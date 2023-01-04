  1. Home
  2. Schoolboy dies by suicide after allegedly beaten up by teacher

News Network
January 5, 2023

Kolar, Jan 5: A 16-year-old student of SSLC died of suicide by consuming poison after he was allegedly beaten up by a teacher and a clerk at school. 

The deceased, Uday Kumar, is a resident of Mushtur village in the taluk and was studying at Adarsha Vidyalaya near Tathikallu. 

The boy’s parents said he was beaten up at school on Monday. A depressed Uday Kumar went to N Vaddahalli, where he bought rat poison from a fertilizer shop. 

He mixed the poison in a cool drink and consumed it, police said. 

Uday Kumar started vomiting on reaching home and his parents took him to the government hospital in Mulbagal, from where he was referred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

The boy died at the hospital on Wednesday morning, as he failed to respond to treatment.

The Nangali police have registered a case.

News Network
December 25,2022

child.jpg

Kasaragod, Dec 24: An 11-month-old baby passed away after falling into a bucket full of water at Ambalathara Elane Mile in Kasaragod district. 

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Rameez, son of Abdul Jabbar and Razina couple. The tragedy occurred a day after the death of child’s grandmother.

The child who was playing inside the house enter the bathroom and fell into a bucket filled with water at around 8:30 am on Saturday.

His mother was reportedly cooking food at this time. After the child went missing, the family searched for it and found it in the bucket.

News Network
January 2,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 2: Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR against senior BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and five others in connection with the suicide case of Bengaluru industrialist, Pradeep, in Ramnagar district of the state, police said on Monday.

47-year-old Pradeep, a resident of Amalipura near HSR Layout in Bengaluru, had shot himself in the head after mentioning the name of BJP MLA  Arvind Limbavali and others in the death note on Sunday.

The deceased had mentioned the names of Mahadevapura constituency BJP MLA and former minister Arvind Limbavali, G. Ramesh Reddy, K. Gopi, Dr. Jayaram Reddy, Raghav Bhat and Somaiah.

Deceased Pradeep had shot himself in the head in his car. According to police, he had gone to a resort near Ramnagar, a neighbouring town of Bengaluru, with his family to celebrate the New Year on Sunday.

Kaggalipura Police have filed the FIR against Arvind Limbavali and other accused. The police began the investigation and are trying to retrieve the call details of the deceased.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Monday that the procedure has already been taken up as per the law in the case. "In future also, the action will be taken as per the law," he said.

The preliminary investigations have shown that Pradeep's wife had earlier lodged a complaint against him. His wife had charged that he had threatened her with a pistol earlier suspecting her character. The police are probing in that direction also.

In his death note, Pradeep had urged the police to initiate action against all of the accused he had mentioned in the suicide note and held them responsible for his death. The deceased also mentioned their mobile numbers in the note.

The note mentioned that the accused took Rs 1.50 crore from the deceased in connection with opening a resort. They had promised that they would make him a partner in the business.

"The partners have betrayed me. I was supposed to get Rs 2.50 crore. BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali attempted to compromise and I got only Rs 9 lakh. After that, MLA Arvind Limbavali also did not help me," the suicide note says.
 

News Network
January 1,2023

elections.jpg

New Delhi, Jan 1: A series of assembly polls this year are being considered as semi-finals to the Lok Sabha election slated to be held in the summer of 2024. 

Key states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana would go for polls this year, besides states from the northeast. The northeastern states of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya will be the first to have assembly polls, most likely in February-March. The terms of their respective legislative assemblies is ending on different dates in March. 

While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power. National People's Party, the only party from the northeast to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.

Sources in the Election Commission had indicated in December that the elections in the three states will be held together, followed by polls in Karnataka later. The term of the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly ends on May 24. Polls in the BJP-ruled state to form a new assembly could be held in late April or early May.

The last part of 2023 would witness a series of assembly polls with terms of legislative assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana ending on different dates in December this year and January 2024.

While the term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17, the tenures of the Chhattisgarh and the Madhya Pradesh legislative assemblies conclude on January 3 and January 6, 2024, respectively.

The tenures of the Rajasthan and Telangana assemblies end on January 14 and January 16, 2024, respectively.

Polls in these five states being held together cannot be ruled out at this stage. Besides the nine scheduled polls, assembly elections in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir can also not be ruled out this year.

On December 9, sources had said that elections in Jammu and Kashmir may be held in the summer of 2023 after winter conditions subside, and the timing would depend on the security scenario. 

The final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir was published on November 25 last year paving the way for polls, the first since Article 370 provisions were abrogated and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories in 2019. 

