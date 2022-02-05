  1. Home
  2. Schools, colleges are the temples of 'Sarasvati'; no scope for hijab: Karnataka BJP chief

News Network
February 5, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 5: Amid continuing protests by a section of students seeking permission from authorities to wear Hijab in classrooms in some colleges in Karnataka, the BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said the state government will not allow 'Talibanisation' of the education system.

Kateel's remarks come as scarf-clad women in some parts of the state continued to protest against the decision to bar female students from wearing 'hijab' (headscarf) inside classes.

"There is no scope for such things (wearing Hijab in classrooms). Our government will take stringent action. People have to follow the rules and regulations of the school. We will not allow Talibanisation (of the education system)," he told reporters.

Asserting that bringing religion to educational institutions was not right, Kateel said what children require is education. "There is no scope for Hijab or any such thing in the schools. Schools are the temples of 'Sarasvati' (a Hindu deity). It is the duty of the students to learn and abide by the regulations of the school," the BJP leader said.

Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said some people were intentionally demanding permission for wearing Hijab in classrooms. "Once that demand is fulfilled, they will seek permission to wear Burqa and then to construct mosque inside the school," he alleged. "The demands will go on. Those who are supporting them are the real traitors." Yatnal said those behind such movements should be exposed.

The MLA suspected the involvement of some anti-national forces in 'disturbing' the peace in the state. To a query on Lord Ganesha being worshipped in educational institutions and people entering schools and colleges sporting vermillion on their forehead, Yatnal said, "This is India and our country is founded on the Indian culture. We have already given them Pakistan on the basis of religion for them to wear Hijab."

In Kalaburagi, Muslim students and others holding placards and banners staged a demonstration led by Congress MLA Kaneez Fathima. They raised slogans like 'We want justice' and Gundagardi Nahi Chalegi (Hooliganism will not be tolerated). The MLA said she would raise the matter in the Karnataka assembly demanding permission for Hijab in the classrooms. In Udupi too, a similar demonstration took place where students came to the campus wearing Burqa and sought permission for hijab.

Protesting against wearing Hijabs inside the classroom, Hindu boys and girls started coming to some schools and colleges wearing saffron scarves.

The Karnataka government had on Friday asked educational institutions to follow existing uniform related rules, until the High Court comes out with an order in this connection. With the issue snowballing into a major controversy, spreading to other educational institutions, and the matter coming up before the High Court, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had held a meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh and top government officials.

News Network
February 1,2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2022 speech mentioned that India will take the route of Central Bank Digital Currency. She said that the introduction of CBDC or Digital Rupee, will give a big boost to digital economy.

What is a CBDC?

CBDC is a legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is similar to a fiat currency issued in paper and is interchangeable with any other fiat currency.

Who will launch the CBDC?

The Reserve Bank of India will launch the CBDC from the upcoming financial year. This follows the government’s plans to launch the CBDC that will be backed by blockchain technology.

What is the need for CBDC?

According to Investopedia, the goal is to provide users with convenience and security of digital as well as the regulated, reserve-backed circulation of the traditional banking system.

What does the Budget announcement mean?

The announcement in the Budget essentially expresses the government’s intention on cryptocurrencies and other virtual currencies. The RBI has on several occasions flagged concerns of money laundering, terror financing, tax evasion, etc with private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, etc and had planned to announce its own CBDC.

What does this change for citizens?

There are several models proposed by technology experts and evangelists on how the Digital Rupee could be transacted but a formal announcement by the Reserve Bank of India will likely detail how the Digital Rupee will be transacted by citizens. One chief difference will be that a Digital Rupee transaction will be instantaneous as opposed to the current digital payment experience.
 

News Network
January 28,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 28: A 30-year-old granddaughter of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa has allegedly killed herself by hanging in her flat in an apartment in Vasanth Nagar in the Central Business District of Bengaluru. 

The deceased has been identified as Soundarya, daughter of BSY's daughter Padmavathi. The police said that the incident came to light around 10 am when one of the domestic helpers of the house called her husband Dr Neeraj and informed him that they were ringing the call bell and also knocking on the door, but there was no response.

Dr Neeraj tried reaching her on her mobile phone, but there was no response. Hence he rushed to the house and opened the door with the help of a spare key to find her in the hanging state. He, with the help of others, rushed her to a private hospital where the doctors declared her to have been brought dead. 

The High Grounds police have taken up the case and her body autopsy is being carried out in Bowring hospital. Dr Soundarya was living with her nine-month-old baby and her husband Neeraj, who is also a doctor. The police said they have learned that she was married to Neeraj in 2018.
As of now, police have not found a death note.

She was suffering from depression post pregnancy. 

A senior officer said so far we are not able to question her husband or any other family members about the marital life or other issues faced by Soundarya as all of them are in the state of shock. Once the procedure of final rights are performed we will start probing in detail into the case.

News Network
February 5,2022

Thousands of students led by Congress MLA Kaneez Fathima staged a protest in front of the deputy commissioner's office in Kalaburgi on Saturday condemning the denial of the entry of hijab-clad girl students into PU colleges in Udupi and Kundapur.

Holding placards that read-Hijab is our rights, the students shouted slogans against the decision taken by the college administrative board.

"Wearing hijab is the fundamental right of Muslim women. Why are you imposing curbs which were not in force hitherto? Muslim women have been wearing hijab for decades. Girl students who went to college by wearing hijab as usual, have been prevented from entering the college premises. It is illegal and unconstitutional," the agitators accused.

Gulbarga North MLA Kaneez Fathima said, "Being an MLA, I have taken part in the Legislative Sessions wearing hijab and has thrown lights on the problems faced by the people of my constituency. Will you stop me from entering the session from now onwards?"

"Forcing the Hijab-clad students to stand near the gate of schools and colleges is the extremity of the cruelty. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh should take steps to ensure that such incidents don't recur in the future. Communal harmony should be maintained besides taking precautionary measures against disrupting the National unity," she appealed.

A memorandum was submitted to the deputy commissioner.

