow in the region. However, sections between Perne Junction and the Uppinangady–Nellyadi stretch are still awaiting final touches, particularly the concrete work on service roads under the elevated corridors.

Looking Ahead

With about 70 spans, the Kalladka flyover is among the most technically significant components of the project. Its full opening is expected to dramatically reduce travel times and ease pressure on existing road infrastructure. Once all related works are completed, the BC Road–Addahole highway is set to become a safer, more efficient artery for both passenger and commercial traffic in coastal Karnataka.

June 17,2025

blackout.jpg

Tehran, June 17: After Iran launched the ninth phase of its retaliatory military campaign, Operation True Promise III, on Monday night, the Israeli government imposed a sweeping media blackout across the country — halting live aerial coverage from multiple cities amid ongoing missile and drone strikes.

Live Feeds Abruptly Cut Off

Reports confirm that live broadcasts from over Tel Aviv and Haifa were suddenly interrupted as waves of Iranian missiles lit up the night sky. The order to halt aerial coverage appears to have come directly from Israeli authorities, in an effort to suppress real-time visibility of impact zones and defense response.

Western networks, including CNN, also pulled their live aerial streams from key locations in Israeli-held areas shortly after the blackout was initiated. While no formal explanation was issued, the move coincided with escalating Iranian strikes.

Censorship on Social Media Platforms

As the bombardment continued, several independent livestreams on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram — some of which showed the skies over Tel Aviv, Herzliya, and the Jerusalem corridor — were taken down without explanation. The removals sparked criticism from viewers who accused platforms of complying with state-level censorship.

Journalist Crackdown Intensifies

The media clampdown was not limited to digital coverage. Several journalists — both Israeli and foreign — were reportedly detained for filming or attempting to broadcast images of missile impacts and air defense activity.

Israeli military officials had earlier warned that recording and disseminating footage of missile strikes — particularly details such as location or timing — would be treated as aiding the enemy during wartime.

Details of Iranian Strikes

According to Iranian military sources, Monday’s attacks targeted command and control centers inside Israel, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) employing advanced missile systems and precision drones guided by upgraded intelligence systems.

These strikes are part of a broader campaign that began on Friday. Since then, Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Division has conducted nine waves of missile and drone attacks under Operation True Promise III, focusing on military and strategic assets.

On Sunday, Iran claimed to have hit Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy infrastructure in Haifa, in what it called one of the most significant drone-missile operations of the war so far.

Why the Blackout?

Analysts say the media blackout reflects growing concern within the Israeli military establishment over the psychological and strategic impact of Iranian strikes. Visibility of precision hits, coupled with growing civilian unease, threatens to undermine confidence in the regime’s military capabilities.

“The blackout is aimed at damage control — not just physical, but reputational,” said a West Asian security analyst. “The strikes have punctured a long-maintained image of invulnerability.”

June 14,2025

truepromise.jpg

In a fresh wave, a series of Iranian missile strikes have hit multiple locations across the occupied Palestinian territories, causing extensive damage and casualties, according to reports.

The third phase of Iran’s retaliatory military operation – True Promise III – began at around 1:30 am on Saturday, June 14, Iran time after two successful phases in which many strategic Israeli sites were targeted.

According to various Israeli media reports, in the latest wave, missiles impacted areas in Tel Aviv, occupied Jerusalem al-Quds, Lake Tiberias, Haifa, Beersheba and other places.

The most severe damage was reported in Tel Aviv, where at least one missile struck a 50-story building, triggering a powerful explosion that sent columns of smoke rising over the city skyline.

Israeli media reports described scenes of chaos in Tel Aviv, with emergency services responding to what officials called a "strategic" hit on a critical facility south of the city.

Due to the sensitive nature of the target, Israel's so-called Home Front Command has reportedly imposed a media blackout on certain details to avoid further embarrassment.

According to the Director of the Center for Strategic Studies and International Relations, Amir Al-Mousawi, one of the Iranian missiles hit a nuclear research center in Tel Aviv.

Some reports suggest that the Israeli military affairs ministry was also successfully targeted.

The regime has imposed censorship, ordering settlers not to publish pictures or videos of the sites targeted by Iranian missiles, according to Israeli media.

Israeli regime authorities are continuing damage assessments and rescue operations as sirens and emergency alerts remain active across the occupied territories.

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, speaking to state television, said the Operation True Promise III "will continue as long as necessary," while vowing to avenge the blood of martyrs.

The Israeli military aggression early on Friday, which targeted multiple cities across Iran, including the capital Tehran, focused on high-profile assassinations.

These dastardly attacks resulted in the martyrdom of Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces; Major General Hossein Salami, former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force; and Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

The attacks also claimed the lives of veteran nuclear scientists Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, Fereydoun Abbasi, and Dr. Abdol-Hamid Minoucher, along with more than 70 civilians, including children and women.

Earlier, Vahidi said at least 150 targets had been struck during the retaliatory operation against the Israeli regime, including several critically strategic military bases.

A senior advisor to the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the Operation True Promise III was successfully implemented by the IRGC aerospace division.

“These targets were successfully struck in multiple phases,” Brigadier General Vahidi, who served as Interior Minister in the Ebrahim Raeisi administration, stated.

The operation was launched minutes after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said the Iranian armed forces will act strongly and render the despicable regime helpless.

The Leader emphasized that the evil and wicked Zionist regime has made a "big mistake," the consequences of which will make it helpless.

"The great Iranian people can be assured that the Armed Forces will act powerfully in support of them and will deliver heavy blows to this regime,” Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized.

